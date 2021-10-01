US factory growth up in September despite supply woes

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month to the highest level since May despite global supply chain disruptions.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 percent in September, 1.2 percentage points above the August level of 59.9 percent.

It was the best showing for manufacturing since a reading of 61.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. September marked the 16th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020 when the coronavirus triggered a nationwide shutdown.

In recent months, the biggest swing factor for manufacturers has been problems on the supply side as rising cases of the delta variant globally crimp supply, such as the slowing production of computer chips in Asia, which have hit automakers and others hard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • United says 273 employees reported they were vaccinated after the company said they would be fired over the company's strict vaccine mandate

    United said Thursday nearly half of its unvaccinated workers had provided inoculation proof since they faced termination over the vaccination policy.

  • America faces supply-chain disruption and shortages. Here’s why

    Shortages in the United States are piling up. Covid isn’t the only reason for the problem ‘Our hyper-efficient globalized supply chain, once romanticized by men like Tom Friedman in The World Is Flat, is the problem.’ Photograph: China News Service/Getty Images There’s a quiet panic happening in the US economy. Medical labs are running out of supplies like pipettes and petri dishes, summer camps and restaurants are having trouble getting food, and automobile, paint and electronics firms are curt

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, manufacturers could shift orders to the island.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for meaning and...

  • Arizona could be ground zero in U.S. microchip self-reliance

    Arizona’s technology sector will play a prominent role in American manufacturing’s latest plan to reclaim its title as the world’s leader in semiconductors from Asia.

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Slew of Ford recalls affect more than a million vehicles

    Ford is closing out September with the sad task of alerting owners to five different recalls, two of them camera related. The first is a safety compliance recall affecting 620,246 units of 12 models from the 2020 model year: Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and Transit, plus the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus. On these vehicles, the circuit board in the rearview camera suffers from insufficient electrical conductivity.

  • China power cuts: What is causing the country's blackouts?

    Millions of homes and businesses have been hit due to a severe shortage of electricity.

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOut of 47 responding companies that supply pr

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Activision Blizzard settlement is a "slap in the face," workers say

    A group of tech and gaming workers have slammed Activision Blizzard's planned settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying an $18 million compensation fund for employees who were harassed or discriminated against is not enough.Why it matters: The statement from the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE) came a day after Activision announced its plans in a press release.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • Internet goes down for millions, tech companies scramble as key encryption service expires

    The expiration of a key digital encryption service on Thursday sent major tech companies nationwide scrambling to deal with internet outages that affected millions of online users.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi