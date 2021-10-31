US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could find himself caught between the inflation hawks and doves at the central bank's next meeting (AFP/Al Drago)
Chris Stein
·4 min read

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn.

While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe.

The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.

"I think it'll be one of the biggest surprises in a long time if they didn't taper. They've been about as explicit as you can hope the Fed will ever get about a future action," Michael Feroli, chief US economist at J.P. Morgan, told AFP.

- Inflation as a test -

Controlling inflation is one of the Fed's top priorities, and its high level this year has tested the bank's policy of keeping its benchmark interest rate at zero for longer than in the past to spur a return to full employment.

The latest sign of the wave came Friday when the Commerce Department -- the central bank's preferred inflation gauge-taker -- reported prices rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in September.

The most potent policy move the Fed could make against inflation is raising its lending rate off zero.

Powell has made clear that doing that will require a "substantially more stringent test" and only come after tapering the bond purchases has finished.

The Fed currently buys at least $80 billion each month in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities. The purchases are intended to ease lending conditions as the economy weathers the pandemic.

Powell has previously said the buying could be wrapped up by the middle of next year, but details on the pace and composition of the taper, as well as its exact starting date, will have to wait for the meeting.

At the gathering, Powell could find himself caught between the demands of inflation hawks who want rates hiked sooner and doves who see the zero rate as beneficial, said Standard Chartered's Head of North America Macro Strategy, Steve Englander.

"That's going to be the... debate internally, with the hawks wanting some room to speed it up if inflation doesn't come down and the doves kind of saying, you know, we have room to wait and see how things settle down," Englander said.

- 'Upside risks' -

The Fed chair will likely signal what he makes of recent economic developments.

These include data showing third quarter growth slowed to an annual rate of two percent from 6.7 percent the prior period as the Delta variant of Covid-19 hit businesses, and the weak 194,000 jobs the economy added in September.

Lackluster data usually supports keeping monetary policy easy, but there's evidence that stubbornly highs prices are getting to FOMC members.

At their last meeting in September, the committee forecast one interest rate hike next year and as many as three in 2023. In June, they predicted no rate hikes till 2023.

Tim Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon, said that although central bank officials have indicated the price increases will eventually fade, Powell may opt to strike a hawkish tone at the post-meeting press conference.

"While the Fed has been willing to tolerate inflation and embrace the transitory story, I think there's much more concern that there's upside risks to inflation and those upside risks will require a policy response sooner than the Fed anticipates," Duy said.

cs/dw

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

    Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."

  • Donald Trump is trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining White House records. A new court filing reveals the documents he is trying to withhold.

    The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    The market might be back at all-time highs right now, but the best returns will develop over the long term.

  • Cops ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Called 911 for Trump Train Ambush: Lawsuit

    LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

    When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • In ‘chilling’ decision, UF professors have been barred from testifying against Florida

    In a decision that could have far-reaching free speech implications for faculty at universities and colleges across Florida, the University of Florida has refused to allow three political science professors to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • Trouble ahead for Dems: A barrage of attacks over the economy

    It's not just Republicans who are assigning responsibility to the administration for the rocky economic recovery, polls show.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s What’s Likely to Change.

    More than a dozen significant tax hikes have been proposed by Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks as they devise—and revise—ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s budget bill, which seeks to fund measures to aid child care, education, healthcare, and clean energy. After Democratic centrists Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia resisted tax hikes for corporations and wealthy individuals proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee, a raft of new tax proposals emerged. Then, on Thursday, as a self-imposed deadline neared, Biden proposed a compromise lineup of tax measures.

  • Power company asked SC Supreme Court to OK higher rates. Here’s what the court said

    The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.

  • China Rushes Nearly 1 Trillion Yuan Into Banks in Just Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pushing almost a trillion yuan ($156 billion) of funds into the banking system in just two weeks, reinforcing a signal that it will use short-term liquidity to sustain growth rather than ease monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityI

  • 'Coup Memo' Lawyer Ripped Mike Pence As He Hid From Jan. 6 'Hanging' Mob: Report

    "The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary," John Eastman emailed Pence's aide as rioters barged through the Capitol.