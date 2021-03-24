US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter 'aggressive' China

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the end of a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes off his protective mask as he arrives to a news conference at the end of a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the end of a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet,/Pool Photo via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reflected in a glass, speaks during a news conference at the end of a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the end of a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens to a question during a news conference at the end of a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, right, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second right, talk to Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets during a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, gestures with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, during a NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 12

Belgium NATO US

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORNE COOK
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and countries around Europe are stepping up cooperation to respond to “aggressive and coercive” behavior by China, days after the U.S. and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he wants to work with the U.S.' partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”

Blinken spoke after talks in Brussels with NATO foreign ministers. He will raise the tense state of relations with China in talks later Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“When we are acting together, we are much stronger and much more effective than if any single one of us is doing it alone,” Blinken said. He noted that alone the U.S. accounts for about 25% of global GDP, but up to 60% with its allies in Europe and Asia. “That’s a lot harder for Beijing to ignore,” he said.

On Monday, the U.S., EU, Britain and Canada imposed asset freezes and travel bans on a group of officials in Xinjiang. China retaliated by slapping sanctions on 10 Europeans, including lawmakers and academics, and four institutions. Beijing said they had damaged China’s interests and “maliciously spread lies and disinformation.”

Initially, China denied the existence of camps for detaining Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang but has since described them as centers to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to radical jihadi thinking. Officials deny all charges of human rights abuses there.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance does not “regard China as an adversary, but of course the rise of China has direct consequences for our security.” He noted the size of China’s economy and its heavy investment in military equipment, including nuclear-capable missiles.

“More importantly, China is a country that doesn’t share our values. We see that in the way they deal with democratic protests in Hong Kong, how they suppress minorities in their own country, the Uyghurs, and also how they actually try to undermine the international rules-based order,” Stoltenberg said.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer

    Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle. A full-size model of the plane was presented at a closed pavilion during a Russian military forum last year and the project is now under development, said the general director of the Molniya research-to-production facility. "The goal has now been set and the development of a multi-use civilian complex with an orbital plane is in full swing," Olga Sokolova was quoted as saying in comments posted on Molniya's website.

  • Xiaomi president says chip shortage has increased costs, may pass on to consumers

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's president Wang Xiang said on Wednesday that the global chip shortage was increasing the company's costs and implied that in some cases the prices of its products might rise as a result. "We will continue to optimize the costs of our hardware devices, that's for sure," he said during the company's fourth quarter earnings call. A shortage in computer chips has rocked the electronics industry since late last year, as factors such as COVID-19, sanctions against key Chinese technology companies, and poor anticipation of demand all converged to upend the semiconductor supply chain.

  • U.S. Needs Coordinated, Multi-Lateral Approach to China: Locke

    Mar.23 -- Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China and interim president at Bellevue College, discusses U.S.-China relations under the Biden administration, tariffs on Chinese goods and tech competition between the two countries. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • White House to add AAPI liaison after ultimatum from Senators Hirono, Duckworth

    Two Democratic senators dropped their threat to block President Joe Biden's nominees after the White House agreed to add a senior-level Asian-American Pacific Islander adviser, amid concerns the community is under-represented in the administration. Senator Mazie Hirono wrote on Twitter that she would continue voting to confirm Biden's nominees after what she called "a productive conversation" with White House officials late on Tuesday. Senator Tammy Duckworth also welcomed the White House move, and said she would not block Biden's nominees, CNN reported.

  • Denmark: Repairman dies while working on massive sculpture

    Police in Denmark say a repairman died while working on a steel column that is part of a massive sculpture in the city of Herning. A rescue operation with another crane ended when the repairman was found suspended on the column and declared dead by a doctor at the site. “Elia,” created by Swedish-Danish sculptor Ingvar Cronhammar, was inaugurated in 2001.

  • A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to kill the UN expert who investigated Khashoggi's murder

    A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to have the UN's Khashoggi investigator "taken care of" during a January 2020 meeting in Geneva.

  • U.S.'s Blinken warned Germany's Maas about Nord Stream 2 sanctions

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had told his German counterpart that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction. Berlin has so far been betting the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden will take a pragmatic approach to the project to ship Russian gas to Europe because it is almost completed, officials and diplomats have told Reuters. Reiterating Biden's concerns about the pipeline from Russia to Germany, Blinken said he told German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday in a private meeting that companies involved in the project risked sanctions, particularly at a point when construction might finish.

  • Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

    Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. "COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Vietnam have been impacted by the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic in the world," the government said in a statement. Vietnam's Drug Administration has asked importers to try to secure as soon as possible safe vaccines from more sources, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and China's Sinovac, the statement said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Europe tightens restrictions as 'third wave' takes hold

    Exclusive: Children in line for Covid vaccines from August EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid factory amid false fears AZ doses being hidden for UK Dr Jenny Harries chosen to lead new pandemic-busting agency 'Worst yet to come' for some countries as deaths rise again globally Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Belgium and France have tightened restrictions in an effort to curb a surge of Covid-19 cases, as a third wave of the pandemic takes hold across Europe. In Belgium, the government announced on Wednesday that schools, non-essential shops and hairdressers will be closed for four weeks from Saturday. In the last week confirmed cases have risen by 40 per cent and hospitalisations by 28 per cent. "We are facing a third wave," said Alexander De Croo, the Belgian Prime Minister, adding that B117, the variant first found in Kent, is likely taking a heavy toll."We have decided on a short term pain. It's a heavy decision to take, but if we didn't the consequences would be more serious." Meanwhile in France, a government spokesman warned that the coronavirus situation is worsening in every region of the country and urged people to work from home to curb the virus. The government also looks set to widen localised Covid-19 restrictions currently in place in Paris to three other high-risk zones, including the Rhone region which houses the major city of Lyon. And in Poland, where a record 29,978 cases were detected on Wednesday, local media has reported that the government will tighten measures imposed last week ahead of Easter - which is usually marked by packed church services and family gatherings in the deeply Catholic country. The measures come after the European Commission unveiled new guidelines on exporting coronavirus vaccines to countries outside the block, in an effort to kick-start the continent's stuttering vaccination campaign. Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission President, told a press conference that while "member states are facing a third wave" and "not every company is delivering on contract", it is right for EU states to consider "reciprocity and proportionality" when exporting jabs. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Opinion: Zion Williamson is not same player as LeBron James, but still is becoming a generational talent

    In only his second NBA season, the early reads suggest that Zion Williamson has mirrored a different path to stardom than LeBron James.

  • H&M Removed From All Major Chinese Platforms Over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    PVH Corp., Fast Retailing, Nike, Gap and Inditex had also previously distanced themselves from Xinjiang cotton and could be targeted next.

  • Bucks vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info – 3/24

    Everything you need to know about Wednesday's game.

  • Japan's factory activity picks up in March on growing output, orders - flash PMI

    An expansion of Japan's factory activity gathered pace in March, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, helped by the prospect of a global economic recovery as an increasing number of countries roll out COVID-19 vaccines. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.0 in March from a final 51.4 in February. That meant manufacturing activity came in above the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the second straight month.

  • Column: Will America ever win back its old claim to 'soft power'?

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with China's top diplomat did not go well. A lot had to do with how Americans talk about America.

  • Private Sector PMIs Put the GBP, the EUR, and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Private sector PMIs from the UK, the Eurozone, and the U.S will be in focus along with Eurozone consumer confidence,

  • Amid surge, border agents in Rio Grande Valley are releasing migrants without court dates

    Some immigrants said they were being released inside the U.S. without knowing how they will be contacted to appear for their asylum hearings.

  • F-35 program moves too slowly in deploying software, says government watchdog

    The F-35 program's plan to get new software packages fielded every six months isn't working as designed.

  • In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalise the transatlantic military alliance after a bruising four years when Washington portrayed NATO as outdated, divided and in crisis. The first top U.S. official to visit NATO since President Joe Biden took office in January, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment but could emerge stronger after internal disputes over Turkey and Russian gas. "I've come here to express the United States' steadfast commitment (to NATO)," Blinken told reporters as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

  • Colorado shooting reported; man seen in handcuffs

    The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver.There were no further official details available from police, including whether gunshots were fired.But video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.Aerial footage also showed a massive law enforcement presence outside the supermarket, along with at least two ambulances.Table Mesa is home to the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The supermarket is located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • Scottish parliamentary committee says it was misled by First Minister Sturgeon

    A Scottish parliamentary committee said on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had misled it over evidence she gave on her handling of sexual harassment complaints, the latest twist in a row that could sink her hopes for an independent Scotland. Sturgeon has been under intense scrutiny over what she did and did not do when she learnt of complaints by several women against her predecessor Alex Salmond - once her close friend and ally in the independence cause, now an implacable enemy. The allegations against Salmond were first made in 2018, but the drama really erupted last month when, in explosive testimony to the committee, he cast doubt on Sturgeon's actions and said her government had acted unlawfully.