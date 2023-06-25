US feared for Russian nuclear weapons during Wagner coup

The Sarmat missile system in Moscow

The US was worried that Vladimir Putin would lose control of his nuclear arsenal during a coup attempt in Russia by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Intelligence officers had picked up information that the Wagner chief and his mercenaries were planning a coup 10 days ago but were not sure of the exact timing.

“Even so, there were enough signals to be able to tell the (American) leadership that something was up,” the Washington Post quoted a US intelligence official as saying.

Sources said the US government chose not to intervene to avoid escalating a dangerous situation that threatened civil war.

Mr Putin controls Russia’s nuclear missiles and is followed around by a security officer who carries a “nuclear briefcase” with the triggers.

A frame taken from a Russian television broadcast on December 31 shows a set of briefcases which contain the codes to launch Russia's armoury of nuclear missiles - STR New

“You want to know who has control of the nuclear weapons because you’re worried that terrorists or bad guys like Kadyrov might come after them,” said Daniel Hoffman, a former senior CIA officer.

Ramzan Kadyrov is Chechnya’s warlord leader.

A trigger for the coup attempt on Saturday was a Kremlin order on June 10 that mercenaries had to sign a contract to fight under the regular Russian military.

US officials said that they had been watching for a Wagner coup attempt since then.

“We have all seen Mr Prigozhin publicly criticise, and even threaten the Russian military on any number of occasions,” US media quoted a White House official as saying.

Mr Prigozhin and his fighters said that their rebellion was only aimed at top Russian military commanders.

They captured Rostov in southern Russia on Saturday morning and then drove towards Moscow before stopping and disbanding.

Yevgeny Prigozhin looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24

Reports said that Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ president, had negotiated a deal that allowed Mr Prigozhin to call off his coup.

He agreed to move into exile in Belarus on the condition that his Wagner mercenaries remain independent of the Ministry of Defence.

The Kremlin appears to have ensured that Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov keep their jobs as Russia’s defence minister and top military commander.

“If Prigozhin intended to drive a wedge between the command of the Russian Armed Forces and the Kremlin he failed,” a Western official told the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the US has postponed a further package of sanctions on the Wagner group due on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal, for fear of strengthening Putin’s hand.

