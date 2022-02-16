US fighters, coalition aircraft escort Russian bombers in eastern Syria: report





U.S. fighter jets and other coalition aircraft escorted Russian aircraft that flew into restricted airspace in Syria, officials with knowledge of the incident told CNN.

The outlet reported that a cargo aircraft and two Tu-22 bombers flew into the Eastern Syria Security Area-which stretches from Deir ez Sor in Syria to the Iraq border.

U.S.-led coalition forces that control the area hadn't been given sufficient notice that the Russian aircraft would be there. As a result, U.S. F-16 fighter jets flew alongside the Russian aircraft until they left the area.

About six hours later, American planes had to escort another Russian cargo aircraft and military jet that flew into the restricted air space, CNN added.

The Pentagon referred requests for comment to Operation Inherent Resolve, which didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The incident comes as the U.S. and the West remain on edge amid the possibility of a Russian military incursion against Ukraine. Moscow has denied such intentions and recently announced that it would draw down some of the 150,000 troops it has amassed near the Ukrainian border.

CNN noted, however, that Tuesday's incident is not believed to be part of Russia's military posture against Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it had deployed Tu-22M strategic bombers and MiG-31k fighter jets with hypersonic missiles to its air base in Syria for drills, Reuters reported citing Interfax news agency.

Reuters noted that the Kremlin previously announced in late January that all of its naval fleets are participating an array of exercises, and the drills involve over 140 warships and dozens of planes.