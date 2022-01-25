US finalizing plans to divert gas to Europe if Russia cuts off supply

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger in Washington
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
<span>Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP/Getty Images

The US has helped prepare for the diversion of natural gas supplies from around the world to Europe in the event that the flow from Russia is cut, in an effort to blunt Vladimir Putin’s most powerful economic weapon.

As fears of an invasion of Ukraine have grown, US officials said on Tuesday that they had been negotiating with global suppliers, and they were now confident that Europe would not suffer from a sudden loss of energy for heating in the middle of winter.

Related: How vulnerable is UK energy system as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine?

Russia has already restricted the flow of natural gas through the pipeline running through Ukraine from about about 100m cubic metres a day to 50 MCM, US officials said. Washington now estimates that almost all of that can be replaced quickly if the pipeline is cut deliberately or as a result of conflict.

“To ensure Europe is able to make it through the winter and spring we expect to be prepared to ensure alternative supplies covering a significant majority of the potential shortfall,” a senior official said.

Fears that Putin would cut off gas supplies have made some European countries, such as Germany, wary of imposing sanctions on Putin if he proceeds with an invasion. The Biden administration also insists that US and European financial sanctions plans are converging, and that the US is preparing export controls on western technology which would cripple Putin’s efforts to diversify his economy.

The impact would be far greater than the response to the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, a senior official said.

“The gradualism of the past is out, and this time we’ll start at the top of the escalation ladder and stay there,” the official said.

US discussions with Qatar have been widely reported, but the administration said the discussions have been global.

“The conversation is really broad, with a lot of companies and countries around the world. It’s not centered on one or two suppliers,” an official said. “And by doing that you don’t need to ask any one individual company or country to surge exports by significant volumes, but rather smaller volumes from a multitude of sources.”

The US also said it was preparing restrictions on exports to Russia of hi-tech software and hardware made by the US and its allies. Officials said the measures would affect Russian ambitions in the fields of aerospace, defence, lasers and sensitive, maritime technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

“When we pick these sectors, it’s quite deliberate,” an official said. “These are sectors that Putin himself has, has championed, as the way forward for Russia to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas. And so that would lead to an atrophying of Russia’s productive capacity over time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso country profile

    Provides an overview, key facts and history of this West African nation

  • U.S. in talks with energy producers to supply Europe if Russia invades Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies around the world over a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, senior Biden administration officials said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on a call, the officials did not name the specific countries or companies they were in talks with to ensure an uninterrupted energy flow into Europe for the remainder of the winter, but said they included a broad range of suppliers, including sellers of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Reuters reported contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, earlier this month that State Department officials were discussing contingency plans with energy companies to ensure stable supplies to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupted Russian supplies.

  • Burkina Faso coup: Why soldiers have overthrown President Kaboré

    The military takeover, driven by insecurity, resembles what happened in neighbouring Mali.

  • Frenchman gets 8 years in prison in Iran; denies spy charges

    A Frenchman detained in Iran and hunger striking to protest his treatment has been sentenced to eight years in prison on what his lawyer insisted Tuesday are trumped up espionage and propaganda charges. Benjamin Brière, 36, was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. Paris-based lawyer Philippe Valent said an Iranian revolutionary court has sentenced Brière to eight years in prison for espionage and eight months of imprisonment for anti-government propaganda.

  • Two former Ohio State defenders named to PFWA’s All-NFL team

    Ohio State is just one of four programs with former players making the PFWA's All-NFL team for 2021-2022.

  • Tucker Carlson viewers calling me to say US should back Russia, Democrat says

    New Jersey congressman says viewers are calling to express distress that Biden is ‘not siding with Russia’ in Ukraine crisis Tucker Carlson has questioned the merits of Washington’s backing through Nato of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s expansionist threat. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock A congressman from New Jersey has disclosed that he is receiving calls from viewers of Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show, expressing distress at the Biden administration’s backing of Ukraine

  • Victoria's Secret selling a stake in its Chinese operations

    Victoria’s Secret & Co. is bringing in a partner for its China business.

