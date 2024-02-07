US FDA puts hold on Gilead's blood cancer therapy trials

A Gilead Sciences, Inc. logo is seen outside the company headquarters in Foster City, California

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put trials of its blood cancer drug on hold after it was tied to an increase in risk of death in a late-stage study.

The FDA had put a hold on studies testing the drug, magrolimab, in patients with two different blood cancers called myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloid leukemia.

Gilead said it had discontinued a trial testing it in patients with myeloid leukemia.

In addition, the company said it was reviewing the safety of magrolimab across all other ongoing cancer studies, and will provide an update.

An interim analysis of the study showed an increased risk of death due to infections and respiratory failure, and also showed that the drug was unlikely to succeed.

