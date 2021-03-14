US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits

  • Susanna Schmitt Williams poses at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Susanna Schmitt Williams poses at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Susanna Schmitt Williams poses at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Susanna Schmitt Williams poses at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 4

Female Firefighters Discrimination

Susanna Schmitt Williams poses at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
TOM FOREMAN Jr.
·5 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The highest ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina, says she was repeatedly discriminated against because of her sex and fought to keep her job while battling breast cancer. The first female chief of a municipal fire department in the state says she briefly pondered suicide after years of sexual harassment.

Joy Ponder and Susanna Schmitt Williams are among numerous female fighters in the United States who have filed lawsuits against their employers alleging they were subjected to demeaning behavior that helped end their careers.

Advocates say going to court is sometimes the only effective recourse in a field where women make up such a tiny part of the workforce. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 93,700, or 8%, of U.S. firefighters were female in 2018, the latest year for which data was available.

Williams, who was fired in July 2019, told The Associated Press that she was “the subject of sexualized rumors (and) hostility in the form of insubordination by those who reported to me.”

Williams said Carrboro Town Manager David Andrews overturned both her disciplinary and operational decisions, and for the latter, relied instead on the recommendations of men in the department who were lower ranked and had less experience and education. Andrews didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Ponder, who resigned from her post as Asheville Fire Department division chief in September, said she faced years of harassment and gender discrimination from Chief Scott Burnette after she led outside research on the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder among city firefighters.

Burnette did not return a phone call seeking comment. Peggy Rowe, an assistant to City Manager Debra Campbell, said the city doesn’t comment on ongoing lawsuits.

Ponder filed her lawsuit in November and then an amended complaint last month. Williams filed her lawsuit in January. Both are still pending.

Similar lawsuits have been filed — and won — by female firefighters in Illinois, Texas and Virginia.

Court documents show a female firefighter in Country Club Hills, Illinois, won an $11 million verdict in 2018 after filing a lawsuit alleging that her colleagues openly watched pornography at the station house and broke down a shower door while she was bathing.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced a $275,000 settlement with the City of Houston in October, after two female firefighters alleged their male co-workers urinated on the walls, floors and sinks, soiled their bathroom, and wrote race-based slurs on the walls of their work and living space at the fire station.

The City of Norfolk, Virginia, last year agreed to an $87,000 settlement with a female firefighter who alleged a hostile work environment.

Williams' lawsuit contends that a Charlotte, North Carolina-based law firm hired by the town of Carrboro to conduct a questionnaire of employees found up to 12 instances of harassment and discrimination against her that led to a hostile work environment. The law firm also found fault with Andrews, the town manager, for allowing fire department employees to go around Williams and take their complaints about the department to him, according to the suit.

Williams said she filed two complaints of sexual discrimination against members of the fire department during her tenure as chief but neither was taken seriously. She says she became so distressed by the situation that one day after work she walked into her garage and considered taking her own life.

“I thought ‘Oh, my God, I could crank up the car and just silently go and just be done with it all’ because I was that stressed and that depressed over everything that had happened,” Williams said.

Instead, she thought of her sons and decided to see her fight through to the end. She received clearance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to proceed with a lawsuit against Carrboro.

Williams said she is the third female department head in Carrboro to file such a suit against Andrews, who recently announced that he would retire in July.

Ponder, who became division chief in 2014, took a leave of absence in early 2019 to battle breast cancer. She said that when she returned at the end of the year, Burnette and the deputy chief “designed and executed an effective demotion and campaign to display me as a poor performer and divisive employee.”

She was placed under her bosses' close supervision — “effectively surveillance,” she said — told to stay away from the firefighters under her command and moved to an isolated corner office from which she said she “was afraid to even walk to the restroom or copier.”

“The continued harassment and abrupt disruption of my schedule and life that I had maintained successfully for many years led to a deterioration in my physical and mental health and I was forced to leave,” Ponder told the AP.

Tina Guiler, a lieutenant for Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue and CEO of the national support group Fierce Female Firefighters, or Triple F, said she had two bad experiences as she advanced through the ranks, starting when a superior tried to get her to quit when she was still a rookie.

“A lot of these women just don’t do the profession anymore" because of the harassment, Guiler said. “And their department isn’t professional enough to handle it and take care of it, so they end up leaving and having to file these lawsuits. ... The job’s hard enough without having to be harassed on top of it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Chile becomes Latin America's COVID-19 vaccination champion

    After being among the world's hardest-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile is now near the top among countries at vaccinating its population against the virus. With more than 25% of its people having received at least one shot, the country of 19 million on South America's Pacific coast is the champion of Latin America, and globally it is just behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Government officials and health experts say it was the country's early negotiations with vaccine producers, as well as its past experience with robust vaccination programs, a record praised by the World Health Organization.

  • British-Iranian aid worker appears in Iran court for propaganda trial

    British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tried on a new charge of making "propaganda against the system" at Iran's Revolutionary court on Sunday, her lawyer said, one week after she completed a five-year jail sentence. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the second trial was "unacceptable" and called on Iran to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return to Britain. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Waste management workers find man dead off Fayetteville roadway

    A homicide investigation is underway in Fayetteville after waste management workers found a 40-year-old man dead in a wooded area off a roadway Friday morning.

