US forest issues kill order for feral cows in New Mexico

71
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·5 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill.

U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West.

The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pressure from environmental groups who raised concerns about nearly 150 cattle whose hooves and mouths are damaging streams and rivers. Ranchers, meanwhile, have criticized the plan to shoot cows from a helicopter as animal cruelty. They said the action violates federal regulations and will be problematic when carcasses are left to rot.

A section of the Gila Wilderness will be closed to the public starting Monday. A helicopter will launch Thursday, with shooters spending four days looking for feral cattle in rugged areas that include the Gila River.

Forest Supervisor Camille Howes said the decision was difficult but necessary.

“The feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness have been aggressive towards wilderness visitors, graze year-round, and trample stream banks and springs, causing erosion and sedimentation," she said in a statement.

Ranching industry groups and other rural advocates are concerned that the action taken in New Mexico could set a precedent as more grazing parcels become vacant across the West.

Ranchers say fewer people are maintaining fences and gone are the rural neighbors who used to help corral wayward cows. Some have left the business because of worsening drought, making water scarce for cattle, and skyrocketing costs for feed and other supplies.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association estimates roughly 90 grazing parcels are vacant in New Mexico and Arizona. Increased use of public lands — including hunting and hiking — also has resulted in knocked-down fences, the association said. Elk, too, are to blame for damaging fences meant to keep cows in check.

Tom Paterson, chair of the association's wildlife committee, said the group has tried to find a solution that wouldn't involve shooting feral cattle. He pointed to a recent directive issued by the New Mexico Livestock Board that allows neighboring permittees to gather and herd the cattle out.

With snow on the ground, access is limited. Paterson said federal official are not giving enough time to see if the directive will work. His organization also has accused the U.S. Forest Service of skirting its own regulations that call for a roundup first, and shooting as the last resort.

“Easy is not an exception to their own rules. Frustration is not an exception to the rules,” he said. “Our society should be better than this. We can be more creative and do it a better way where you’re not wasting an economic resource.”

Environmentalists in dozens of lawsuits filed in courts around the West over the years have argued that cattle ruin the land and water by trampling stream banks. They applauded the Forest Service's decision.

“We can expect immediate results — clean water, a healthy river and restored wildlife habitat," said Todd Schulke, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity.

The position marks a shift from the environmental community's stance on shooting other wildlife — from a fight over protecting bison at the Grand Canyon to annual complaints about the actions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services, an agency often vilified for killing birds, coyotes, wolves, mountain lions and other animals.

Just last month, environmentalists sued in Montana over a program aimed at managing grizzly bears. In 2021, conservation groups settled another lawsuit over Wildlife Services' practices in Idaho. Environmental groups there and elsewhere have long claimed that the agency's predator-control activities violate environmental laws.

But in New Mexico, the Center for Biological Diversity contends that water quality issues will only worsen if feral cattle aren't removed. The group estimates that 50 to 150 cows graze, unauthorized, in the Gila Wilderness, a remote stretch that spans more than 870 square miles (2,253 square kilometers) and is home to endangered Mexican gray wolves, elk, deer and other wildlife.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association had asked the Forest Service to hold off on lethal action for a year after the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association had reached an agreement with federal officials following last year's operation. The New Mexico group is expected to challenge the latest decision.

According to the Forest Service, the feral cattle problem dates back a half-century, when a cattle operation went out of business and subsequent grazing permits were suspended. Hundreds of unauthorized cattle have been removed over the years.

In 2022, a Forest Service contractor killed 65 cows in an aerial gunning operation similar to the one planned for next week.

Photos shared by ranchers of the 2022 operation showed dead cattle upside down in the Gila River. Federal officials said those carcasses were pulled out of the water. A survey done 90 days later found that no carcasses remained. Scavenging birds and other animals consumed them, officials said.

The upcoming operation will cover about 160 square miles (414 square kilometers).

No carcasses are to be left in or adjacent to waterways or springs — or near designated hiking trails or known, culturally sensitive areas.

The work, namely noise from the helicopter, also can't interrupt the breeding season for the Mexican spotted owl, the southwestern willow flycatcher and other endangered species. The aerial gunning operation is expected to be complete before April, when the season begins for Mexican gray wolves to have pups.

Environmentalists used to point to the removal of livestock carcasses as a preventative measure to limit conflict between wolves and ranchers. However, federal officials stated in documents that were released this week that there's no scientific research or observational data to suggest that once wolves scavenge on a livestock carcass, they become habituated to cattle.

Recommended Stories

  • Pastors' view: Sermons written by ChatGPT will have no soul

    Among sermon writers, there is fascination – and unease – over the fast-expanding abilities of artificial-intelligence chatbots. “It lacks a soul – I don’t know how else to say it,” said Hershael York, a pastor in Kentucky who also is dean of the school of theology and a professor of Christian preaching at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Sermons are meant to be the core of a worship service -- and often are faith leaders' best weekly shot at grabbing their congregation’s attention to impart theological and moral guidance.

