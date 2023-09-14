US expands sanctions against Russian industry

The United States imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities

The United States has expanded sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals and industrial companies that benefit from, or support Moscow’s war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Sept. 14.

More than 150 companies and individuals are included in the list.

Notably, the sanction list includes Russian oligarch Andrei Bokarev and his wife, as well as Transmashholding machinery manufacturing company, once directed by Bokarev. The press release adds that Bokarev is linked with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, other high-ranking Kremlin officials, and organized crime.

Bokarev's business partner, Iskandar Makhmudov, and his son also fell under the sanctions. Makhmudov is the founder of U.S.-registered Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company and owns several Russian financial firms — also tied to organized crime.

“With today’s sanctions, the United States is continuing our relentless work to target Russia’s military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine,” the message quotes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Sanctions were also imposed on:

· Aero Engine Scientific and Technical Complex Soyuz, which produces engines for cruise missiles and military transport aircraft;

· Balashikhinskiy Liteyno Mekhanicheskiy Zavod, which manufactures and repairs aviation equipment;

· Gavrilov Yam Machine Building Plant Agat, which manufactures aircraft engines, including those for UAVs;

· Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works, an ammunition manufacturer;

· Finnish companies Siberica and Luminor, supplying electronics to Russian enterprises;

· Turkish firms Margiana (supplies components found in various weapon systems, including cruise missiles and Orlan-10 UAVs) and Demirci (which provides sensors and measuring instruments to Russia);

· AvtoVAZ automotive manufacturer;

· Kirovsky Zavod machinery and steel producer;

· Moskvich automotive manufacturer;

· State company Russian Highways, and others — a construction and engineering company involved in road infrastructure.

