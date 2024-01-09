US FTC reaches first location data tracking settlement

Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission seal is seen in Washington

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Outlogic, a Virginia-based data broker, agreed to stop selling sensitive location data that helps track people's whereabouts, as part of the Federal Trade Commission's first data tracking settlement.

Tuesday's accord resolves claims that Outlogic, formerly known as X-Mode Social, violated consumers' privacy for several years by selling their data to advertisers, researchers, retailers and government contractors without permission.

According to the FTC, Outlogic had no policies until last May to remove doctor's offices, domestic abuse shelters, reproductive health clinics, places of worship and other sensitive locations from raw data it sold.

Outlogic, which has marketed itself as the second-largest U.S. location data company, also agreed to delete all sensitive location data it collected illegally, and stop disclosing such data unless consumers agree, the FTC said.

"Openly selling a person's location data to the highest bidder can expose people to harassment, stigma, discrimination or even physical violence," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

Americans deserve protection from "unchecked corporate surveillance," she added.

The FTC said Norfolk, Virginia-based Outlogic typically gathers data through its own apps, software on third-party apps, and purchases from aggregators.

It also said Outlogic would provide data purchasers with "audience segments" for such disparate groups as "firehouses," "military bases" and "size inclusive clothing stores."

"The Commission rejects the premise so widespread in the data broker industry that vaguely worded disclosures can give a company free license to use or sell people's sensitive location data," Khan added.

X-Mode was purchased in 2021 by Atlanta-based Digital Envoy, and rebranded Outlogic.

In a statement, Outlogic said "we disagree with the implications" of the FTC announcement, and said there was no finding it misused location data.

Outlogic also said that since its 2013 inception, X-Mode has prohibited customers from "associating its data with sensitive locations such as healthcare facilities."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • FTC bans X-Mode from selling phone location data, and orders firm to delete collected data

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has banned the data broker X-Mode Social from sharing or selling users’ sensitive location data, the federal regulator said Tuesday. The first of its kind settlement prohibits X-Mode, now known as Outlogic, from sharing and selling users' sensitive information to others. The settlement will also require the data broker to delete or destroy all the location data it previously collected, along with any products produced from this data, unless the company obtains consumer consent or ensures the data has been de-identified.

  • X promises peer-to-peer payments, AI advances in 2024

    Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.

  • Amazon's best-selling electric snow shovel is on sale for a limited time

    If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow shovel could be just the thing to help make the job easier.

  • Can a striking design set rabbit's r1 pocket AI apart from a gaggle of virtual assistants?

    In a sea of AI-enabled gadgets at CES, the rabbit r1 (all lowercase, they insist) stands out not just for its high-vis paint job and unique form factor, but because of its dedication to the bit. The idea behind the $200 r1 is simple: it lets you keep your phone in your pocket when you need to do some simple task like ordering a car to your location, looking up a few places to eat where you're meeting friends, or finding some lodging options for a weekend on the coast. "We're not trying to kill your phone," said CEO and founder Jesse Lyu on a call with press ahead of the Las Vegas tech show.

  • Lamborghini Telemetry X gives you real-time track driving lessons

    Previewed at CES 2024, Lamborghini's Telemetry X technology uses three technologies to give enthusiasts real-time track driving lessons.

  • Scammers steal entire driveway from Florida woman's house

    Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.

  • AI aides nation-state hackers but also helps US spies to find them, says NSA cyber director

    Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.

  • Google Maps will now give EV drivers real-time battery range info, starting with Ford

    Google announced Tuesday at CES 2024 a new feature for EV drivers that will track and display real-time battery information in Google Maps. The feature is available in EVs with Android Auto, a secondary interface that runs on the user's phone and wirelessly communicates and projects features like navigation, media and messaging from their Android-based smartphone to the vehicle display. From here, Android Auto shares real-time battery information with Google Maps, Guemmy Kim, director of product and user Experience for Android for Cars wrote Tuesday in a blog post.

  • Jabra debuts listening mode quick toggles for the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds during CES 2024

    Jabra said on Tuesday it will roll out new features and enhancements for its Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds, which launched in late 2023. The updates, set to roll out in two waves, include improvements to ANC, call clarity and performance in windy conditions.

  • Alyssa Milano says Nioxin 'helped tremendously' with hair loss — and this set is marked down to $62

    The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.

  • Slime the grime, dust and crumbs away with this incredible cleaning gel — it's down to $7 at Amazon

    This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.

  • PerformYard lands $95M to grow its staff performance management platform

    Employee performance reviews take time and effort -- and aren't always conducted very efficiently. According to surveys, nearly 60% of businesses use basic spreadsheets to track and monitor staff performance, and it takes on average one to two weeks for managers to complete a single employee review. Seeking to make the performance review process easier -- or at least less of a headache than it has been historically -- Ben Hastings and Jon Malpass founded PerformYard, a platform that provides a collection of software-based retention, staff management and upskilling tools.

  • Dutch Bros aims to be the next coffee giant amid competition from Starbucks, McDonald’s

    The drive-through coffee chain has an ambitious plan of reaching 4,000 locations nationwide.

  • Soft landing 'increasingly possible' for global economy in 2024: World Bank

    Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.

  • The best front and rear dash cams of 2024

    If you get into a car accident or have someone tampering with your vehicle in a parking lot, front and rear dash cams have you covered.

  • Meta to restrict teen Instagram and Facebook accounts from seeing content about self-harm and eating disorders

    Meta is going to automatically limit the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see on the platforms, the company announced on Tuesday. The changes come as Meta has been facing increased scrutiny over claims that its services are harmful to young users. Although Meta already doesn't recommend this type of content to teens in places like Reels and Explore, these new changes mean that this type of content will no longer be shown in Feed and Stories, even if it has been shared by someone a teen follows.

  • AppDirect raises $100M to expand its financing program for tech businesses

    AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

  • Walgreens CEO: 'We don't need to own a health plan in order to create value'

    Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth discussed the focus away from vertical integration at the JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco.

  • Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele reportedly to retire

    Steele served as an assistant to Nick Saban three different times at Alabama.

  • EU checking if Microsoft's OpenAI investment falls under merger rules

    The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.