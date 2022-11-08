US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows missiles during a military parade marking the ruling party congress, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on Jan. 14, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation and defense sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nationsregulations and human rights abuses.

The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it had imposed penalties on two agents for North Korea’s state-owned airline Air Koryo and redesignated a previously sanctioned North Korean cyber agency that it said launders profits from cryptocurrency heists to further Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

Treasury also announced sanctions against the Myanmar aviation firm Sky Aviator Company Limited and its owner for facilitating weapons purchases for the country’s military government to crackdown on protesters following a February 2021 coup.

North Korean agents Ri Sok, an Air Koryo representative based in China, and Yan Zhihong, an airline logistics manager, were targeted with sanctions for their support for for North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Air Koryo, which has previously been accused of transporting critical weapons components into North Korea mainly from China, was already under U.S. sanctions. The new penalties freeze any assets that the two men may have in U.S. jurisdictions or assets that may cross into them. It also bars Americans from conducting any business with them.

Treasury also reupped sanctions against Tornado Cash, a cyber firm that has allegedly served as a conduit for processing stolen virtual currency, including from the largest known such theft to date, a $455 million heist that was orchestrated by the North Korean-controlled company Lazarus Group.

“Today’s sanctions action targets two key nodes of (North Korea's) weapons programs: its increasing reliance on illicit activities, including cybercrime, to generate revenue, and its ability to procure and transport goods in support of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” Treasury said in a statement.

On Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, Treasury said it was hitting Sky Aviator and its owner, Kyaw Min Oo, for importing aviation parts, weapons and other material used by the government to clamp down on post-coup dissent.

Treasury said the sanctions, which include asset freezes and a bar on American transactions with those named, “target those who profit from the oppressive actions of the regime by operating in the defense sectors of Burma’s economy and by enabling Burma’s military connections to foreign militaries.”

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi Says Her Husband ‘Paying The Price’ For Divisive Political Landscape

    "You see what the reaction is on the other side to this, to make a joke of it," the speaker said of the GOP. "And, really, that is traumatizing."

  • Election Day 2022: Asheville-area updates on midterm voting

    NC elections 2022: Check back often as the Citizen Times will keep you updated on what's happening at the polls around the Asheville area.

  • Ukraine will continue to fight ‘even if we are stabbed in the back’ by allies

    Russian ‘special agencies’ to test exoskeletons for use in Ukraine Watch: Russian soldier catches and throws away two grenades Russia losing aircraft in Ukraine faster than it can replace them 'Ukraine: The Latest' - listen to our daily podcast

  • Final poll shows Walker, Kemp hold leads ahead of Election Day

    A final InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows republicans are leading in the top midterm races ahead of Election Day.

  • James Wiseman's thrilling sequence can spark progression with Warriors

    It was loud, ferocious and in your face. James Wiseman showed his Warriors potential in a span of five seconds with a rebound and slam against New Orleans.

  • A Few Things Are Hard to Find at the Conference: Hot Food, Water and Trash Cans

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — On the third day, the smell of burgers wafted through the air. All around the courtyard of the vast conference complex where this year’s United Nations global climate summit is being held, hungry delegates perked up. “I haven’t eaten much here,” said Sylvia Muia, a Kenyan reporter for Climate Tracker who had followed her nose Tuesday afternoon to a line that stretched across the entire courtyard. At the front of it was a kiosk selling $12 burgers, the first hot food avai

  • British minister to meet Taiwan president, drawing China's anger

    A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing to the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and strongly objects to any official interactions between Taipei and foreign governments, believing it is a show of support for Taiwan's separateness from China.

  • Gold advances over 2% on dollar slide, technical buying

    Gold prices rose more than 2% on Tuesday to breach the key $1,700 per ounce level, following a fall in the dollar and bond yields as well as some technical buying, while market focus remained on U.S. inflation data later this week.

  • Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake O will remain safe during what will be Hurricane Nicole

    Since 2008, the Army Corps has worked to keep surface lake levels between 12.5 and 15.5 feet, but the lake has topped the high-end of the scale already.

  • Want to make your vote count more in the midterms? Register at your vacation home address

    The first autumn we had our upstate weekend/summer place, I was struck by the number of political signs. There are signs everywhere promoting all manner of services and products — but even at the height of election season, there were few signs promoting political candidates.

  • Exxon Mobil and Other Oil Stocks Are Already Winning the Election

    While election prediction maps are a sea of red and blue, the energy sector has only seen green lately. After all, the energy sector has done quite well under the Biden administration and a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, with XLE rising nearly 60% in the past year. In fact, that exchange-traded fund has delivered total returns of 22.3% over the past three years, easily outstripping other Wall Street darlings like the tech sector.

  • Bears' Teven Jenkins has third highest-PFF grade over last month

    Bears' guard Teven Jenkins earned the third-highest PFF grade amongst NFL guards in the last month.

  • Israel and Jordan move forward with water-for-energy deal

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Israel and Jordan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal after an initial examination of the project found it to be feasible. The idea, first announced a year ago, is for Jordan to build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity that would be exported to Israel. In return, Israel would provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic metres (mcm) of desalinated water.

  • Ducati Turns Its Polarizing Diavel Into a Wicked 4-Cylinder Power Cruiser

    With 168 hp and 93 ft lbs of torque, the new model variant has more output and less weight than its predecessor.

  • The North Korean 'Godzilla' rip-off directed by a Kim Jong-il kidnappee

    Former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il once had a kidnapped South Korean filmmaker direct several movies in North Korea, including a “Godzilla” ripoff that also served as propaganda. Kim Jong-il, the father of the country’s current leader Kim Jong-un, commissioned director and producer Shin Sang-ok to make a kaiju movie based on Ishiro Honda's 1954 film "Godzilla." The North Korean movie, titled “Pulgasari,” is considered a blatant rip-off of the beloved Japanese kaiju franchise and also served as propaganda that addresses North Korea’s view on socialism.

  • Zootopia Plus

    “Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

  • Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail

    Pete Buttigieg is on the campaign trail seeking to build support for Democrats across the country. He joins “Red & Blue” from Las Vegas, Nevada, one day ahead of Election Day to discuss his party’s messaging and his future in the Biden administration.

  • Strong chance USC-UCLA could be a late-night game, which would be awful

    #USC - #UCLA was put on a 6-day hold by the TV networks. The outcome is bad for the #Pac12 and could get much worse for us and @Ducks_Wire

  • Grizzlies vs Celtics Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Boston Celtics

  • Gold tops $1,700 an ounce; silver settles at highest since June

    Gold futures top $1,700 an ounce for the first time in about a month, while silver prices posted their highest settlement since June.