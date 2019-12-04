US forces kill jihadist leader in Syria with precision 'ninja' missile that chops up targets with blades

The US military kill al-Qaeda-linked commander with precision Hellfire missiles in northern Syria just miles away from where Special Forces carried out the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October - @Elizrael

US forces are thought to have killed a senior jihadist leader in northern Syria using a rarely deployed “Ninja” missile which attacks targets with precision sword-like blades.

The Hellfire missile, or AGM-114R9X, which has a set of six folding blades instead of a warhead for minimum collateral damage, is believed to have been used to take out a commander in the al-Qaeda offshoot Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) in the province of Idlib.

The leader, named locally by his nom-de-guerre Abu Ahmad al-Muhajir, was reported to have been killed on Tuesday night when the car he was travelling in was hit by missiles in the town of Atmeh near the Turkish border, 10 miles from the US raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last month.

He was said to be a high-profile foreign trainer of an elite force within HTS, known as "The Red Bands". Another, unidentified fighter who had been in car was also killed.

This fragment is reported to have been found at the site of what may have been an RX9 (Hellfire with frikken swords) strike.



If you looks closely, you can see what appear to be hinges, as well as being and twisted projections from those hinges.



H/T @obretix, who found this. pic.twitter.com/db7ZOE6S1x







— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) December 4, 2019

Images of the scene shared on social media show a hole in the driver’s seat of the Mutsubishi Delica, which is otherwise largely intact. Inside the car, flesh and blood can be seen and a number of large identical cut marks.

Experts point to the windows, which have not been blown out, as evidence the “Ninja” or so-called “flying Ginsu” was used.

The missile has only been deployed on a handful of occasions in the eight-year conflict in Syria, with at least one other reported use in the killing of Abu Khayr al-Masri, the deputy leader of al-Qaeda, in February 2017.

The Hellfire AGM-114R9X "ninja" missile substitutes the explosive warhead found on standard missiles for a set of six folding sword-like blades, designed to smash through buildings and vehicles with minimal civilian casualties. More

Masri was killed while driving a car in al-Mastouma, 30 miles south of Atmeh, in Idlib.

US unmanned aircraft, such as MQ-9 Reapers, can carry Hellfire missiles and are known to carry out targeted strikes.

The missile has various pros and cons; while its precision helps to minimise the risk of civilian casualties, it relies on detailed intelligence that requires a lot of human resources.

Nick Waters, a former infantry officer and investigator at Bellingcat who analysed pictures from the scene, said he could clearly see four cuts in the roof, one in the windscreen and one through the door: “you’ve got six: the same number of blades an R9X has,” he said.

Al-Qaeda deputy Abu Khayr al-Masri's car was targeted by a Hellfire missile. Pictures from the scene in 2017 show minimal damage to the rest of the car - a trademark of the AGM-114R9X, Credit: Twitter More