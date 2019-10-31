A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows a chart of the value of the 10 year T-note after the US Federal Reserve announced the decision to cut rates in New York - REX

Shell and Lloyds shares drop at open

Shares in both those heavyweights have dropped more than 2pc at open, putting a big drag on the FTSE 100 – which is about 0.4pc down currently.

Shell beats estimates but says share buyback may slow

Shell comfortably beat profit estimates

And here’s the titan. Royal Dutch Shell, London’s biggest listed company, has comfortably beaten profit estimates, but warned investors that it return from its share buyback scheme may be slower than expected.

The oil giant’s net income during the third quarter was above all estimates, with a strong performance from its integrated gas and oil trading operations.

However, it added buybacks could slow, saying:

...the prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably creates uncertainty about the completion of the share buyback programme by the end of 2020.

Those results echo its major rival BP, with beat forecasts this weak but did not deliver a dividend increase. Both energy firms experienced difficult conditions in the past quarter, with oil prices falling amid trade-war fears.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said:

This quarter we continued to deliver strong cash flow and earnings, despite sustained lower oil and gas prices, and chemicals margins. Our earnings reflect the resilience of our market-facing businesses and their ability to capitalise on market conditions, including very strong trading and optimisation results this quarter.

Lloyds profit drops after PPI hit

Lloyds has been the worst hit by PPI payments

In the latest heavyweight third-quarter report, Lloyds profits plunged following a big hit from last-minute PPI claims.

My colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports:

The bank, which has already set aside more than £20bn for PPI payouts, was hit by a further £1.8bn provision in its latest accounts released on Thursday. Pre-tax profits for the third quarter were just £50m on an underlying basis, down 97pc on the £1.8bn profit reported a year earlier. Lloyds also announced that its chief operating officer, Juan Colombás, would retire from the bank in July.