  • Study: Omicron, inflation, supply chain, labor shortage top California's small businesses' woes

    The increase in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, inflation, supply chain and labor shortages are the top issues reportedly affecting 90% California's small businesses.

  • Legislatures move to limit governor powers after pandemic

    For two years, Washington state Republicans have chafed at Gov. Jay Inslee's (D) emergency orders meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, irate over government control they see as going too far. But as the legislature convened in Olympia, a new push to rein in Inslee's authority won some unexpected support - from members of Inslee's own party. Washington state Sen. Emily Randall (D) has introduced a measure that would give legislative...

  • What will LSU’s record be in 2022, 247Sports predicts every SEC school

    Are the LSU Tigers a nine-win team in 2022?

  • Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

    The Taliban and western diplomats have begun their first official talks in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. Taliban representatives will be certain to press their demand that nearly $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian situation. “We are requesting them to unfreeze Afghan assets and not punish ordinary Afghans because of the political discourse,” said Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam on Sunday night.

  • Insurance giant Anthem vacates trophy office space, lists 7 floors for sublease

    Since the pandemic started, the usage rate of office space in Atlanta has hovered from 25% to 30%. Many companies have adopted work-from-home or hybrid-work models.

  • Biden admin working to avert energy shortage in Europe if Russia invades Ukraine

    The Biden administration is engaged with European countries and major energy companies to prepare for a scenario in which a Russian invasion of Ukraine leads to a natural gas shortage in Europe, a senior administration official said Tuesday.The official described the discussions as "contingency planning" if a Russian invasion damages natural gas infrastructure or Russian President Vladimir Putin retaliates against sanctions triggered by an...

  • Trump says the Ukraine-Russia crisis never would've occurred under him, but he withheld military aid from Kyiv and experts say he emboldened Putin

    Trump withheld about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, while pressuring its president to investigate Joe Biden over baseless allegations.

  • Putin says Russia joins China in opposition to boycotts ahead of Olympics

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia - like China - opposes the diplomatic boycotts on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics that have been declared by the United States and several other nations, saying his country supports the Olympic values of "equality and fairness.""I consider the main goal of these competitions to attract as many citizens as possible to sport and the strengthening of friendship between peoples. These...

  • Syrian Kurdish forces free hostages amid IS prison attack

    U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said Tuesday they freed nine of their troops held hostage by Islamic State militants leading an assault on one of the largest detention facilities in northeastern Syria. After breaking into the prison late Thursday, IS militants were joined by others rioting inside the facility that houses over 3,000 inmates, including hundreds of minors. The clashes with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have killed dozens from both sides.

  • Virginia AG urges Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Virginia's new Republican attorney general has urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that it is now the state's position that the case was "wrongly decided."Why it matters: Previously, under a Democratic AG, Virginia had joined 22 other states, and Washington, D.C., in September in arguing that Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban was “unconstitutional.” Attorney General Jason Miyares’ letter marks a notable policy shift in the state from a Democratic to GOP administration. Stay

  • Europe's energy reliance on Russia is a crucial shield for Putin

    Cracks in the NATO alliance regarding sanctions for Russia should President Vladimir Putin order troops into Ukraine are in large part based on energy supply concerns.Why it matters: Russia holds tremendous leverage over some European countries because it provides roughly 40% of Europe's natural gas supply. In Germany, this figure is greater than 50%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShould Russia choose to cut off the supplies in

  • Trump's free speech social-media site plans to use AI to automatically censor some posts

    Despite Trump's focus on attacking censorship and hitting out at tech platforms, Trump is drawing on technology firms to moderate Truth Social.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Huabao International Holdings Ltd. sank a record 67% in Hong Kong trading after the flavoring and fragrances company disclosed that Chairwoman Chu Lam Yiu was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMor