US Florida Governor does not want to see Ukraine in NATO

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of former US president Donald Trump's rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, has spoken out against Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Source: DeSantis during The Glenn Beck Programme podcast, as reported by European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: The potential Republican presidential candidate expressed his belief that Ukraine's membership in NATO is not in the interests of the United States.

"All that would do [is] add more obligations to us, so if you’re adding more obligations, then what are [the] benefits that we’re getting in return?"

The Florida governor also echoed his point that he does not believe the US should write Ukraine a blank check "unless it’s [Kyiv] using leverage to bring the conflict to a conclusion".

The interview with DeSantis was preceded by a meeting in Washington between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged US lawmakers to maintain support for the Ukrainian military in the fight against the Russian invasion.

Background: DeSantis said Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is not a priority for the United States.

Before that, he and Trump opposed the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has criticised her rivals for the nomination, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, in particular for their stance on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





