US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army base in Virginia

MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it would evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and their families to a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas.

The administration informed Congress that the Afghans will be housed at Fort Lee, a sprawling Army base south of Richmond starting next week, according to a Defense Department notice sent to lawmakers. The administration announced earlier this month that it would soon begin relocating Afghan visa seekers under an initiative known as “Operation Allies Refuge.”

“These initial relocation flights, the first under Operation Allies Refuge led by the State Department, will place America’s commitment to those who have helped us into action-providing transportation to secure locations at which the requirements of the (visa) process can be safely and thoroughly completed," the notice said.

The announcement, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, came amid growing concerns for the safety of Afghans who served as translators and in other support roles for American troops and diplomats as the administration rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Members of Congress have expressed rising alarm about the fate of Afghans who worked for the U.S. over the past 20 years, particularly as the Taliban has stepped up military operations against the Afghan government in recent weeks, seizing control of major portions of the country as U.S. troops withdraw.

The group to be housed at Fort Lee is just a small portion of the number of Afghans seeking refuge in the United States. Roughly 20,000 have expressed interest in applying for so-called “Special Immigrant Visas” to move to the U.S., but only about half of them are far enough along in the vetting process to be considered for relocation.

“In line with a formal request for assistance from interagency partners, the (Defense) Department has recommended Fort Lee, Virginia as the temporary host installation for the first group of SIV applicants embarking on relocation movements," the notice to Congress said.

“Here, this initial group of approximately 2,500, who have completed the SIV security vetting process, will be able to safely complete the final steps of the SIV process such as a medical screening and final administrative requirements,” it said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First round Afghans who helped U.S. military are coming to Fort Lee

    Approximately 2,500 Afghans and their families will be completing their special immigrant visa application process at Fort Lee, Virginia.

  • Virginia army base to house Afghan visa seekers

    The Biden administration said Monday it would evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and their families to a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas. (July 19)

  • Biden admin to evacuate group of Afghan interpreters to U.S. base in Virginia

    Lawmakers and refugee rights groups are calling on the administration to fly out more Afghans who face potential Taliban retaliation for their work with U.S. troops.

  • 2,500 Afghan visa seekers, families to be housed at US military installation

    The Pentagon will temporarily house Afghan workers who aided the U.S. military campaign and are trying to leave the country at Fort Lee, an Army installation in central Virginia, while they complete the application process for a special visa, according to the State Department. Spokesperson Ned Price said Monday that the State Department requested that the Defense Department house 2,500 Afghans who are the furthest along in the vetting process for the special visa program, have passed "thorough" security vetting and whose work for the U.S. has been certified by the embassy in Kabul.

  • White House defends Biden's 'coordinated' response to Chinese government-sponsored hackers

    The White House defended President Joe Biden's response to China for sponsoring cybercriminals infiltrating global systems, despite a decision to hold off on sanctions four and a half months after a major hack was discovered.

  • US and allies blame China's spy agency for 'really eye-opening' cyberattacks

    Cyberattackers linked to a Chinese spy agency conducted a major ransomware attack against an American company, adding a new layer of complexity to a threat usually attributed to Russia, according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

  • Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

    Turkey on Sunday slammed a ruling by a top European Union court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions as a "clear violation of religious freedoms", adding the move would exacerbate prejudices against Muslim women in Europe. The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time when it said Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.

  • Armenia becomes vaccine tourism hot spot for Iranians

    Iranians facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at home are travelling to neighbouring Armenia as tourists in growing numbers to get inoculated there for free, according to data from Armenia's tourism board. Armenia has approved three vaccines against COVID-19 - Russia's Sputnik V, China's CoronaVac and AstraZeneca's vaccine and initially offered all of them free to foreign visitors. The Armenian Tourism Committee said more than 8,500 Iranian citizens had visited in June, up from 5,000 a month earlier.

