US FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy

(Reuters) -Incyte Corp said on Wednesday its monoclonal antibody, Zynyz, had won accelerated approval from the U.S. health regulator for treating a type of skin cancer in adults.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the therapy in patients with an advanced form of cancer known as Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).

MCC is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer and impacts less than 1 per 100,000 people in the U.S. but incidence rates are rising, the company said.

Zynyz was developed by MacroGenics Inc and licensed to Incyte in 2017.

An accelerated approval means companies will still be required to conduct studies to confirm the anticipated clinical benefit.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)