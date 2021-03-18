US Federal Communications Commission continues effort to bar China Unicom, ComNet over national security risk

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to continue efforts to revoke China Unicom (Americas) and ComNet's operating licences, saying the telecoms carriers posed a national security threat.

The FCC said the material provided to show the carriers' independence from the Chinese government was insufficient. The commissioners - whose vote was 4-0 - granted an unspecified amount of time for additional evidence to be submitted.

China Unicom (Americas) is a unit of one of China's three major telecommunications operators, and ComNet is a subsidiary of Pacific Networks.

Last April, the FCC asked them to prove their independence from Beijing or face a proceeding that could result in expulsion from the US market. Wednesday's vote began that process.

The move came as the Biden administration, following its predecessor's tough stance, continues to crack down on Chinese tech and telecoms firms. In 2019, the FCC cited national security concerns in denying China Mobile's licence application to operate in the US.

"These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government," said Jessica Rosenworcel, acting FCC chairwoman. "As a result, there is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies."

China Unicom (Americas) has operated in the US for more than 20 years and provides international telecommunications to and from the US.

In an FCC filing on June 1, it said it had "a two-decade track record as a valuable contributor to US telecommunications markets, a good record of compliance with its FCC regulatory obligations and a demonstrated willingness to cooperate with US law enforcement agencies".

The company and Pacific Networks did not respond to a request for comment.

The FCC, which has been pressured by the Justice Department and other federal agencies to look into Chinese telecoms firms, opened a similar proceeding in December to revoke the authorisation for China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecoms company.

