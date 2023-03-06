US factory orders fall in January on civilian aircraft demand

FILE PHOTO: A worker pours hot metal at the Kirsh Foundry in Beaver Dam
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell in January, pulled down by a plunge in civilian aircraft bookings, but increases in machinery and a range of other products suggested that manufacturing could be regaining its footing.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders dropped 1.6% after increasing 1.7% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders declining 1.8%. Orders increased 4.3% on a year-on-year basis in January.

The Institute for Supply Management reported last week that manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the economy, contracted for a fourth straight month in February, though the pace of decline slowed and new orders improved from more than a 2-1/2 year low.

With the Federal Reserve expected to keep hiking interest rates into summer, a swift turnaround in manufacturing is, however, unlikely. Manufacturing is also being undermined by the dollar's past appreciation against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners and softening global demand.

The drop in factory orders in January mostly reflected a 13.3% decline in transportation equipment, which followed a 15.8% jump in December. Transportation equipment orders were weighed down by a 54.5% tumble in orders for civilian aircraft. Motor vehicle orders increased 1.3%.

Orders for machinery shot up 1.6%, while bookings for computers and electronic products rose 0.6%. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components surged 1.3%. There were also gains in orders for primary metals and fabricated metal products.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, rebounded 0.8% in January as reported last month.

Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, increased 1.1% as previously reported.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Here's why experts say Russia and China's attempts to 'de-dollarize' global markets are going nowhere

    Efforts to challenge the US dollar have mostly gone nowhere, experts say, and plans for alternate reserve currencies haven't panned out.

  • U.S. unemployment is falling even as the economy slows. What the heck is going on?

    Something funny is going on in the U.S. jobs market. Unemployment is falling even as the economy weakens.

  • Why Britain is suddenly blowing cold on a wind power revolution

    Ministers cheered last summer as wind farm developers competed to plant new turbines in UK waters, at ever cheaper rates.

  • A Nation's Heavily Indebted Consumers Face a Painful Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his job as a delivery driver bringing plenty of overtime and the cost to borrow at record lows, James Kebe went on a spending spree. He leased a boat and an all-terrain vehicle, and when his bank offered him a bigger line of credit, he maxed it out.Then interest rates started rising at their fastest pace in generations. And because Kebe’s line of credit had a floating rate, his monthly payments soared, too. The cost of his debt has now

  • Whitmer's $79B budget proposal chock full of protections for equity, inclusion and 'reproductive freedom'

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $79 billion budget proposal, a record high for the state of Michigan should it pass, comes with an onslaught of support for progressive motives and ideas.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rates hike, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’

    The coming battles over the nation’s safety-net programs are beginning with an early clash over a thorny question of semantics: What constitutes a cut? In the eyes of many Democrats, any change to Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security that erodes benefits provided under current law would be considered a cut — and therefore stands as…

  • Tax Cuts: 50% of States Are Pushing for Reductions or Eliminating Taxes Altogether

    While the federal government is dealing with a debt ceiling crisis, many local states have a cash surplus: so-called "rainy day funds." In fact, 27 states are now considering cutting taxes (or...

  • The U.S. housing market just took another hit

    This week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.

  • Why the February jobs report is unlikely to reverse a January blowout in this week’s key economic data release

    There's a quantifiable connection between warm weather and U.S. jobs growth, says Exante Data's Jens Nordvig.

  • Powell Set to Lay Groundwork for Higher Rates on Capitol Hill

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to echo fellow central bankers in suggesting interest rates will go higher than policymakers anticipated just weeks ago if economic data continue to come in hot.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand

  • Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid

    House Democrats are vowing a fierce fight over Medicaid as Republicans eye plans to curb spending for the low-income health care program in the name of deficit reduction. Joining President Biden, the Democrats are warning that Medicaid cuts would disproportionately impact the same vulnerable populations least able to absorb the hit, including low-income kids, seniors…

  • 1 Big Reason a Recession Could Actually Help the Stock Market in 2023

    Recession talk seems to be everywhere, and it's not just pundits: 28 of the 48 economists recently surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession in the U.S. this year. The "Great Recession" started in December 2007 and lasted through June 2009, and as the chart below shows, it was a very tough stretch for stocks. Recessions typically correspond with a significant reduction in corporate earnings, which in turn puts substantial pressure on stock valuations.

  • Economists See China ‘Conservative’ GDP Goal a Cautious Sign

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth target for 2023 is a conservative goal that suggests the government is wary of challenges that may weigh on the economy and wants to account for risks to a recovery that is steadily building momentum.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s R

  • U.S. factory orders drop 1.6% on falloff in Boeing contracts

    U.S. factory orders dropped 1.6% in January mainly because of fewer contracts for large Boeing passenger planes. Most other manufacturers recorded somewhat higher bookings.

  • India considers raising palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

    India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday. The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil. "We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.

  • ‘A safety issue’: Johnson County mom says low Kansas funding creates special ed crisis

    “I think they were doing everything they could. But the class is just so understaffed.”

  • Biden plans Philadelphia swing-state union backdrop for budget proposal

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil his upcoming budget proposal to Congress with unusual fanfare on Thursday, holding a campaign-style event intended to trumpet an economic agenda imperiled by high inflation and Republican debt limit threats. Biden plans to roll out the tax-and-spending plans at a Philadelphia union hall, a venue in a competitive battleground state that will highlight the president's worker-centric political pitch in the weeks running up to his expected announcement of a 2024 re-election bid. "The President will deliver remarks on his plans to invest in America, continue to lower costs for families, protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reduce the deficit, and more," the White House said in a statement.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks rise to start busy week

    U.S. stocks edged higher Monday morning, kicking off the start of a busy week.

  • US Jobs Report and Powell Testimony Take Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- US job growth probably moderated last month after a blistering January pace, while the unemployment rate likely held at a 53-year low, illustrating a labor market that’s proved mostly impervious to the Federal Reserve’s massive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help