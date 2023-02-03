US, Europe Downturn Remains Risk for 2023, ADB’s Asakawa Says

Yuko Takeo, Erica Yokoyama and Emi Urabe
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elevated interest rates may still cause a recession in the US and Europe and that’s a risk scenario for Asia this year, according to Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, who some economists see as a contender for Bank of Japan governor.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Unlike in Japan, labor markets in the US and Europe could keep tightening to fuel strong wage pressure that would limit central banks’ scope for cutting rates, resulting in a recession, Asakawa said in an interview Thursday.

“The main scenario is a soft landing,” said Asakawa. “But the risk of entering a recession isn’t zero.”

Separately, the ADB chief also flagged the organization’s latest efforts to help finance climate change-response measures.

Asakawa’s comments come with BOJ watchers scrutinizing the views of possible candidates to replace Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor.

Like Kuroda, Asakawa is a former finance ministry veteran who took the helm of the ADB after serving as Japan’s top currency official.

In the latest Bloomberg survey, two economists named him as the most likely person to replace Kuroda, while 20 said he’s a potential deputy governor. Asakawa declined to comment on the central bank or expectations that he might join the bank’s leadership.

The ADB head cited structural issues in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine as other key risks this year.

Asakawa pointed to the various structural problems brewing in China in the medium term. As Japan’s neighbor is trying to shift toward a consumption-based economy, it would have to invest heavily in social security if it intends to really drive domestic demand, Asakawa said.

China’s population decline has already begun, and the costs needed to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2060 are also likely to be a drag, the ADB chief said.

“I don’t think it’s likely to return to 7%, 9% growth,” Asakawa said.

In the short term, Asakawa also saw China’s emergence and recovery from its Covid Zero program as potentially a factor that could lift inflation again globally as demand for oil returns.

On Ukraine, the war’s contribution to energy prices and the subsequent monetary tightening around the world has already affected growth, Asakawa said.

While Asia was less impacted by the rise in wheat costs due to the relative stability of rice prices, limits on Russia’s fertilizer exports could hamper rice and other agricultural products in Asia down the road, Asakawa said.

“For now though, the direct impact of the war is relatively limited in Asia,” he said.

Green Finance

Asakawa said the ADB is highly focused on climate change issues this year, and he’ll seek to unveil details of a new climate financing facility at an annual meeting in May.

The new program will involve guaranteeing parts of loans in a way that can be leveraged to increase the overall lending size, he said.

The program might prompt other organizations such as the World Bank to follow with efforts to generate far more climate finance funding, he added.

“We’re still figuring out the details,” said Asakawa. “But we’d like to make this an innovative financing method for climate change.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish Inflation’s Wild Ride Down Turns Focus Back to Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s cost-of-living crisis in 2022 was so harsh it’s making this year’s decline in inflation look even more stark, emboldening policymakers to consider the interest-rate cuts that stoked consumer prices in the first place.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000H

  • Trump Is Noncommittal on Supporting GOP Nominee Who’s Not Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump won’t commit to supporting the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he doesn’t win the nomination, raising the prospects of a nightmare GOP scenario of the former president helping Democrats retain the White House.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $

  • We Take A Look At Why Kaap Agri Limited's (JSE:KAL) CEO Compensation Is Well Earned

    The performance at Kaap Agri Limited ( JSE:KAL ) has been quite strong recently and CEO Sean Walsh has played a role in...

  • ATOSS Software's (ETR:AOF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    ATOSS Software AG's ( ETR:AOF ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 4th of May to €2.83, with investors...

  • The three-year loss for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

    Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd ( KLSE:F&N ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last...

  • Funds Jump Into Niche Loan Market Under Scrutiny After Blow Ups

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset managers and credit funds are piling into a niche funding market that’s been rocked by a string of corporate failures and scandals.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPemberton Asset Managemen

  • Canada Goose Falls as Economic Woes, China Spur Outlook Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates after Covid-19 outbreaks hurt sales in China in December, the company’s busiest month. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion

  • Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Current Share Price Momentum?

    Fresenius Medical Care KGaA (ETR:FME) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 25...

  • Hong Kong Wants to Welcome Back Visitors, Events: Tourism Board

    Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, discusses the prospects for the industry amid China's reopening. Hong Kong will hand out 500,000 air tickets to bring in much-needed visitors as part of a global publicity campaign unveiled on Thursday. Separately, Hong Kong and mainland China will lift a daily cap on the number of travelers crossing their border and drop testing requirements, according to a statement on Friday. Cheng speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Novartis Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Novartis ( VTX:NOVN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$51.8b (down 2.0% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Berkshire Hathaway has cashed in at least $300 million in Tesla rival BYD stock in the past month - as Warren Buffett's 14-year bet continues to pay off

    Warren Buffett's firm sold off more than 11 million shares in BYD last month, as it continues to reduce its holding in the Chinese EV maker.

  • Billionaire Calls Sri Lanka ‘Corrupt’ Then Offers Bitcoin Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- A billionaire cryptocurrency evangelist may have gotten a tougher reception than he expected when proposing widespread adoption of Bitcoin to a bankrupt country.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneSilicon Valley inv

  • Amazon’s Slowing Cloud-Computing Sales Expected to Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. tempered a recent feel-good period for investors by reporting that consumer demand remains soft and sales in its lucrative cloud-computing division will continue to slow through the year. The shares fell in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for

  • Stock Buybacks Race to Record $132 Billion Start as Companies Snub All Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden dislikes them. The taxman is coming after them. And Wall Street strategists warn the boom won’t last. Yet against all odds, Corporate America continues to splurge on its own shares — a force that has fueled the new year rally. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on S

  • Stock Bull Pain Threshold Swells to Pandemic Size in New Market Run-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone who lived through the 2020 bull market knows: investors, especially of the retail ilk, can stomach a lot of pain. However dark is the here and now, light beckons at the end of the tunnel.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4

  • Qualcomm Sales Forecast Disappoints; New Businesses Pick Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the largest maker of smartphone processors, reported quarterly earnings that showed signs of success for the chipmaker’s push into new businesses like computers and cars, an effort that helped mitigate the impact of a prolonged slump in mobile-handset sales.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Pu

  • Ryan Cohen Builds Nordstrom Stake With Eye on Board Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen has built a sizable stake in Nordstrom Inc. and aims to replace at least one of the department store chain’s directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $1

  • Bone marrow transplant may halt brain blood vessel disease in adults with sickle cell disease

    Research Highlights: Among adults with sickle cell disease, bone marrow transplants halted or reversed damage to blood vessels in the brain, according to a new study. Comparing brain images before and after bone marrow transplantation, researchers ...

  • Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'

    In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.

  • Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators

    The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.