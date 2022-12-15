US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops

5
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. But senior military leaders for months have discussed expanding that training, touting the need to improve the ability of Ukraine's company- and battalion-sized units to move and coordinate attacks across the battlefield.

A battalion can include as many as 800 troops; a company is much smaller, with a couple hundred forces.

According to officials, the training will take place at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. And the aim is to use the winter months to hone the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to counter any spike in Russian attacks or efforts to expand Russia's territorial gains.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the program has not been publicly announced, said the Pentagon views the expansion as a logical next step for the Ukrainian troops. They said it would mirror, to a limited degree, the types of training that U.S. forces get at Defense Department training centers, such as those in California and Louisiana.

Officials said it would include classroom instruction and field work that would begin with small squads and gradually grow to involve larger units. It would culminate with a more complex combat exercise bringing an entire battalion together. All together, the training could last as long as a month.

A wide range of Ukrainian troop training is being done in a number of locations across Europe, by the U.S. the British and other allies. It has, for the most part, focused on weapons systems, logistics and other Western equipment.

The expanded U.S. effort will be done by U.S. Army Europe Africa’s 7th Army Training Command. It comes on the heels of the Pentagon's announcement early last month that it was establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine.

The new command post, called the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

    Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia's Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso during his visit to the United States where he’s attending the U.S.-Africa summit. Speaking about the growing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the West African region, Akufo-Addo said Burkina Faso allocated a mine to the Wagner Group as a form of payment for its deployment of fighters in the country.

  • Russia warns of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine

    Russia hit back at reports that the U.S. is poised to send the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, calling it a “provocative” move that “can lead to unpredictable consequences.” The U.S. has not yet announced the decision to send the advanced systems, which could help Ukraine fend off a barrage of Russian missile strikes,…

  • Troops on border with Ukraine head back to permanent deployment point Belarusian Defense Ministry

    The 38th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Belarus, which had been deployed to the border with Ukraine as part of a sudden inspection of combat readiness, is returning to the city of Brest.

  • Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces tells what he needs to reach borders of 23 February

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine will be able to reach the borders as they were on 23 February if it has 300 tanks, approximately 700 infantry fighting vehicles and 500 howitzers.

  • "Gift from Ukraine" explodes in Main Police Directorate of Poland

    A "gift from Ukraine" has exploded in the building of the Main Police Directorate of Poland. General Jarosław Szymczyk, the Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Police, was hospitalised as a result of the explosion.

  • Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania

    A Fort Stewart army base shooting incident currently under investigation took the life of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman.

  • UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue

    The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement. Russia's attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure have left millions of people without heat, clean water or electricity as temperatures plummet and some 18 million people now rely on humanitarian aid. Moscow says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate.

  • 7 charged in scheme to smuggle military equipment to Russia

    Two Americans and five Russian nationals were charged in a plot to smuggle military-grade equipment to Russia.

  • Ukrainian defenders advance almost 1.5 km near village of Dibrova

    Ukrainian defenders have advanced almost 1.5 km in the area of the village of Dibrova, Luhansk Oblast. Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 15 December Quote: "During the offensive actions, the Armed Forces have advanced by 1.

  • Protesters scale Defra building in protest of avian flu policies

    Police closed the road in front of the Home Office after protesters scaled the building.The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Marsham Street in Westminster at 6.30am on Thursday after two protesters were reported on the building.

  • Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army

    General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.

  • Israel's Netanyahu urges US to reaffirm commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya

    Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu urged key ally the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Saudi Arabia and pledged to pursue formal Israeli ties with Riyadh for a "quantum leap" in peace, Al Arabiya English said on Thursday. The U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration and there has been tension between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which forged relations with Israel.

  • Xi Jinping is standing by Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine, and recently ordered China to forge closer ties with Russia, report says

    China has been one of Russia's key international backers in its war with Ukraine, as Moscow faces punishing sanctions from the West.

  • Russia looks for trench diggers via social media, even among disabled people

    The Russians are recruiting people to build fortifications, including digging trenches, through online platforms and social media; they promise high salaries, all expenses paid, and jobs for people with disabilities.

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason, to play center for his Philadelphia Eagles, but what he saw on the field that day was something else.

  • You Can Now Stream Games Directly From Your Google Results

    Google Chrome users in the U.S. can now launch select video games directly from Google Search results, much like you already could for movies, music, and TV shows.

  • Exclusive-U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. defence firms have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam in talks with top government officials, two sources with knowledge of the dialogue told Reuters, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms. Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron and IM Systems Group met with the officials on the sidelines of the country's first large-scale arms fair last week, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council, the industry body that arranged the meetings. A source who was present at the weapons discussions said they involved the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence.

  • Putin’s Chechen Crony Runs Clumsily in Bizarre Propaganda Video

    via TelegramChechen leader and Putin crony Ramzan Kadyrov has released a bizarre propaganda video that shows him shooting a rifle into the sky and struggling to run as he appears to cheer on Russisa’s war against Ukraine. Accompanied by a poem in which he suggests “fearless” Russia is ready to take back a part of Switzerland captured by the Imperial Russian army in 1799, the 30-second video features no actual scenes from the war. Instead, with what seems like a soundtrack from a teenager’s homem

  • Saquon Barkley set for full practice, Xavier McKinney won’t play this week

    Giants running back Saquon Barkley said that his limited playing time against the Eagles last Sunday was due to the Giants being on the wrong side of a blowout rather than the neck injury that limited him in practice and it looks like the neck is not a concern for him this week. Head coach [more]

  • Ukraine Latest: Warnings of Possible January Assault on Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapA top Ukrainian army commander w