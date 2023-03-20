US FDA staff flags no new safety concerns for Biogen's ALS drug

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Staff reviewers of U.S. drug regulator on Monday did not raise any new safety concerns about Biogen Inc's experimental drug for treating a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The risks related to Biogen's drug, tofersen, "are acceptable to the patient population" and would not "preclude approval", staff reviewers said in briefing documents published on the agency's website.

The agency has asked advisers to weigh in on approving the use of the drug based on available data, which shows it reduces a key protein related to the disease, and not disease symptoms.

In October 2021, tofersen failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study, but the company said trends of reduced disease progression were observed.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss Biogen's marketing application for the drug to be used as a treatment for ALS associated with mutation in a gene known as superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), an ultra-rare form of the fatal neurological disease.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Want to provide a classical education?  Teach civics

    Basic civics should not be a secret shared only by the elite.

  • Pakistan Court Defers Indictment on Khan’s State Gifts Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court deferred an indictment on former Prime Minister Imran Khan for not disclosing income from selling state gifts as his supporters and the police clashed in Islamabad.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Agains

  • A foldable iPhone may be able to shut itself to protect the screen if it's dropped, Apple patent application shows

    The patent application for a "self-retracting display device," dated March 16, suggests Apple is still thinking a foldable smartphone.

  • Kamado Joe Just Unveiled a New Smart Grill — and We Tested It Out

    The new features aim for the best wings, pizza, and grilled vegetables yet.

  • At least 15 dead, hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador

    At least 15 dead, hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador

  • Valencia lights fires to mark end of Fallas festival

    STORY: The focus of the festival is the creation and destruction of giant 'ninots' (puppets or dolls).'Las Fallas' translates as 'the fires' in Valencian lingo. The festival welcomes Spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia, Spain and is always held between March 15 and 19. The colossal statues called Ninots, which are made of wood or papier-Mache, depict satirical versions of well-known public figures.Laura Mengo, this year´s Fallera mayor, a chosen ambassador of Las Fallas, started the final bonfire that burnt to the ground 'Cardioversio Valenciana' ninot, a giant heart representing the new beat of the city after the COVID-19 pandemic struck Spain.By tradition, one of the Ninots is always spared the flames and this year it was 'La pirotecnica' an installation representing a mother taking care of her sick daughter, both dressed in the traditional fallera dress, while watching the “nit de foc” (Valencia´s largest firework display) from a balcony.The celebration is thought to have originated from pagan festivals celebrating the end of the winter and is also considered a homage to Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, builders of the sculptures.

  • The Elgin Marbles should stay in London – George Osborne’s plan is fundamentally flawed

    It was in the early 1980s that the glamorous Greek actress-turned-politician Melina Mercouri launched a campaign for the return of the Elgin Marbles to Athens. Since then, requests by the Greek government have come and gone, being politely rebuffed each time. But according to recent briefings, George Osborne, the ex-chancellor who is chair of trustees of the British Museum, is now negotiating a deal with Athens involving a long-term loan of many of the Marbles on a rotating basis. Why?

  • Here’s what they mean by ‘Freedom’: Event promotes bill to jail docs who use vaccines | Opinion

    It seems that the Idaho Freedom Foundation believes freedom is using police to prevent people who want the vaccine from getting it.

  • How a Trump arrest would play out in NY: Yes, he'll be fingerprinted. No, he probably won't be handcuffed.

    If Donald Trump is criminally indicted in New York, he'll have a mugshot taken and be swabbed for DNA. Secret Service will never leave his side.

  • 3.17 million Michiganders must reapply for Medicaid. Why it matters now.

    For the first time since the start of the pandemic, people whose Medicaid insurance automatically renewed will have to reapply to continue coverage.

  • Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

    A new report says an estimated 43,000 people died amid the longest drought on record in Somalia last year and half of them likely were children. At least 18,000 people are forecast to die in the first six months of this year. “The current crisis is far from over,” says the report released Monday by the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency and carried out by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

  • The 2023 spring equinox is here — here's what it is and how it works

    The spring equinox takes place on March 20, 2023. Here's how Earth and the sun align to cause the celestial event, and what it means.

  • The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well

    Acquired land was used mostly for raising livestock rather than growing fruit, vegetables or field crops. Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesWhen the African National Congress came to power in South Africa in 1994, an expressed priority was land reform. This was to address the fact that black farmers had been excluded from the agricultural economy for most of the 20th century. The aim of land reform was to provide agricultural land to disadvantaged people, rais

  • Foot Locker stock rises following Q4 earnings, weaker-than-expected guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss the rise in stock for Foot Locker following fourth-quarter earnings, and the American sportswear and footwear retailer’s plans to expand its sneaker line.

  • Biden Says He’s Raising Taxes – Will You Owe the IRS More?

    President Joe Biden said he would raise taxes when the administration rolls out its budget proposal on March 9 but reiterated that it would not apply to Americans whose earnings are lower than...

  • The new ‘It’ neutral for your home (and it’s not grey)

    The demise of grey as the UK’s neutral of choice is hardly news when it comes to interior trends. The question has been, what colour will fill the void left by grey – which, although it has the power to make a room feel even colder and darker than it is outside on a gloomy winter’s day, also has the ability to set off most other colours you pair it with, hence its dominance on the paint charts for so very long.

  • Two girls found drifting alone in boat after adults vanished in Florida lake, cops say

    A 10-year-old girl called 911, officials said.

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • The truth about alcohol

    The emerging medical consensus is likely to come as a downer for drinkers

  • Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID level drops to 0 as state reports 1.3K new cases

    The state health department considers 10 counties to be at a high incident rate.