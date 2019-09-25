‘I would like you to do us a favour though’: The one sentence that could bring Trump down

The memorandum of the phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July that triggered an impeachment investigation into the incumbent of the White House has only served to convince his opponents they were right to do so.

Mr Trump is adamant that he has done no wrong and there is no explicit quid pro quo in the document released of the call, but Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has called it a “smoking gun”.

It certainly is not the exoneration that Mr Trump claims it to be. The call, for which the transcript may not be complete, is merely one element of a whistleblower complaint that involves multiple events and no single communication, as the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, said last week.

This is the highest-profile event involving Mr Trump and Ukraine, but there will be other unknown elements.

But what can we glean from the partial transcript of the call? Below are extracts of what was said and what might have been meant.

President Trump: “Congratulations on a great victory. We all watched from the United States and you did a terrific job. The way you came from behind, somebody who wasn’t given much of a chance, and you ended up winning easily. It’s a fantastic achievement. Congratulations.”

The US president begins by congratulating Mr Zelensky on his recent electoral successes. Enjoying his own unlikely victory in 2016, Mr Trump is always quick to congratulate those who he thinks have followed his example. Having dabbled in the world of entertainment himself, Mr Trump likely appreciates Mr Zelensky’s background as a comedian and actor. This early use of pleasantries sets the tone for the rest of the call.

President Zelensky: “Well yes, to tell you the truth, we are trying to work hard because we wanted to drain the swamp here in our country.”

Mr Zelensky is actually the first to mention corruption, not Mr Trump . Use of the Trump-coined phrase “drain the swamp” is indicative of a leader trying to get on Mr Trump’s good side. Mr Zelensky calls Mr Trump “a great teacher” for Ukraine when it comes to creating a new type of politics.

President Trump: “I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are”

This is the start of the key paragraphs. Mr Trump drops from discussion of the “swamp” to how much the US does for Ukraine. While there is no explicit quid pro quo when it comes to discussion of an investigation of Joe Biden and his son Hunter later in the call, Mr Trump mentions very strongly that Kiev is relying on Washington more than European nations.

