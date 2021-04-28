US eyes major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal

FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file satellite photo provided from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. The Biden administration is considering a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord, according to current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter. (Planet Labs via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord, according to current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.

As indirect talks continue this week in Vienna to explore the possibility of reviving the nuclear deal, American officials have become increasingly expansive about what they might be prepared to offer Iran, which has been driving a hard line on sanctions relief, demanding that all U.S. penalties be removed, according to these people.

American officials have refused to discuss which sanctions are being considered for removal. But they have stressed that they are open to lifting non-nuclear sanctions, such as those tied to terrorism, missile development and human rights, in addition to those related to the nuclear program.

Biden administration officials say this is necessary because of what they describe as a deliberate attempt by the Trump administration to stymie any return to the deal. Under the 2015 agreement, the United States was required to lift sanctions tied to Iran’s nuclear program, but not the non-nuclear sanctions.

When President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions after withdrawing from the deal in 2018, he not only put the nuclear sanctions back in but also added layers of terrorism and other sanctions on many of the same entities. In addition, the Trump administration imposed an array of new sanctions on previously unsanctioned entities.

This has put the current administration in an awkward position: Iran is demanding the removal of all sanctions. If the U.S. doesn’t lift at least some of them, Iran says it won't agree to halt its nuclear activities barred by the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

But if the Biden administration makes concessions that go beyond the nuclear-specific sanctions, Republican critics and others, including Israel and Gulf Arab states, are likely to seize on them as proof that the administration is caving to Iran. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has led the charge among Trump alumni to denounce any easing of sanctions.

Former Trump administration officials say all the sanctions are legitimate. Gabriel Noronha, a former State Department senior adviser on Iran, said all the Trump-era sanctions had been approved by career Justice Department lawyers and would have been rejected if they weren’t legitimate.

But a senior State Department official involved in the negotiations said officials now “have to go through every sanction to look at whether they were legitimately or not legitimately imposed.”

The official, who like the others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks, also said the U.S. would be prepared to lift sanctions that would otherwise deny Iran the benefits it's entitled to under the deal, not just those specifically related to nuclear activity. Those sanctions could include restrictions on Iran’s ability to access the international financial system, including dealing in dollar-based transactions.

“There are sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA and as we have said, if Iran resumes its compliance with the nuclear deal ... we would be prepared to lift those sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week. He declined to elaborate on what might be “inconsistent” with the deal.

Despite the reticence of Price and the senior official, their comments suggested that sanctions imposed on Iran’s Central Bank, its national oil and shipping companies, its manufacturing, construction and financial sectors are on the block. Deal critics briefed on aspects of the Vienna negotiations say they suspect that is indeed the case.

That's because the bank, oil, shipping and other sanctions, all ostensibly imposed by the Trump administration for terrorism, ballistic missile and human rights concerns, also affect nuclear sanctions relief.

Current officials say no decisions have yet been made and nothing will be agreed in Vienna until everything regarding sanctions relief and Iran’s return to compliance with the nuclear deal has been settled.

But critics of the nuclear deal fear the administration will go beyond even what has been suggested by the administration’s oblique comments. They suspect that sanctions on people, companies, government agencies or other entities identified for nuclear sanctions relief in the 2015 deal will be cleared; even if they were subsequently penalized on other grounds.

“The administration is looking to allow tens of billions of dollars into the coffers of the regime even if it means lifting sanctions on major entities blacklisted for terrorism and missile proliferation,” said Mark Dubowitz, a prominent Iran deal critic and CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“They’re even looking to give the regime indirect access to the U.S. dollar through the U.S. financial system so that international companies can clear transactions with Iran through the U.S. dollar,” said Dubowitz, who is frequently criticized for his hard-line stance on Iran but has also been asked for his views on sanctions by the administration.

The State Department spokesman’s reply to such concerns only increased the worries of the critics.

“The JCPOA, that original agreement, spells out precisely what is allowed, precisely what is prohibited in order for a country to be in compliance with it. That remains the blueprint for all of this,” Price said.

The Obama administration grappled with much the same issue after the conclusion of the nuclear deal in 2015. It took the position that some sanctions previously imposed by it and former President George W. Bush’s administration for terrorism reasons should actually be classified as nuclear sanctions and therefore lifted under the deal.

Still, many countries and international companies were hesitant to jump into the Iranian market for fear that the sanctions relief was not clear-cut and that a future U.S. president could re-impose the sanctions. Now, that that has happened, and even before an agreement has been concluded in Vienna, that concern has resurfaced.

