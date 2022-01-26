US Federal Reserve says rate rise 'appropriate' soon

·1 min read
Jerome Powell in 2020
Jerome Powell in 2020

The US central bank is poised to raise interest rates as it unwinds the support it has provided the world's largest economy since the start of the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates on Wednesday, but said such a move "will soon be appropriate".

The bank is under pressure to rein in inflation as prices in the US rise at the fastest rate in almost 40 years.

Analysts expect a rate hike in March, which would be the first since 2018.

Higher borrowing costs help combat price rises by reducing demand for items such as cars and homes - key drivers of some of the inflation in the US.

But the Fed risks chilling economic activity too fast. Investors in the stock market are also worried about how share prices will respond to the Fed's moves, as other higher interest rates make other investments more attractive.

Jittery markets in the US have seen three consecutive weeks of declines.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Broncos Sale Will Offer Record $3 Billion Tax Write-off for New Owner

    A ruling last month by Denver’s Second District Court has paved the way for the sale of the Denver Broncos, whose ownership future has been in flux since Pat Bowlen died without naming a successor in 2019. It is expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history, topping the $3.3 billion […]

  • It’s safe to dip your toes in the stock market — here are three companies to consider, including one disrupter

    Yes, it’s safe to buy this pullback in stocks. And if you got frightened Monday and sold, which was admittedly a scary day for many investors, get back in. Here are three reasons why, followed by three stocks to consider.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Microsoft's Earnings Are Already Moving the Market

    The stock market had another tough day on Tuesday. Despite the huge reversal that led to positive closes on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), downward pressure once again asserted itself at the open on Tuesday morning. Despite a similar bounce that sent the Dow briefly into positive territory in the mid-afternoon, Wall Street wasn't able to pull a rabbit out of its hat for a second straight day.