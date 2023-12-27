US FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission seal is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

The FTC filed the complaint in a federal court against Grand Canyon Education Inc, its CEO Brian Mueller and Grand Canyon University, according to a statement from the Commission.

The FTC accuses them of "deceiving prospective doctoral students about the cost and course requirements of its doctoral programs and about being a nonprofit, while also engaging in deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices."

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Ismail Shakil; editing by Dan Whitcomb)