What Is US Foods Holding's (NYSE:USFD) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 58% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 52% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does US Foods Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

US Foods Holding's P/E of 9.76 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see US Foods Holding has a lower P/E than the average (17.5) in the consumer retailing industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think US Foods Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with US Foods Holding, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

US Foods Holding shrunk earnings per share by 6.7% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does US Foods Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

US Foods Holding has net debt worth a very significant 119% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On US Foods Holding's P/E Ratio

US Foods Holding has a P/E of 9.8. That's below the average in the US market, which is 13.5. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about US Foods Holding's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.0 to 9.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.