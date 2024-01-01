US funding for Ukraine dries up

Last January the US sent Ukraine more than $5 billion worth of supplies, including armoured vehicles - JULIAN SIMMONDS FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Ukraine faces the prospect of allowing its cities to be bombed by Russia this winter as missile supplies from the United States dry up.

Experts warned that Ukraine’s air defences will be unable to repel all of Vladimir Putin’s winter bombing campaign, with the country’s military forced to choose which targets to defend.

Joe Biden’s administration has sent the last package of military aid available to the White House under a “drawdown” authority that allows the US to give Ukraine its own military supplies.

White House officials had set a New Year’s Eve deadline for Congress to authorise a new package of military aid for Ukraine, but have faced opposition from Republican politicians who argue the money should be spent on domestic priorities, including border security.

On Dec 27, the US sent a final shipment of military supplies worth $250 million (£196 million), including air defence missiles to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

The Pentagon said it “remains critical that Congress takes action as soon as possible in the new year” to approve a $61 billion supplemental funding request to allow aid to continue, because Republicans and the White House were unable to agree a deal before Congress’s Christmas break.

Last January, the US sent Ukraine more than $5 billion worth of supplies, the largest donation in a single month since the war began. The package included the first supply of American armoured vehicles and air defence batteries to protect cities from Russian bombs.

A second major package of $3 billion was sent in August, on Ukrainian independence day, to help boost supplies for the country’s autumn counteroffensive.

Analysts have warned that European support will not be enough to allow Ukraine to defend all of its territory from Russia this winter – forcing Volodymyr Zelensky to choose which civilian and military targets to save.

There is particular concern about the supply of Patriot interceptor missiles, first supplied to Ukraine in April.

“There will be some systems where they will have to ration their ammunition even more than they are at the moment,” said Jimmy Rushton, a Kyiv-based defence analys.

“It could be a case that they have to just not engage some targets, because they don’t have enough interceptors to go around.

“That’s obviously a horrible decision to have to make, but if you really believe that you’re running out of missiles to engage incoming targets, you’re going to have to ration them to protect the targets that you believe to be most important.”

Republicans have indicated they are still willing to discuss a deal on Ukraine funding with Mr Biden, but are pushing for a major investment in US border security in return for their support for the war.

On Friday, the president warned that “unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defence systems Ukraine needs to protect its people”.

“Congress must step up and act without any further delay,” he said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.