US Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested for reckless burning in Eastern Oregon

A U.S. Forest Service "burn boss" was arrested by the Grant County Sheriff's Office after a controlled fire escaped and burned 20 acres of private land near Seneca, about 25 miles south of John Day in Eastern Oregon.

A 39-year-old man who was in charge of the Starr 6 controlled burn in Malheur National Forest was charged with reckless burning and released without bail, Grant County officials said.

The incident took place Wednesday when the controlled fire — meant to eliminate overstocked forests with low intensity fire — escape near milepost 2 on Izee Highway. It burned 18 to 20 acres of private land owned by the Holliday Ranches, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Forest Service confirmed the escaped fire and said it was "caught within the hour." Officials said the man was "conducting an approved prescribed fire operation." The federal agency, which has often drawn the ire of rural Oregon communities frustrated by land management policy, declined to comment specifically on the arrest.

In a phone call, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley didn't elaborate on reasons for the arrest — an unusual move given the man was working for the federal government — saying only that the case was still under investigation.

"There are still a lot of people still to interview and I don't want to tamper with that or muddy the waters," the sheriff said.

In a statement, Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter told KGW the man's position with the federal government would not protect him.

"This case will be evaluated once the investigation is complete, and if appropriate, (the employee) will formally be charged," Carpenter said in a statement. "These cases are rarely have a bright line and involve a number of variables to be considered. However, to be clear, the employer and/or position of (the employee) will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly. That the USFS was engaging in a prescribed burn may actually raise, rather than lower the standard to which (the employee) will be held."

In a Wednesday news release announcing plans for the controlled fires, Malheur National Forest officials said they’d “determined that conditions are within specific parameters, including temperature, relative humidity, and fuel moisture to begin prescribed fire operations in specifically planned units.”

Among the burns they said they planned to carry out included the Starr 6 unit, for 300 acres in the Bear Valley off County Road 63.

As for why they conducted the burn amid hot and dry conditions, the agency said, “Fuels have lost moisture over the long, hot summer. Burning under dry fuels conditions allows the fuels to potentially consume more completely and produce less smoke,” the news release said.

“Over the past 20 years, a rising number of large and destructive wildfires have threatened lives, property, and infrastructure. Forest thinning and the safe and effective use of prescribed fire, often in conjunction, are essential tools for reducing wildfire risks and creating resilient fire adapted landscapes.”

Earlier this year, the Forest Service announced in May a “pause” for all prescribed fire operations on national forest lands “because of the current extreme wildfire risk conditions in the field … while we conduct a 90-day review of protocols, decision support tools, and practices ahead of planned operations this fall,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement.

The move appeared to come in response to controlled fires that escaped in the spring and brought major wildfires in the southwest United States.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested for reckless Oregon burn