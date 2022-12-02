US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup

ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read

AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — As World Cup fans throng stadiums across Qatar, about 8,000 American troops stationed just nearby watch over the airspace of the tumultuous Middle East from a major base run by this energy-rich nation.

Built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Qatari capital Doha, Al-Udeid Air Base once was considered so sensitive that American military officers identified it as only being somewhere "in southwest Asia."

Today, the sprawling hub is Qatar’s strategic gem, showcasing the Gulf Arab emirate’s tight security partnership with the United States, which now considers Doha a major non-NATO ally.

At the height of U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, more than 10,000 troops called the base and other sites in Qatar home. That number has dropped by a fifth since the Biden administration began drawing down some forces from the Mideast in preparation for the so-called Great Powers competitions looming with China and Russia.

But the Qataris have continued to pour money into the base — more than $8 billion since 2003. On a visit Friday, Associated Press journalists saw a new barracks and dining hall as airmen discussed other improvements on the way. And airmen said the creation of a new task force focused on drones and other off-the-shelf battlefield technology at Al-Udeid shows that Washington is there to stay, despite fears to the contrary.

“There is a tremendous commitment from the U.S. Air Force to this region," U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erin Brilla told the AP. "We are staying as an enduring capability.”

Al-Udeid's birth and growth mirrors the “forever wars” that followed the Sept. 11 attacks in New York and Washington by al-Qaida. As Saudi Arabia asked American forces to leave the kingdom, Qatar offered Al-Udeid, built at an estimated initial cost of $1 billion.

Al-Udeid soon became the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command. Its Combined Air Operations Center oversees combat missions, surveillance flights and drones across the Mideast, North Africa and Asia.

While the “forever wars” wound down, conflicts still rage across the region. As tensions with Iran run high, the U.S. and its allies are looking for ways to counter the low-cost drones employed in the region by Tehran and its militia allies, like Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The Air Force's new Task Force 99, newly stationed al Al-Udeid, is focused on countering them — or imposing the same “dilemmas” on militias that they do on the U.S. when they force allies to fire a “$1 million missile versus a $1,000 drone,” Brilla said.

That's a real-world example. The Saudi military has fended off most of the Houthis' barrages with its American-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, typically firing two missiles at an incoming target. That has become expensive and inefficient, as each Patriot missile costs more than $3 million and the kingdom's supply has run low.

Task Force 99 follows a similar force in the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which dispatches drones into Mideast waters. Like the Navy, the Air Force wants to focus on widely available off-the-shelf technology it could share with allied nations and not fret about losing, as opposed to the $32 million MQ-9 Reaper drones that have flown out of Al-Udeid in the past.

For Qatar, hosting the base provides protection in a fractured region, allowing it to defy its neighbors. Just two years ago, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain mounted a boycott on Qatar, severing trade and travel links. Iran, which shares a huge natural gas field with Qatar, sits just across the waters of the Persian Gulf.

As the shared hub for the Qatari Emiri Air Force, the U.K. Royal Air Force and Central Command, the base boasts parking lots of C-17 transporters and the long runways to accommodate the heaviest bombers taking off in the desert heat that can reach 50 C (122 F) in the summer. It can feel like a self-contained bubble, albeit one with a Burger King, a Pizza Hut and a gym.

Even so, World Cup fever is seeping onto the base — a rare dose of the outside world for the U.S. troops typically more engaged in faraway wars than Qatar's diversions. Signs in Arabic promote the World Cup. American troops said they often drive out to the eight stadiums in and around Doha to root for the United States national team when they get the time, with one service member even earning a reputation as a World Cup fanatic after attending seven matches.

“I am through and through very excited to see us compete and put their heart and souls on the field, just like our airmen here putting their hearts and souls into the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kayshel Trudell, who saw the U.S. beat Iran 1-0 earlier this week at the stadium, where members of the Air Force Band crooned acoustic covers.

She also said she'd be decked out in red, white and blue, cheering on the U.S. at its match against the Netherlands on Saturday — the country's chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Al-Udeid’s FOX Sports Bar, the base's main watering hole, broadcasts the tournament, allowing troops passionate about soccer to follow the matches. FIFA has granted permission to the Defense Department’s American Forces Network to air the matches.

“It's an exciting time to be here in Qatar with the World Cup right down the road,” Brilla said, adding that “just about every TV” in the command center shows the matches. She paused, apparently reflecting on the many screens tracking the sky. “Not the ones monitoring the air picture, but the others."

___

Follow Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell on Twitter at @IsabelDeBre and jongambrellAP

Recommended Stories

  • Syria resisting Russia's efforts to broker Turkey summit, sources say

    Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. Erdogan's government supports rebel fighters who tried to topple President Bashar al-Assad and has accused the Syrian leader of state terrorism, saying earlier in the conflict that peace efforts could not continue under his rule. Assad says it is Turkey which has backed terrorism by supporting an array of fighters including Islamist factions and launching repeated military incursions inside northern Syria.

  • Reznikov supports Czech idea to cut Russian embassy from electricity and water supply

    A Czech initiative to cut off electricity from the Russian embassy in Prague has found support from Oleksiy Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, according to his post on Twitter on Dec. 2.

  • U.S. whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport - TASS

    Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported on Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's lawyer, told the state news agency TASS.

  • Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences

    A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offences as renewed demonstrations shook Iran's restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown. Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic Baluch women chanting "I will kill whoever killed my brother", and police shooting what it said was birdshot and teargas at demonstrators. Another unverified video showed injured protesters treated at a makeshift clinic in a mosque.

  • Reznikov supported initiative to cut off electricity supply to Russian Embassy in Prague: good example for rest of world

    Ukraine's Minister of Defence has supported the Czech initiative to cut off electricity supply to buildings belonging to the Embassy of the Russian Federation. Source: Reznikov on Twitter Quote: "It's time for the terrorist state to get a taste of its own medicine, to get a flavour of what they are doing to the civilian population of Ukraine.

  • Special Operations Forces calculate, artillery liquidates: Russian electronic warfare system destroyed in Polohy

    The Ukrainian military have destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system in the occupied city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: press service of Special Operations Forces (SOF) on Telegram Details: The Special Operations Forces unit has established the exact location of the enemy's electronic warfare system in the city.

  • Ukraine says its embassies in countries across Europe have been receiving bloodstained packages with animal eyes in them

    Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the packages "had a corresponding smell."

  • Fifa finally release footage that proves Japan's goal was legitimate

    Fifa have finally revealed the footage they used to overturn the decision to disallow Japan’s winning goal against Spain on Thursday - 20 hours after the controversial incident which helped to send Germany crashing out of the World Cup.

  • Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border

    Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.

  • The Pentagon’s New Report Sums Up China’s Big Goals: More Nukes and Pacific Forces

    The agency’s 2022 annual report details its latest insight on the People’s Liberation Army.

  • New Mexicans demand stronger methane rules on oil and gas amid UN COP27 climate summit

    The Environmental Protection Agency announced during the COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt it was proposing methane rules on oil and gas.

  • Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations on Ukraine but the West must recognise Russia's "new territories", the Kremlin said on Friday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to talk if Putin were looking for a way to end the war. Speaking after talks on Thursday at the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden said he was ready to talk to Putin "if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war", adding the Russian leader "hasn't done that yet". Biden has not spoken directly with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Zelenskyy Office official drives new Porsche car owned by businessman, investigation shows

    Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko was spotted in the summer driving a Porsche Taycan car that belongs to businessman Vemir Davitian and is worth about $100,000, the Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper reported on Dec. 1.

  • A428 Dig: Evidence of Iron Age feast discovered

    Archaeologists working at the proposed new A428 site believe the finds may highlight diet changes.

  • ‘Andor’ Swapped Two Scenes — and It Sparked a Rebel’s Emotional Fire

    Tony and John Gilroy tell the Toolkit Podcast how the Scottish fog and an altered opening changed the course of their "Star Wars" series.

  • Biden prepared to meet Putin only if Russia wants to end war

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden said he has no immediate plans to contact Vladimir Putin but is prepared to speak with the Russian president if he shows an interest in ending the war in Ukraine, and only in consultation with NATO allies."He's inflicting incredible, incredible carnage on the civilian population of Ukraine. Bombing nurseries, hospitals, children's homes. It's sick what he's doing. But the fact of the matter is I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin. // I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact he is, there is an interest in him deciding he is looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet."Biden spoke on Thursday at a White House news conference after talks with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The leaders pledged solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's war and vowed to work together to deal with the economic difficulties the conflict has brought.Biden put the onus on ending the war, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, squarely on Putin."There's one way for this war to end, the rational way: Putin could pull out of Ukraine, No. 1. It appears he's not going to do that."Macron said the two nations had a shared responsibility to protect democracies on both sides of the ocean and face the direct and indirect consequences of the war in Ukraine together.MACRON: "What is at stake in Ukraine is not very far from here in a small country somewhere in Europe, but it's about our values. And it's about our principles. And it's about what we agreed together in the U.N. charter - protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity."As the leaders met, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said the country's armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in the war so far.In Kherson on Thursday, Ukrainian soldiers patrolled near apartment blocks badly damaged by Russian shelling, as residents vented their fury. "Beasts. When will those Russians die? My God. May Putin die with them. How long could it last, the kids die… ”According to the governor, the renewed shelling again cut off electricity to Kherson… but some residents had no plans to leave. “I was born in Kherson, in Kherson I will die.”

  • Police looking for man who robbed bank and stole Uber driver’s car

    Police looking for man who robbed bank and stole Uber driver’s car

  • Polish defense minister says he again called on Germany to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine

    Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak has said he once again told his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht of the need to transfer Patriot biodefense systems to Ukraine, the minister wrote on Twitter on Nov. 30.

  • Julia Reichert, Oscar-winning documentarian, dies at 76

    Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind “American Factory” whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, often in the Midwest, has died. Often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries,” Reichart told the stories of ordinary Americans, from autoworkers dealing with both plant closures (2009's “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant”) and foreign investors (2019's “American Factory”), to members of the American Communist Party (1983's “Seeing Red”) to female labor activists in the 1930s (1976's “Union Maids”). In her 50 years of filmmaking, Reichert won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one with her partner Steven Bognar for “American Factory” in 2020.

  • Egypt mothers misled into Caesarean sections - campaigner

    Egypt has a high Caesarean section rate, with doctors accused of using it for cash and convenience.