Already, Republicans in Congress and opponents of the Iranian government are stepping up efforts to codify Trump’s hard-line stance on Iran with new legislation. Although a law to bar a return to the nuclear deal is unlikely to pass, there is wide bipartisan support for resolutions encouraging the administration to take a tougher line on Iran.

Such a resolution was introduced on Wednesday with more than 220 Democratic and Republican co-sponsors. In it, they call for the administration to recognize “the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran while holding the ruling regime accountable for its destructive behavior."

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Israel have a policy of 'no surprises,' says Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan

    When asked about alleged Israeli sabotage of Iran's nuclear program, NSA Jake Sullivan referred to "certain kinds of activities that are unhelpful."

  • Ex-UN ambassador Samantha Power confirmed to lead USAID

    Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday with a 68-26 vote to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.Why it matters: Power's nomination signaled the Biden administration's plans to use foreign assistance as an instrument of soft power as the U.S. has pledged to deliver millions of vaccines and offer aid to countries battling the coronavirus pandemic. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Power served on the National Security Council as former President Obama's special assistant from 2009 to 2013 while working as his senior director for multilateral affairs and human rights. She later served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017. She grappled with the Obama administration's response to Syria's civil war, sanctions against North Korea, Ebola and Russian aggression against Ukraine. As a journalist, she worked as a foreign correspondent in Zimbabwe, Bosnia, Rwanda, Sudan, Kosovo, and East Timor. Her 2002 book on genocide, "A Problem from Hell," won the Pulitzer Prize in 2003. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hawley bill would spotlight Chinese electronics in defense systems

    Defense contractors would be required to tell the Pentagon if China, Russia, Iran and North Korea made any of the printed circuit boards in systems they were supplying, under recently introduced legislation.

  • Australia's $580 mln military upgrades eye Asia

    Australia plans to spend U.S.$580 million to upgrade four northern military bases and expand war games with the United States...... and it comes amid the country's increasingly bitter relationship with China.Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement on Wednesday.He says Australia must expand its military assets in the Northern Territory to be able to respond to unspecified tensions in the Asia-Pacific."Our objective here in this part of the world is a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our objective here is to ensure a peaceful region but one that, at the same time, Australia is in a position to always protect its interests, always advance our national interests, always support a global world order that favours freedom and that is something that we share very deeply with our American friends and allies."The military upgrades will begin this year and will be completed by 2026.They're part of an Australia defense plan that will see Canberra spend $270 billion in the next decade to improve Canberra's long-range strike capabilities.Morrison said last year the funding was needed as the Asia-Pacific region was experiencing the greatest level of economic and strategic uncertainty since World War II.

  • Mexico president blasts telecoms firms over roadblocks to registry

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the country's telecoms companies on Wednesday for impeding an initiative to create a national biometric cellphone user registry that is opposed both by industry and rights groups. Backed as a measure to improve public safety by the Senate this month, the registry would require companies to pay for collection of their clients' biometric data, which would then be stored and managed by the telecoms regulator. Rights groups say it poses a human rights violation and could lead to wrongful convictions if people's identities are stolen.

  • Kirill Kaprizov's Wild life: 'Rink, home, sleep, travel, eat'

    Record-breaking games, rookie of the year hype, and now a chance to play for the Stanley Cup. Kirill Kaprizov's debut season in the NHL keeps getting more and more special, but how the Wild performs is more of a priority to the forward than any personal accolades he's achieving along the way. "Obviously, it's great," Kaprizov said Tuesday through translator Ilya Kravtchouk after the team ...

  • NYT: Cuomo aides blocked officials from releasing COVID nursing home death toll

    Senior aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) engaged in a sustained campaign over several months to keep state health officials from releasing the full nursing home death toll caused by the coronavirus, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The FBI is investigating Cuomo's office following a probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, that found his administration undercounted deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Cuomo's senior aides reportedly worked to prevent New York's health commissioner Howard Zucker and other officials from releasing data: a scientific paper that was never published, an audit completed months before being made public, and two letters written by the New York Health Department for state lawmakers that were never sent."The actions coincided with the period in which Mr. Cuomo was pitching and then writing a book on the pandemic, with the assistance of his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, and others," per the Times. Crown Publishing Group halted promotion of the book in March.Flashback: Zucker said in late January there was nothing wrong with the accuracy of the health department's numbers, following James' initial investigation. What they're saying: “The whole brouhaha here is overblown to the point where there are cynical suggestions offered for the plain and simple truth that the chamber wanted only to release accurate information that they believed was totally unassailable,” Elkan Abramowitz, a lawyer representing Cuomo’s office, told the Times.“The chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from D.O.H. were accurate,” Abramowitz said, adding that actions by Cuomo’s aides were unrelated to his book on leadership lessons from the pandemic. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox News anchor says claims about Biden burger ban are false

    Fox News anchor John Roberts corrected the record Monday after wrongly reporting that President Biden’s administration was coming for American’s burgers this summer as part of a crackdown on greenhouse gas emissions.