  • Israel's defense minister, Palestinian president, discuss 'trust-building'

    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday and that the two agreed there was a need to make trust-building steps. It was the first high-level contact made public by the new Israeli government, which was sworn in last month, unseating the country's longest-serving leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz said he shared with Abbas good wishes for Eid al-Adha holiday on Tuesday, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

  • Moroccan court sentences dissident reporter on sexual assault, spying charges

    CASABLANCA (Reuters) -A Moroccan court on Monday jailed dissident reporter Omar Radi for six years on sexual assault and espionage charges, which he denied, in a case that has alarmed rights groups. Radi, who has been in pretrial detention for almost a year, said he had consensual sex with his accuser Hafsa Boutahar and rejected all espionage accusations. Radi's lawyer, Ali Amar, said the charges lacked evidence and that the verdict will be appealed.

  • Canada to admit vaccinated U.S. tourists after more than 16 months

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday said it would allow fully vaccinated U.S. tourists into the country starting from Aug. 9 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an unprecedented 16-month ban that many businesses complained was crippling them. Inoculated visitors from countries other than the United States will be permitted to enter beginning on Sept. 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 rates remaining favorable, officials said.

  • Iraqi officials: Roadside bomb kills 30 in Baghdad market

    A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb Monday, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, Iraqi medical officials said. The attack took place in the Wahailat market in Sadr City, Iraq's military said in a statement. Two medical officials said at least 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the powerful explosion.

  • Poll: Gymnastics is Americans' most highly anticipated Olympic sport

    Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Will Chase/Axios Gymnastics is the most highly anticipated Olympic event among U.S. adults, according to a new Morning Consult survey.By the numbers: 62% of respondents said they were somewhat or very interested in watching gymnastics, which is headlined by Team USA's biggest star, Simone Biles.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Top five: Swimming (56%), diving (51%), track and field (49%) and beach volleyball (48%) round out

  • Protests over transgender rights at LA spa turn violent

    Police arrested several dozen people and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after a dueling protest over transgender rights at a Los Angeles spa turned violent. The video sparked controversy after the spa defended its policy of allowing transgender customers in its facilities, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police declared an unlawful assembly in front of the spa in Koreatown around 11 a.m. when demonstrators against transgender access to the spa's facilities clashed with counter protesters and some in the crowd threw smoke bombs and other objects at officers, Det.

  • Indiana woman plans to plead guilty for crimes committed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield, Indiana, said she will submit a guilty plea to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

  • ‘They’re sweeping us again’: Westport homeless camp is cleared. City says for safety

    More than 240 beds are available in homeless shelters across Kansas City, officials said. But not everyone can or wants to go to a shelter, advocates say.

  • Biden pushes back on inflation fears ahead of infrastructure plan vote

    With financial markets down sharply Monday over whether the new delta variant would endanger the recovery, President Joe Biden on Monday pushed back on inflation fears also giving investors jitters, insisting that his policies will create a strong economy and that higher prices are only a short-term growing pain. Biden also took a moment to hit former President Donald Trump for his focus on the stock market, noting there are other ways to judge economic health. While pushing his infrastructure policies to lawmakers, he also made the case that inflation is merely temporary, a result of lingering supply chain challenges and an uneven restart after an unprecedented economic upheaval.

  • Nigerian fighter jet shot down by criminals, pilot survives

    Heavily-armed criminals have shot down a fighter jet in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, the airforce said Monday, adding that the pilot had safely ejected and evaded capture.

  • UFC on ESPN 26 video: Mateusz Gamrot taps Jeremy Stephens early with powerful kimura

    Watch Mateusz Gamrot hand Jeremy Stephens his first submission loss since 2009.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray forces enter neighbouring Afar region, Afar says

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have mounted attacks in neighbouring Afar region, a spokesman for Afar said on Monday, marking an expansion of an eight-month-old conflict into a previously untouched area. Tigrayan fighters crossed into Afar on Saturday and Afar forces and allied militias were still fighting them on Monday, Afar spokesman Ahmed Koloyta said. Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, confirmed they had been fighting over the weekend in Afar.