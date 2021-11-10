US-funded child care aid nearing reality with Biden bill

FILE - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., attends a discussion of care policies with Vice President Kamala Harris, on Oct. 14, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. Women — and some men — in Congress have been fighting for government child care assistance for almost 80 years. With President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social services package, they are as close as they have ever been to winning. "I think COVID really illustrated to people how broken our child care system is in a way that people finally understood," said Duckworth. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women — and some men — in Congress have been fighting for government child care assistance for almost 80 years. With President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social services package, they are as close as they have ever been to winning.

And it's not just child care subsidies. Biden's bill making its way through Congress would put the U.S. on course to providing free prekindergarten, paid family leave to care for children or sick loved ones, and an enhanced child tax credit in a massive expansion of federal support to working families.

Taken together, it's Democrats' answer to President Richard Nixon's veto of a 1971 child care bill and the earlier scrapping of World War II-era child care centers, potentially providing families with more government help than ever as many struggle in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think COVID really illustrated to people how broken our child care system is in a way that people finally understood,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat with two young children.

Biden’s big bill combines a series of long-sought Democratic goals to shore up families that have been tried before only to run into resistance, as they have again today, with Republicans in lockstep against the package.

The child care subsidies would attempt to guarantee that most Americans don’t spend more than 7% of their income on child care.

And while Congress approved the Family and Medical Leave Act nearly 30 years ago to guarantee time off, the U.S. remains among a handful of wealthy countries that do not offer paid time off to care for children or sick loved ones. Biden's bill would change that.

All told, the federal government’s new programs for paid parental leave, child care and an expanded child tax credit “would be pretty major, if not landmark, change for social policy and expanding its reach into the depths of how families cope in the modern economy,” said Sarah Binder, a political science professor at George Washington University.

Long before child care started eating up a sizable share of a family's income and the COVID-19 crisis pushed women from the workforce to care for kids at home, Congress tried to lower the costs of child raising in the U.S.

Some 80 years ago, Rep. Mary Norton of New Jersey — she was known as “Battling Mary,” the first female Democrat elected to the House — was instrumental in securing money for child care centers during World War II as mothers went off to work. But the program was terminated soon after the war ended and never resurrected.

A quarter of a century later, Nixon invoked both communism and traditional female roles when he vetoed bipartisan legislation to federally fund child care, saying it was “radical” and had “family‐weakening implications.”

“We’re still fighting for it,” says House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat who has been pushing for child care subsidies and other programs to help families since she was a Senate aide in the 1980s. “You don’t have a functioning economy without a strong childcare system. You can’t do it, OK? Because women are the anchor in the economy.”

With Republicans opposed, Democrats are trying to pass Biden's bill on their own in what has become a messy, grueling process. One conservative Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is not fully on board with parental leave and some other proposals, leaving their final inclusion uncertain.

Like Nixon 50 years years ago, Republicans worry that providing an expanded federal safety net for American households with children is a slippery slope toward a socialist-style system.

Republicans say the programs’ costs— almost $400 billion for the child care and preschool piece alone — are far too high and would create more government intrusion into families’ lives.

Echoing Nixon's words, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called Biden's approach “radical” in a speech on the Senate floor last week. McConnell said Biden’s administration “wants to insert itself into the most intimate family decisions and tell parents how to care for their toddlers.”

But the women who have championed family-friendly federal policies, many of whom ran for office and were elected in part because of their experience as parents, say times have changed.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who was first elected three decades ago and recalls voters asking her what she would do with her children if she won, says the country has evolved since Nixon suggested communal support would upend the traditional family structure.

“There’s more women in Congress, there’s more women at work, there’s more families who have to have that income in order to be able to put food on the table, send their kids to college,” Murray says.

The House bill would phase in the new child care entitlement program over three years, starting immediately for prekindergarten for families who earn their state’s median income. Enrolled families would receive subsidies to use at participating facilities, which could range from child care centers to home day cares.

The program would eventually expand to families that earn 250% of that median income by 2025, giving the child care industry time to build up after the pandemic forced many layoffs and closures.

States would decide whether they want to participate in the program. Some advocates for the child care policy have concerns that Republican states will opt out of for political reasons, meaning fewer Americans will have access to it.

