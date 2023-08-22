US FTC appoints Henry Liu to head Bureau of Competition

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Henry Liu to serve as director of the commission's Bureau of Competition.

"I'm excited to have Henry at the helm of the Bureau of Competition," Chair Lina Khan said in a statement. "His experience and expertise will equip the Commission to continue tackling unfair methods of competition and protecting the American public from unlawful business practices."

Liu joins the FTC from the law firm Covington & Burling, where he was a partner in the firm’s litigation and antitrust practices, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Rami Ayyub)