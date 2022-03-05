US farmers may benefit from higher grain prices as a result of the war in Ukraine. We should help Ukrainian farmers.

Serhii Halusyn, pictured in 2019, leases land from people in the village of Nebelytsia, Ukraine, about 50 miles west of the capital Kyiv. At the time, he was growing corn.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will continue to affect U.S. farmers and agricultural commodity markets worldwide.

How are we farmers to understand this conflict and its impact on us?

First, farm inputs can be expected to rise, particularly fuel and natural gas costs. Fertilizer prices, especially phosphates because of their production and export from Russia and Belarus, are expected to rise as well. Grain prices, obviously, have already been affected.

Russia and Ukraine together are the two largest producers and exporters of wheat in Europe and Eurasia. After the EU countries, China, and India, Russia is the largest producer of wheat in the world at 76 million to 85 million metric tons annually. Ukraine produced 33 million metric tons in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Russian and Ukraine together are the bread basket for Europe, Eurasia, and the Mediterranean. Since 2012, Ukraine has exponentially increased its wheat production.

In 2021, Russia and Ukraine exported 45 million metric tons and 16 million metric tons (or 24 percent and 9 percent globally), of wheat. By the 2021 "crop year," Ukraine exported nearly 24 million metric tons, or 72% of its total wheat production, a 50 percent increase over 2021, USDA reports.

Ukraine is also a major world producer and exporter of other crops such as barley, corn, sunflower, and rapeseed. As of 2021, for example, it ranked first in sunflower exports worldwide, with 48 percent of the total.

And Ukraine actually grows and exports more corn than wheat.

The EU countries, China, Spain, the Netherlands, Iran, and South Korea are principal importers of Ukrainian corn, which exceeded 22 million metric tons in 2021.

Virtually all Ukrainian exports are from 18 ports in the Sea of Azov or Black Sea, some of which are on the Dnieper River which flows into the Black Sea between Crimea and Odessa.

Ukraine’s largest and busiest port, Mariupol, in the Donetsk region of northeast Ukraine is on the Sea of Azov. Ships must past through the Kerch Straits to get into the Black Sea, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014 and is at a greater disadvantage compared with southern and Crimean ports.

Prior to the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine ordered all of its ports to shut down. As long as Russia is unable to overthrow the Ukrainian government and get control of the country, it is doubtful that Russia will reopen them.

If Russia is unable to control Ukraine, it is highly probable that Ukraine will be unable to grow and export its crops. Further, the sanctions on Russia because of its invasion have largely been financial — freezing Russia’s foreign currency reserves. The sanctions also affect Russia’s ability to settle trade and inter-bank transactions, which make it difficult for the country to export not just oil and gas, but also grain.

While Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia export wheat in the same region, they are also NATO members and support the ostracism of Russia. Together, these four countries cannot compensate for Ukraine’s lost wheat exports.

It is thought that Russia will be able to redirect only a part of its lost wheat exports through China, which can be expected to use the grain for livestock feed, reducing its demand for imported feed corn.

Thus, it's clear that the world supply of wheat and corn will be reduced by at least Ukraine’s usual share of exports and by a significant reduction of Russian wheat exports. Demand will be unchanged. It's this dynamic that will continue to drive grain prices higher — not just for wheat and corn but for other grains as well.

The price of wheat had already begun to adjust by early February and now has risen 33 percent and exceeds $10 a bushel. The market will likely remain volatile for some time to come. Corn, likewise, has risen nearly 19 percent from $6.22 over the same period. The flight of capital to the U.S. dollar may be a drag on U.S. export competitiveness, but does not seem to be more powerful than the pull of demand.

Finally, given droughts in Iraq, Syria, and Iran and the politically sensitive high demand for wheat and its flour in Middle Eastern and African nations, it is difficult to foresee a serious drag on prices.

As farmers, we do not wish to capitalize on another fellow farmer’s misery, whether here or abroad. We may benefit from price increases but we are not just takers, we are givers, too. In years’ past, when a farmer neighbor suffered hardship — a barn fire, a death or injury in the family — we would do their chores, help build a new barn, and plant or harvest their crops as long as they needed it.

This is an opportunity for us to set aside some of the unexpected windfall profits from our increased revenue. We should set up a fund to help rebuild farm buildings, buy equipment, provide working capital, and identify Ukrainian relatives, acquaintances or farm groups as partners when our Ukrainian friends can once again farm their land in peace and freedom.

Michael Slattery grew up on an Iowa farm and later worked as a credit officer for international credit and trade finance underwriting in New York City. He has farmed in Manitowoc County since 1999, where he raises cash crops including corn and soybeans as well as hogs, lambs and chickens. Email: w_michael_slattery@hotmail.com

