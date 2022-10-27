Some US Farms Are So Dry the Dirt Is Repelling Fertilizer

Kim Chipman and Dominic Carey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Drought is rapidly expanding across America’s crop belt, making it so dry that in some fields fertilizer is evaporating from the soil and plants are struggling to emerge from the ground.

Almost three-quarters of the US’s winter wheat growing area is in moderate to intense drought, according to the latest government data. That’s a record high based on records going back to 2000. Dryness this time of year not only stunts the growth of winter wheat, but can hamper fertilizer applications on fields for crops to be planted in the spring -- both of which could reduce crop yields and push prices higher.

A corn farmer trying to put fall fertilizer down to help in the spring isn’t going to invest in applying the nutrients if a lot of it is going to evaporate and disappear, said Gary Millershaski, chairman of the Kansas Wheat Commission.

Millershaski, who farms wheat and corn in the severely drought-struck southwestern part of the state, said he’s planting 4,000 acres of winter wheat this year and will be happy if he gets 1,500. “When it is this dry you don’t know if will sprout and die or come up next year.”

Farmers are busy finishing up planting winter wheat -- a variety that typically comes up from the ground before going dormant during the coldest months and then resuming growth as temperatures warm. But lack of moisture could hinder or even prevent some plants from emerging until spring, putting yields at significant risk.

The rate of emerged plants is already trailing the average pace even though planting has gone as planned, said Mark Nelson, director of commodities at the Kansas Farm Bureau.

While spring fertilizer applications are seen as more critical, some farmers routinely rely on early application due to soil conditions or other issues. Growers will need to be extra careful this year to test their fields to see how much fertilizer is actually needed.

“It’s fair to say we are concerned about fertilizer applications in the dry soils and how effective they are going to be,” said Nelson.

--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

