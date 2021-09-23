US Federal Reserve to Release CBDC Research Paper ‘Soon’

Rahul Nambiampurath
1 min read
BeInCrypto –

U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell said that the bank would soon release a paper on a CBDC, indicating that the U.S. government is picking up its pace with CBDC research.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank is set to release a paper on a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed Chair was speaking at a news conference on Sept 22, and the remarks have been much awaited as the world waits to see what the U.S. will do with respect to a CBDC.

Powell was keen to stress that no official decision had been made and that the agency was still looking into the benefits and risks. Authorities seem focused on making a stable and trustworthy asset, which has long been touted as an important priority. He said,

