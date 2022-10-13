US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

3
JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA
·4 min read

CAPAS, Philippines (AP) — Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and U.S. stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky on Thursday in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression.

The live-fire exercises at a gunnery and bombing range in a desolate valley in Capas town north of Manila were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers, which included mock amphibious assaults and joint coastal defense tactics involving more than 2,500 American and Philippine marines.

Howitzer artillery shots boomed across the dusty valley hemmed in by a mountain range and hills from U.S. and Philippine marine fire positions, some concealed by camouflage tents.

Called Kamandag — a Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” — the military maneuvers ending on Friday were being held simultaneously with combat drills between U.S. Marines and Japanese army forces on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido that involve about 3,000 military personnel from the two sides, U.S. military officials said.

U.S. Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron of the Japan-based 3rd Marine Division has said the exercises were aimed at bolstering the defensive capabilities of the U.S. alliance with the Philippines and Japan, and ensuring that “we are prepared to rapidly respond to crisis throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

“This exercise is an important opportunity to bring together U.S. and Philippine capabilities and personnel to strengthen our combined readiness, proficiency and trust,” U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl told The Associated Press.

America’s High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS rocket launchers, which have recently helped Ukraine gain momentum in its war with Russia, and F-35B supersonic fighter jets were showcased in the military exercises on Wednesday and Thursday.

The HIMARS launchers fire GPS-guided missiles. Depending on the munitions and system configuration, HIMARS are capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) away, Stahl said. The highly mobile launchers are hard for the enemy to spot and can quickly change position after firing to escape retaliatory airstrikes.

While it could deliver a precision strike against critical targets like a communications system or radar, HIMARS could also be used to stop an enemy force from gaining “on a contested piece of coastal terrain,” Stahl said.

F-35B jets also can play a significant role “in increasing battlefield awareness” between allied forces on the ground and in the air through a communication link, and providing details on positions of adversarial forces, he said.

Stahl echoed remarks by Philippine military officials that the regularly scheduled annual exercises were not directed against any country.

The combat maneuvers, however, were being held at a time when Washington has more sternly warned Beijing over its increasingly assertive actions against Taiwan and rival claimant states in the South China Sea.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade the self-ruled island, sparking angry protests from China.

Separately in July, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea. He warned that Washington is obligated to defend the Philippines under a 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty if Filipino forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.

The ruling was issued by a tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government brought China to arbitration in 2013 over Beijing’s seizure of a shoal off the northwestern Philippines. China did not participate, called the arbitration decision a sham and continues to defy it.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims in the busy waterway, where an estimated $5 trillion in goods passes each year and which is believed to be rich in undersea gas and oil deposits.

The military drills were the first large-scale exercise between the treaty allies under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June after a landslide election victory.

His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an outspoken critic of U.S. security policies and nurtured closer ties with China and Russia.

Early in his presidency, Duterte threatened to sever ties with Washington and frowned on military exercises with American forces that he said could offend Beijing.

Duterte later attempted to end a key defense pact that allowed large number of American forces to visit the Philippines for combat exercises but walked back his threat.

___

Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won't get

    Ukrainian leaders are pressing the U.S. and Western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow's intensified attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said allies are committed to sending weapons “as fast as we can physically get them there.”

  • Ukrainian pilot who shot down five drones and two cruise missiles ejects in Vinnytsia

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 23:27 A fighter jet from one of the Ukrainian Air Force's tactical aviation brigades crashed near the city of Vinnytsia at around 21:00 on 12 October.

  • N Korea: Test fired missiles that can carry nukes

    STORY: North Korea says it’s successfully test-fired cruise missiles that can carry nuclear weapons. State media reported on Thursday (October 13), leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles. And called it a test to, quote “confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.” The Korea Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the test launch was held on Wednesday (October 12), adding that the two missiles "clearly hit the target 1,240 miles away." KCNA said the exercise was aimed at: "enhancing the combat efficiency and might of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes." It also reported that Kim wants the country to "continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces.” Pyongyang first tested a "strategic" cruise missile in September 2021, which analysts at the time saw as possibly the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability. Wednesday's test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational. Adding to concern in the region, Japan’s defence minister told the Japanese parliament on Thursday, North Korea has likely achieved the capability of mounting miniaturised nuclear warheads on missiles that could reach as far as Japan.

  • Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S

    Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders. "We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of the Far Eastern region of our country and insist on the immediate cessation of such actions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "The Japanese side was also warned about the inevitability of adequate response measures in order to block military threats to Russia," it added, without elaborating.

  • U.S. says to defend "every inch" of NATO as nuclear planning group meets

    The United States reaffirmed its commitment to defend "every inch" of NATO territory ahead of talks among defense ministers from the alliance on Thursday that will include closed-door discussions by its nuclear planning group. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks affirming America's commitment to NATO's collective defense following repeated nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks in his nearly eight-month-long invasion of Ukraine. "We are committed to defending every inch of NATO's territory - if and when it comes to that," Austin said.

  • Russians released proposed plans for occupied Mariupol until 2035

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 23:00 The Russian authorities ordered a master plan for the development of the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol until 2035 and expect that by 2025 the city will have 350,000 residents.

  • EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran's protests?

    During the latest protests, which erupted after a young woman died in the custody of the country's morality police last month, the Basij (ba-SEEJ') have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back. It remains to be seen if the latest round of unrest will eventually fizzle, but much could depend on how the Basij and other security forces respond to further protests.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces advancing in Luhansk Oblast, occupiers strengthening their defences

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 10:57 The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to liberate the territories of Luhansk Oblast. The Russian occupying forces are trying to build a multilayered line of defence.

  • NBA rumors: Draymond Green suspension wasn't necessary in Jordan Poole's eyes

    On Wednesday, ESPN's Marc Spears claimed that Jordan Poole thought a suspension for Draymond Green was "unnecessary."

  • North Korea says it practiced firing nuclear-capable cruise missiles

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units. The test firing was conducted on Wednesday, and was aimed at "enhancing the combat efficiency and might" of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People's Army "for the operation of tactical nukes," state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said. Stressing that the test launch was another clear warning to its "enemies," leader Kim Jong Un said the country "should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it," according to KCNA.

  • ‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

    Europe must chart a new path forward now that its reliance on foreign actors for economic security has been exposed.

  • FSB prepares plan to evacuate families of Russian officers from Ukraine

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 12:24 Senior officers of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in the occupied Oblasts of Ukraine have been provided with evacuation routes for them and their families to the territory of Russia.

  • California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'

    A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.

  • NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Putin threats

    NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week despite deep concern over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory. Defense ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the U.S., supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. Hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

  • Russian missile strikes prompt Ukrainians to raise $9.5 million in one day

    In a little over a day, Ukrainians donated UAH 352 million ($9.5 million) to the “retribution fund,” following Moscow’s barrage of deadly air and missile strikes, fundraiser coordinators Serhiy Prytula and Serhiy Sternenko said in a Telegram post on Oct. 11.

  • Russia is scraping the bottom of the manpower barrel in order to hold off Ukraine's advance

    As Russia's new mobilization drive scoops up reluctant and ostensibly ineligible conscripts, it is stirring memories of another war.

  • NATO chief says sending air defense systems to Ukraine a ‘top priority’ as ministers convene

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the organization’s “top priority” is sending air defense systems to Ukraine, as its defense ministers met with the head of Ukraine’s defense ministry on Wednesday. “I think we all have seen why this is so important,” Stoltenberg said. “The horrific indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian cities, civilians killed, civilian…

  • Another four HIMARS arrive in Ukraine

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 23:58 Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has reported that another four high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) arrived in Ukraine from the USA.