The child care provision is closely tied to the universal preschool option, and states would be encouraged to enroll in both.

Duckworth said it became clear to her that the debate has changed, especially post-pandemic, after her office was approached by restaurant owners and other businesses in her state — “not exactly a liberal group of folks” — who said childcare assistance was cruicial to getting their employees to return to work.

“Child care is a central part of our economic infrastructure,” said Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., the assistant speaker who helped broker the care provisions.

While the paid leave portion may not make it through a Senate evenly divided between the parties where every vote is needed, Democrats say all the elements together would be transformative not only for women, but for all families.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, says the United States has historically not been helpful to women, but has a chance to change course.

“There’s a lot of rhetoric about families and all, but it's B.S.,” Hirono said. “So now, we’re finally at a precipice where we can provide this kind of support.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda

    When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Biden on Wednesday plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint for the rest of the nation on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the event. The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded.

  • Security expert weighs in on AstroWorld tragedy

    A security expert joins The Factor to discuss what should have been done when it came to the staff that was hired as security for AstroWorld.

  • UAE FM visit signals Arab world willing to engage with Syria

    The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus on Tuesday, sending the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad. The visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the first by an Emirati foreign minister since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011. It comes as some Arab countries are improving ties with Syria.

  • UN says at least 9 staffers detained in Ethiopia

    At least nine United Nations staff members and their dependents have been detained in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, a UN spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Tuesday.Driving the news: The yearlong fight between government and opposition forces has intensified in recent weeks. Last week, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency as rival forces from the northern region of Tigray moved toward the capital.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Officials fr

  • India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

    India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.

  • Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker

    The Jordanian Royal Palace said in a statement that Abdullah and United Arab List lawmaker Mansour Abbas discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process.” Abbas’s office confirmed that he met with the Jordanian leader in Amman, but provided no additional details.

  • Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

    At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation. The report from the Office of Special Counsel released Tuesday says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration's approval as part of a “willfull disregard for the Hatch Act,” which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates while acting in their official capacities. The office investigated officials' comments in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, including the Republican National Convention, which was held at the White House in a major break from historical norms.

  • Seoul rejects refugee claims by Chinese-N. Korean defectors

    South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said Wednesday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say.

  • What's next for migrant families separated under Trump?

    The Biden administration is weighing whether to settle hundreds of lawsuits filed over family separation, a decision that could cost up to $1 billion.

  • Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

    President Biden says the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated. On Saturday, Biden told reporters that while he disagreed with the proposed number of $450,000, he supported the compensation itself.

  • Jim Jordan allies furious at proposed redistricting map

    Ohio's Senate Republican Party proposed a redistricting map last week that turned heads and drew ire from Rep. Jim Jordan’s allies.

  • Mitch McConnell lauds Biden's infrastructure law as 'a godsend for Kentucky' as Trump attacks him for backing it

    McConnell is paying little mind to Trump as he touts the infrastructure bill's benefits in Kentucky. He was among 19 Senate Republicans who backed it.

  • Ann Coulter Continues Trump Attacks, Calls Him ‘Abjectly Stupid’

    The conservative pundit also called Trump "a narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar arriviste"

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds after Rep. Paul Gosar shared a violent anime edited to include her: 'This dude is just a collection of wet toothpicks'

    Ocasio-Cortez suggested Gosar was a white supremacist after he shared an anime video edit of "Attack on Titan" depicting her being attacked.

  • GOP lawmakers want to punish the 13 Republicans who voted for Biden's infrastructure bill by kicking them off congressional committees, report says

    Lawmakers on the far right of the GOP House caucus are seeking to take action against colleagues who voted for Biden's infrastructure bill.

  • Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden

    ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.

  • QAnon believers who flocked to Dallas to see JFK Jr. reappear are refusing to leave, saying they want to set up a permanent HQ there

    Hundreds of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas last Tuesday, and dozens were pictured in the city days later forming a giant "Q."

  • I Flew Cross-Country To Catch A Husband Cheating. What I Discovered Was Way Better.

    “Some describe true friends as choosing your own family. I say it’s more like choosing your own army.”

  • Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, responding to criticism from conservatives, told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in the U.S. continues to adversely impact low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

  • Column: This UC firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

    A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."