  • Philippine Antitrust Agency Probes Onion Cartel Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Competition Commission is probing lawmakers’ allegations that cartel activity may be behind the recent surge in onion prices, warning of steep fines and jail time.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Cha

  • Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor

    A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.

  • Officer, pedestrian and police dog die in Kansas City crash

    An officer who made the arrest in a notorious quintuple homicide nearly a decade ago, his police dog and a pedestrian were all killed when a driver crashed into the officer's cruiser, authorities in Missouri said. Kansas City police said the crash happened Wednesday night as Officer James Muhlbauer was on patrol. The pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 50s, died at the scene, as did the officer’s dog, Champ.

  • Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced

    Two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway were both experienced aviators with more than a dozen years of military service apiece, military officials said Thursday. The National Guard identified the pilots as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro.

  • Ex-Suns owner Robert Sarver reportedly gives $5M to team charity, $20K to employees

    The NBA issued Sarver a one-year suspension and $10 million fine after more than 70 of his current and former employees revealed allegations of racism, misogyny and other workplace misconduct.

  • Russia’s year-old war on Ukraine has informed U.S. planning for prospective conflict with China

    ‘[T]here are clear parallels between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan,’ concluded a report early this year by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

  • Watch the Moment Rescuers Saved a Dog Who Was Trapped in a Collapsed Home After the Turkey Earthquake

    Portuguese rescuers coaxed a golden retriever-looking pooch out after the dog spent 200 hours trapped under a collapsed home.

  • Family who froze to death crossing into U.S. on foot shows realities behind South Asian immigration

    In the small village of Dingucha, in the state of Gujarat in western India, flyers are plastered on lampposts and buildings, hard to miss even on a short walk down the road.

  • George Santos Raked In Cash for a Recount That Never Happened

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersWhen George Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, he lost by more than 12 points. But even though he was running in a safely blue district, the “red mirage” of Election Day votes lent the false impression of a tight race, and before absentee ballot counting began the following week, Santos seized on a golden fundraising opportunity: a recount fund.The only catch was, in Santos’ case, there never was a recount. Those 90,000 absentee ba

  • Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal 'Rust' shooting, faces more than 5 years in jail

    Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.

  • Chinese citizens in Texas are incensed over a proposal to ban them from buying property in the state

    Activist Ling Luo says her Chinese community in Texas has gone from fearful to infuriated — and they’re demanding that their voices be heard.

  • Foxx Says She Won’t Support Democrats’ ‘Top-Down’ Teacher Pay Plan

    Rep. Virginia Foxx, chair of the House education committee, agrees with Democrats that teachers deserve a raise. But she thinks the federal government should stay out of it. “The federal government should not determine the salary for every teacher in the country,” the North Carolina Republican said in a statement to The 74. “A top-down […]

  • Russia loses 2,000 soldiers for every 100 meters of captured territory in Ukraine

    Russia is losing at least two thousand soldiers for every 100 meters its forces manage to advance in eastern Ukraine, The Times reported on Feb. 16, citing intelligence services of NATO countries.

  • Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin

    Deep snowpack has continued to accumulate and expand in California, the Great Basin and the Colorado River Basin, federal meteorologists reported Thursday. Following a series of severe storms that drenched the region earlier this winter, moderate systems with less moisture have yielded smaller but persistent gains, according to an update from the National Integrated Drought Information System…

  • Solar storm speeding toward Earth could affect radio, GPS signals on Friday

    A massive explosion was spotted on the sun on Wednesday, and now astronomers are keeping a close eye on how that may impact us here on Earth in the coming days.

  • In England's north, Ukraine's civilians become soldiers

    Hundreds of Ukrainian men charged across windswept northern England in army drills on Thursday, some of more than 10,000 sent to Britain over the last year to turn them into soldiers in the war against Russia. Under the tutelage of forces from Britain, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, among others, the Ukrainians will be taught over five weeks about the laws of armed conflict, urban and trench warfare, weaponry and battlefield medicine. Britain's government said on Thursday it aims to double the number taught in 2023 to 20,000, across a handful of locations around the country.

  • Texas university bans woman ahead of Vegas stabbing trial

    The University of Texas at Dallas has banned a student from attending classes on campus while she serves house arrest in Texas ahead of trial in a Las Vegas-area stabbing that drew international attention, a campus official said Wednesday. Authorities in Nevada have said Nika Nikoubin, 22, attacked her date in a hotel room last year in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. Phil Roth, a university spokesman, confirmed that Nikoubin was admitted for the spring 2023 semester before university officials became aware that she was charged with a crime and is under the jurisdiction of a Nevada court.

  • Artifact hunter vanishes in Alabama national forest. His body was found weeks later

    The man was found “in the place he loved,” his mom said on Facebook.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks record for most individual world championship medals, thanks former coach

    “My whole body went numb down there. … So much stress,” Shiffrin said after her gold-medal-winning giant slalom performance.