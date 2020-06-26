US and EU team up to 'continue transatlantic awakening to China challenge', Mike Pompeo says, as Sino-American relations sink

The Trump administration has accepted an invitation from Europe's top diplomat to join a new "US-EU dialogue on China," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"We have to work together to continue the transatlantic awakening to the China challenge, in the interest of preserving our free societies, our prosperity and our future," Pompeo said at a Washington think tank event held over the Zoom videoconferencing app. "It won't be easy."

"I don't want the future to be shaped by the CCP, and I would wager no one on this call wants that either," Pompeo said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The announcement comes amid a steady downward spiral in US-China relations. Just this week, policymakers in Washington have moved to expose tech giant Huawei's ties to the Chinese military, to potentially open the door to private lawsuits against China for Covid-19 damages, and to threaten new tariffs against China's lobster industry.

Hong Kong police arrest anti-government protesters at Yoho mall in Yuen Long. As Pompeo spoke, the US Senate moved to pass a bill that enhanced sanctions against officials who violated China's commitments to Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law. Photo: Dickson Lee alt=Hong Kong police arrest anti-government protesters at Yoho mall in Yuen Long. As Pompeo spoke, the US Senate moved to pass a bill that enhanced sanctions against officials who violated China's commitments to Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law. Photo: Dickson Lee

Even as Pompeo was speaking, the US Senate was moving to unanimously pass a bill, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, that enhances sanctions against officials who violate China's commitments to Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.

Pompeo spoke at the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum, an annual conference put on by the Washington-based non-profit organisation that invites politicians and business leaders to speak about global affairs.

"I'm excited about this," he said.

After the speech, Pompeo was asked to elaborate on the dialogue and what it was supposed to be.

He would not say when exactly it planned to start, or what specifically it plans to do, but said he envisioned it as a "catalyst for action".

"On our side, we will work to make sure we have a shared set of facts and then create a set of proposals for things that we can do together," Pompeo said.

He called it "a new mechanism for discussing the concerns we have about the threat China poses to the West and our shared democratic ideals".

Pompeo was interviewed by Bojan Pancevski, The Wall Street Journal's Germany correspondent.

There are signs that the EU's views on China " and the US " may be worsening during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a public opinion study published this week, the European Council on Foreign Relations said both countries' reputations in Europe have plummeted because of the coronavirus.

"The crisis also seems to have inflicted dramatic and lasting damage on the reputations of Europe's two biggest economic partners," the report said.