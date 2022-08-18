Stocks, US Futures Drop as Traders Mull Fed, China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures retreated as investors assessed a parlous Chinese economic outlook and Federal Reserve minutes signaling the central bank faces a delicate balancing act to quell inflation while averting recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell across Japan, South Korea and Australia. US contracts edged lower after Wall Street shares declined for the first time in four days, including a more than 1% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.

Fed officials saw a need to eventually dial back the pace of interest-rate increases and warned against over-tightening that could hurt the economy, but also flagged the risk of inflation pressures becoming entrenched.

Treasuries climbed, lowering the 10-year yield to about 2.87%. Yields in Australia and New Zealand jumped in the slipstream of a day-earlier bond selloff sparked by surging UK inflation. A dollar gauge was steady.

Swaps tied to Fed policy meeting dates indicated lower odds of a 75 basis points hike next month as opposed to a half-point move. Expectations of slower policy tightening and a pivot to cuts later next year have already contributed to a 12% jump in global stocks from June lows. The question is whether that’s too optimistic. A darker scenario is of persistent price pressures forcing restrictive borrowing costs even as the economy shrinks.

“We do still anticipate there’s going to be a lot of interest-rate volatility in the back half of the year, especially once markets start to perhaps acknowledge the fact that we might not necessarily see cuts in 2023 that are being priced in,” Meera Pandit, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Story continues

Elsewhere, Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted its first-ever revenue decline after online advertising sales fell by a record. China’s most valuable company slashed 5,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce.

The earnings report underlined the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is hamstrung by a property crisis, rolling Covid curbs and lately stressed power supply. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists downgraded their forecast for China’s full-year expansion to 3% from 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the US and Taiwan have started formal negotiations on a bilateral trade initiative, a step which risks inflaming already high tensions with China. Futures pointed to declines for Taiwan’s stock market.

Elsewhere, crude oil retreated while gold advanced and Bitcoin was little changed.

Inflation remains the most closely-watched indicator in the second half. Will it come down gradually, or will it stay elevated, forcing the Fed to keep raising rates aggressively? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Australia unemployment, Thursday

U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% of 9:44 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

Japan’s Topix index slid 1%

South Korea’s Kospi index was down 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0191, up 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 134.81 per dollar, up 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7869 per dollar, up 0.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries two basis points to 2.87%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced almost seven basis points to 3.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $87.53 a barrel

Gold was at $1,765.99 an ounce, up 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.