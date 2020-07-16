US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - Barr

Mr Barr is the latest US official to criticise China

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Companies like Disney routinely agreed to censor films while Google, Yahoo, Microsoft and Apple were "all too willing" to work with Beijing, he said.

Such actions risked undermining the liberal world order, Mr Barr added.

His intervention is the latest criticism of China by White House and other US officials.

Tensions between the US and China have been rising over a host of issues. The US this week removed Hong Kong's preferential trade status, after China brought in a controversial new security law for the territory.

President Donald Trump has also criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as its military build-up in the South China Sea, its treatment of Muslim minorities, and massive trade surpluses.

China has rejected all foreign criticism of its actions.

What did Barr say about US firms?

Speaking at the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum, he warned that dependence on China for certain goods risked making the US vulnerable and said US firms were giving up secrets and compromising values under Chinese pressure.

"If Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive," he said.

The justice department had seen growing numbers of cases where Chinese officials were lobbying US bosses to favour Beijing's policies, he said. He urged US firms to defy Chinese demands, saying: "If individual companies are afraid to take a stand, there is strength in numbers."

The US has removed Hong Kong's preferential trade status, accusing China of undermining the city's autonomy More

He criticised technology companies, which he said had "allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence".

He also alleged - without providing evidence - that the Chinese government was able to access Apple phones while the company had denied similar access to the US government, and that this was emblematic of a "double standard that has been emerging among American tech companies".

"Do you think when Apple sells phones in China, that Apple phones in China are impervious to penetration by Chinese authorities? They wouldn't be sold if they were impervious to Chinese authorities," he said.

Apple says it does not have a back door into its phones and will not build one.

Mr Barr also praised Facebook, Google, Twitter, and LinkedIn for saying they would not comply with requests for user data under Beijing's new security law in Hong Kong.

... and about China?

China's actions showed it did not want to join other industrialised economies but rather wanted to replace them entirely, he said.

Beijing sought to exploit the "power, productivity and ingenuity" of China's people to "overthrow the rule-based international system and to make the world safe for dictatorship".

China was engaged in an "economic blitzkrieg" to "seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower", he added.

'A key pillar of Trump's re-election strategy'

Zhaoyin Feng, BBC Chinese, Washington DC

The Trump administration has long argued that China is taking advantage of America in trade. Mr Barr's remarks ramp up the accusation, alleging that China's ultimate goal in doing business with the US is to replace it and to become a world superpower.

"Win-win in China means China wins twice," he said.

Mr Barr's remarks are among a series of hard-hitting speeches by senior US officials on China, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected to follow.

All advocating for a tougher stance against Beijing, some of these speeches were delivered in key swing states like Michigan and Arizona.