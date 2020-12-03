The US has exceeded 100,000 current COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
Houston hospitals covid 19
Healthcare workers move a patient in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas Thursday, July 2, 2020. MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

  • According to the COVID tracking project, as of Wednesday, the US has exceeded 100,000 current hospitalizations, yet another viral milestone. 

  • According to the new data, California became the first state to report over 20,000 new cases, the highest total recorded by a US state in one day throughout the entire pandemic.

  • As Thanksgiving numbers are not yet fully reported, the CDC has urged Americans not to travel for Christmas. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The United States set a grim new record for active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, nearly a week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, on Wednesday, the US exceeded 100,000 current hospitalizations.

Across all states, 100,226 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, and there were 2,733 reported deaths as well as 195,695 new cases. California became the first state to report over 20,000 new cases, which is the highest total recorded by a US state in one day throughout the pandemic.

According to The COVID Tracking project, today's COVID-19 death count is the second-highest on record, the highest day was recorded on May 7 of this year. 

The COVID Tracking Project also acknowledged last week that, "Holidays, like weekends, cause testing and reporting to go down and then, a few days later, to "catch up." So the data we see early next week will reflect not only actual increases in cases, test, and deaths, but also the potentially very large backlog from the holiday. "

On Wednesday, the CDC also urged Americans not to travel for Christmas, while laying out new quarantining guidelines. 

At an Economic Roundtable Event, president-elect Joe Biden called for respecting the CDC guidelines, warning that "people aren't paying attention."

Read the original article on Business Insider

