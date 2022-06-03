US firms add more jobs than expected in May

Bar worker

US employers added more new jobs than expected in May with payrolls rising by 390,000, according to new data.

The figure beat economists' forecasts for a 325,0000 rise in new roles though May's increase was the slowest for a year.

The US unemployment rate held at 3.6% for the third month in a row.

The health of the jobs market in the world's largest economy is being closely watched as policymakers try to bring down fast-rising prices.

The US central bank is raising interest rates to fight inflation, a move that typically slows economic growth.

The leisure and hospitality industries showed the biggest rise in new jobs, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.