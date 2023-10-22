US to further increase military presence to bolster deterrence in Middle East

The United States plans to ramp up its military presence in the Middle East as an act of deterrence amid the ongoing fighting in the region.

“Following detailed discussions with President Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Saturday. “These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for U.S. forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel.”

Austin also said that he redirected the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is currently stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. He said this move with “further increase our force posture and strengthen our capabilities and ability to respond to a range of contingences.”

He also said the U.S. will deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in addition to Patriot battalions that will “increase force protection for U.S. forces.” He also said that he ordered more troops to prepare for deployment orders “as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as requited.”

The U.S. has vowed to back Israel in its war against militant group Hamas, which launched an unprecedented, deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that prompted Israel to declare war on the group and launch a series of airstrikes targeting the group’s hotspots. The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The U.S. already provides a significant amount of assistance to Israel every year. It allocates about $3.8 billion to the nation per year, which is part of a 10-year memorandum of understanding that totals to $38 billion. President Biden is sending a urgent budget request to Congress for additional to Israel and Ukraine, which is expected to amount to $100 billion.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, mostly in the first wave of attacks on Oct. 7. The Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 4,385 Palestinians are dead as a result of the violence with another 13,561 people wounded.