  • 'Red Tourism' draws Chinese on centennial of Communist Party

    On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, tourists are flocking to historic sites and making pilgrimages to party landmarks. On a street where the Red Army once roamed, a group of retirees in historic pastel-blue army uniforms belt out tunes made famous through countless movies, television shows and other forms of propaganda. Historic locations in Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces — the sites of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s early battles, his escape from Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist forces in the Long March and the cementing of his leadership in Zunyi — are experiencing an influx of tourists this year as post-pandemic travel returns to China.

  • In first speech to Congress, Biden to push $4 trln spending plans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress on Wednesday, as he stresses the need to invest to compete with China, the White House said. Biden will speak at 9 p.m. EDT inside the U.S. Capitol at an event scaled back this year due to the pandemic. Biden will argue that the new package – which together with an earlier infrastructure and jobs plan totals around $4 trillion, rivaling the annual federal budget – is a once-in-a-generation investment vital to America's future.

  • Oxford Don linked to Spanish king wealth investigation - but may not be able to testify

    A one-time Oxford Don has been named as mystery beneficiary of a €10 million trust fund in the Channel Islands linked to the disgraced former king Juan Carlos of Spain. Spanish prosecutors want to question Joaquín Romero Maura, 81, a respected author and former history professor at St Antony’s College, after discovering the Jersey fund while investigating Juan Carlos' unexplained wealth. But Mr Maura, who is the only person who could legally authorise a transfer of the funds, may not be able to testify after he was traced to a Zaragoza care home, where he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Mr Maura, great-grandson of a five-time prime minister of Spain, lived in the UK for most of his life and co-directed the Iberian Centre with the illustrious historian Sir Raymond Carr. The Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial cites court sources as confirming that Mr Romero Maura’s name appears as the sole trustee of a fund in Jersey. The fund was set up in the 1990s by a close aide of then King Juan Carlos, Manuel Prado y Colón de Carvajal, who was later jailed for embezzlement. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Romero Maura was named as a fund trustee, becoming the sole administrator with the death of Mr Prado y Colón de Carvajal in 2009.

  • Brazil regulator rejects Sputnik vaccine; Russia cries foul

    Brazil's health regulator cited safety concerns while rejecting several states' requests to import almost 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, prompting criticism from the Russian government. The five-person board of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency unanimously decided late Monday that consistent and trustworthy data required was lacking for approval of the requests from 10 states, according to a statement. The agency, known as Anvisa, said there were faults in all clinical studies of the vaccine’s development, as well as absent or insufficient data.

  • China offers S.Asian countries help with accessing COVID-19 shots

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday it had offered help to South Asian countries in accessing COVID-19 vaccines but India did not attend a regional video-conference on the matter, although it is currently suffering the world's worst wave of the pandemic. China's State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi hosted the conference attended by Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to which China's neighbour and regional rival India was also invited, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Wang told his conference counterparts Beijing was willing to set up emergency supply reserves with South Asian countries in the fight against COVID-19, a ministry statement said.

  • Biden administration will limit immigration courthouse arrests

    The Biden administration will limit immigration authorities' ability to make arrests at courthouses, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press release Tuesday.Why it matters: The move is another way the Biden administration is adjusting its predecessor's policies and is intended to balance access to courthouses with immigration enforcement, per the statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A Trump-era policy, established in 2018, previously authorized routine apprehensions at federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.Tuesday's directive to limit arrests was issued to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.Courthouse arrests will still be permitted in cases concerning national security, the destruction of evidence in an ongoing case, or if an individual poses a threat to public safety or is being actively pursued by authorities. What they're saying: "Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement."The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cuomo effort to 'obscure' COVID-19 nursing home death toll was reportedly 'far greater than previously known'

    Aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "repeatedly" overruled state health officials "over a span of at least five months" while allegedly attempting to obscure the state's COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents, The New York Times reports. Cuomo is facing a federal investigation over his administration's handling of data concerning how many New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19, which the state's attorney general in January found had been undercounted by "as much as 50 percent." Aides for the governor, the Times reports, were aware of that "since the previous spring." Their effort to obscure the true death count was "far greater than previously known," the Times also reports, writing that aides "engaged in a sustained effort" to prevent it from being released to the public or the state lawmakers over the course of months. "A scientific paper, which incorporated the data, was never published," the Times writes. "An audit of the numbers by a top Cuomo aide was finished months before it became publicly known. Two letters, drafted by the Health Department and meant for state legislators, were never sent." A lawyer for Cuomo's office told the Times that the "chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from [the Department of Health] were accurate" and "wanted only to release accurate information." An aide for Cuomo in February privately acknowledged, though, that the administration withheld the data amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." This is one of several scandals Cuomo is facing, as he's also under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and for allegedly using state resources while writing a book about the pandemic. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign despite Democrats calling on him to do so. Read the full report at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Ewan McGregor on the Star Wars prequels: 'It's not Shakespeare'The Republican plot to steal the 2024 election

  • Biden administration to announce ban on menthol cigarettes

    The Biden administration is expected to announce a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes this week, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Tobacco opponents and civil rights groups have said the industry disproportionately targets and hurts Black communities. Tobacco use remains a contributor to the leading causes of illness and death, especially among people of color.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Though the ban could take years to implement, antismoking advocates will likely hail the announcement as a necessary and long overdue move toward boosting public health.The administration is also set to propose a ban on menthol and other flavors in mass-produced cigars, including "small cigars popular with young people," according to the Post.The big picture: This type of ban does not require congressional approval, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must first take public comment on the proposed rule before finalizing regulation. The industry is likely to challenge a ban in court, having repeatedly sued the FDA in the past over anti-tobacco regulation.The administration is also considering a mandate for tobacco companies to reduce the level of nicotine in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels, though no announcement is planned, per the Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russian Contestant Freed After Being 'Trapped' in Chinese Boy Band Show

    A Russian contestant was relieved to finally be voted off a Chinese boy band reality show after lasting for almost three months. Vladislav Ivanov, 27, joined “Produce Camp 2021” by accident and repeatedly asked viewers to vote him off, according to Channel News Asia. The 11 contestants with the highest number of votes must form a boy band after the TV show concludes.

  • Biden envoy: Afghan government won't collapse

    President Biden’s chief diplomat for peace negotiations in Afghanistan says he disagrees with those who predict the Afghan government will fall to the Taliban following the departure of U.S. troops.

  • Morgan Ortagus: John Kerry 'seems beholden' to Iran, works against Israel

    Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on the controversy surrounding former Secretary of State John Kerry's contacts with Iran's foreign minister.

  • Earth is wobbling, and it’s probably our fault

    When you picture the Earth spinning in space you imagine it rotating just like a globe does, with two static poles and a line running from north to south. Unfortunately, things aren't nearly that simple, and as conditions on Earth change so do the locations of the North and South poles. Scientists have known this for some time, but in recent years the poles have begun to drift faster and more dramatically than they have in the past. There have been many theories as to why this axis drift is happening, but a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters pins it on climate change, which means it's almost certainly our own doing. In the paper, researchers draw a clear link between the increase in ice melt due to global warming and the more dramatic shifts in Earth's axis. The key is that as the ice melts it results in the transfer of mass from a static point on Earth to the oceans. This changes the way the planet moves in space and, as a result, causes a wobble that is measurable in the motion of our planet's poles. When water freezes into glaciers that are static on land it constitutes what is known as terrestrial water storage. Global warming has resulted in a dramatic reduction in terrestrial water storage in many parts of the world, and when that ice melts the resulting water joins Earth's oceans. The researchers used models to simulate Earth's polar drift after the 1990s using two sets of data. One is based on a stored water loss rate from 1981 through 2020, using data from 2002 through 2020 and stretching it out over an additional two decades. The second model assumes that the ice melt rate increased as observed from 2002 through 2020, meaning that it wasn't as dramatic in the decades prior. As you might have guessed, the second model is the one that much more closely resembles what scientists are observing now with regard to the Earth's axis. "The accelerated terrestrial water storage decline resulting from glacial ice melting is thus the main driver of the rapid polar drift toward the east after the 1990s. This new finding indicates that a close relationship existed between polar motion and climate change in the past," the researchers write. How this axis shift might change as we move forward is anyone's guess. If we can't get climate change under control, the axis drift is likely to not only continue but become more dramatic as the years pass. We've never dealt with something like this before so we have very little information to go on if we're trying to predict how severe polar drift might change our planet's climate and, as a result, daily life.