  • North Korea is reportedly giving the Biden administration the silent treatment

    It appears President Biden is getting the silent treatment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The United States has been reaching out to North Korea to no avail since mid-February, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official provided few details, but said Washington has tried to get Kim's attention through "several channels," including Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations in New York. "To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official told Reuters, adding that it appears there has been no active dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for more than a year, including the final months of the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump met with Kim on three separate occasions, and it appeared the two leaders developed a surprising rapport on a personal level, but their historic talks made little headway in terms of nuclear negotiations, and engagement eventually fizzled. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has kept its North Korea plans mostly under wraps, saying only that a comprehensive policy review is underway. It's unclear how the failed attempts at communication will affect the strategy. Read more at Reuters. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilStimulus checks are already out the doorThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nigh

  • Families begin burying murdered Guatemalan migrants

    Families of some of the 16 Guatemalan migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January began burying their remains Saturday in the town of Comitancillo, where 11 of the victims were from. The migrants' charred bodies arrived Friday night to the region near Guatemala's border with Mexico after being sent from the other side of Mexico, Reynosa, just across the U.S. border from Texas. Neighbors brought flowers to a wake for Elfego Roliberto Miranda Díaz, 24, and a mariachi sang Christian music at the memorial for the young pastor.

  • Dog rescue charity has spent more than $2m at Trump properties, report says

    Charities affiliated with Trump family has long history spending donor money at Trump properties

  • Black scholar: It's time France confronts its colonial past

    A Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who's taking charge of France’s state-run immigration museum says it's “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer present racial injustice. “The French are highly reluctant to look at the dark dimensions of their own history,” Pap Ndiaye told The Associated Press in his museum, initially built to display colonial exploits but now meant to showcase the role of immigration in shaping modern France. Ndiaye was named to head France’s National Museum of the History of Immigration at a crucial time, as his country is under pressure to reassess its colonial history and offer better opportunities for its citizens of color, in the wake of Black Lives Matter and other racial justice movements.

  • Dog illness prompts former Iditarod champion to scratch

    One of four former champions in this year’s Iditarod quit the race Saturday, saying it was in the best interest of his dog team which had picked up an illness. Pete Kaiser, who in 2019 became the fifth Alaska Native and first Yupik musher to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, scratched at the McGrath checkpoint. The Bethel musher said he could have completed the race, but didn’t consider his team to be competitive, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

  • Still a mystery: Was the Capitol riot planned far in advance?

    A federal prosecutor said the Justice Department does not yet have someone "explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol."

  • Democrats bank on relief aid to win back wary working class

    When Joe Biden visited this corner of southwestern Pennsylvania in the final weeks before the election, his goal wasn't to win it so much as to show the area's overwhelmingly white working-class electorate that his party was at least willing to try. “A lot of white, working-class Democrats thought we forgot them,” Biden said after touring a union training facility during a late September swing through Westmoreland County. Democrats have offered paeans like that since President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the New Deal and cemented an alliance with working-class voters.

  • Ron Johnson under fire for comments on Capitol marchers

    The Wisconsin senator is being accused of racism for comments about Black Lives Matter and antifa.

  • Duke puts temporary ‘stay-in-place’ restrictions on campus to stop spread of COVID

    Students who live campus will be required to stay in their residence halls and classes will shift to all remote as Duke tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

  • Schumer and Gillibrand join Democrats urging Cuomo to resign

    The senators are joining a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for Cuomo's resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment.

  • Lee Westwood resists charge of world's best to set up another final-day duel with Bryson DeChambeau

    Anyone fancy a rematch? Lee Westwood certainly does. The Sunday after being denied by Bryson DeChambeau, the veteran will once again venture out into the final group alongside the player who is supposedly revolutionising the game. Yet this time, a few hundred miles up the Florida coast, the status and the prize is rather bigger and the old gunslinger has the two-shot advantage. The conclusion of The Players Championship could be a classic. Westwood, 47, is on 13-under, after a 68, and DeChambeau, 27, on 11-under, after a 67 and the Stadium Course may as well have Eddie Hearn as the promoter. “I love it,” said DeChambeau. “Westy is a fierce competitor and I welcome the challenge to play with him again.” Westwood concurred: “It is like ‘Round Two, The Rematch’. I'm going to really enjoy tomorrow. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I'm going to enjoy this Sunday. I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which course would suit him more, he'd probably say Bay Hill. “You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic. But credit to Bryson; you wouldn't associate this course with his style of play, and he's up there. It shows he can adapt his game.” If the cheers that greeted Westwood’s 25-feet birdie on the “island-green” 17th are any gauge then there will be only one crowd favourite, as the former world No 1 attempts to add to his creaking CV.

  • Breakthrough in electronic display fabrics could help pave the way for smart clothing

    A wearable interactive display made of a flexible, breathable electronic fabric can display simple maps and text messages, potentially for use in future smart clothing, a research group reports in its latest paper. Increasingly, researchers around the world are investigating electronic textiles as the next step in wearable technology beyond smartphones and smartwatches. One problem with developing such wearable devices is that video displays are typically rigid and bulky.

  • The Biden administration has been quietly trying to reach out to North Korea, but keeps getting ignored

    Attempts to contact North Korea have been going on since mid-February, with no success, a US official told Reuters, CNN, and the AP.

  • What is shadowbanning? Influencers accuse social media sites of using shady tactic

    Which sounds better to you: "I've been shadowbanned" or "people just aren't as interested in my content as they used to be"? The post Influencers accuse social media sites of stifling their growth with mysterious ‘shadowban’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Letters to the Editor: These readers lost spouses, grieved alone, stayed sober in this pandemic year

    Some readers share their experiences grieving alone after their spouses died, others helped their neighbors, and some expressed indignation.

  • Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd's death

    The first week of jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death established patterns for how attorneys go about dismissing potential jurors they perceive as unfavorable to their side. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Derek Chauvin's guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt — or who express misgivings about the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Announcer for high school basketball game uses racial slur after team kneels during anthem

    In a video shared on Twitter, it doesn't appear the announcers realize their mic is working.