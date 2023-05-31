US expatriate arrested in Atlanta airport after allegedly threatening US senator and Marines

An American citizen living in Thailand was arrested in Atlanta over allegations he made threats of violence in recent years against Republican lawmakers, their staff and U.S. Marines.

Eric Charles Welton, 51, was arrested Thursday by FBI Charlotte and FBI Atlanta Special Agents at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport as he returned to the U.S. from overseas. He is accused of threatening the life of a U.S. senator and their staff in 2021 and making threats against multiple Marines and others working the U.S. Consulate in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in late 2022.

"It is unacceptable to make violent threats against anyone," Robert M. DeWitt, the Special Agent in Charge of FBI Charlotte, said in a press release. "And when threats are directed at elected officials or members of the armed forces it can impact their ability to serve our country effectively."

According to a criminal complaint, Welton made harassing and intimidating calls to the offices of Republican elected officials and associated organizations after allegedly receiving a large number of unsolicited political emails.

In September 2021, he allegedly spoke with a staff member at the senator’s office in Raleigh, North Carolina, and threatened to show up and "put a bullet through each of [their] heads." Welton also threatened to cut off the hands of the person who sent him the emails, according to the complaint.

"Our elected representatives and the public servants who staff their offices must be free to do the people’s work without threats of violence," U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in the press release. "Violent threats against our democratically elected representatives do not just erode our civil discourse – they can undermine our democracy. We will hold accountable anyone who threatens violence targeting our bedrock institutions."

Welton is also accused of making threats in October and November 2022 against Marines and other people working at the U.S. Consulate in Thailand. He allegedly said in one voicemail that he was "going to kill a bunch of Marines" because of his frustration over an immigration issue.

He is charged with one count of threatening a federal official but could also face additional charges. If convicted, Welton faces up to ten years in prison.