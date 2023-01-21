US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on US Foods Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$567m ÷ (US$13b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, US Foods Holding has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for US Foods Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for US Foods Holding.

What Can We Tell From US Foods Holding's ROCE Trend?

In terms of US Foods Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.3% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for US Foods Holding. In light of this, the stock has only gained 8.3% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

