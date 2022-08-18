Stocks, US Futures Drop as Traders Mull Fed, China: Markets Wrap

Stocks, US Futures Drop as Traders Mull Fed, China: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc and Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures retreated as investors assessed a parlous Chinese economic outlook and Federal Reserve minutes signaling the central bank faces a delicate balancing act to quell inflation while averting recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell across Japan, South Korea and Australia. US contracts edged lower after Wall Street shares declined for the first time in four days, including a more than 1% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.

Fed officials saw a need to eventually dial back the pace of interest-rate increases and warned against over-tightening that could hurt the economy, but also flagged the risk of inflation pressures becoming entrenched.

Treasuries climbed, lowering the 10-year yield to about 2.87%. Yields in Australia and New Zealand jumped in the slipstream of a day-earlier bond selloff sparked by surging UK inflation. A dollar gauge was steady.

Swaps tied to Fed policy meeting dates indicated lower odds of a 75 basis points hike next month as opposed to a half-point move. Expectations of slower policy tightening and a pivot to cuts later next year have already contributed to a 12% jump in global stocks from June lows. The question is whether that’s too optimistic. A darker scenario is of persistent price pressures forcing restrictive borrowing costs even as the economy shrinks.

“We do still anticipate there’s going to be a lot of interest-rate volatility in the back half of the year, especially once markets start to perhaps acknowledge the fact that we might not necessarily see cuts in 2023 that are being priced in,” Meera Pandit, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted its first-ever revenue decline after online advertising sales fell by a record. China’s most valuable company slashed 5,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce.

The earnings report underlined the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is hamstrung by a property crisis, rolling Covid curbs and lately stressed power supply. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists downgraded their forecast for China’s full-year expansion to 3% from 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the US and Taiwan have started formal negotiations on a bilateral trade initiative, a step which risks inflaming already high tensions with China. Futures pointed to declines for Taiwan’s stock market.

Elsewhere, crude oil retreated while gold advanced and Bitcoin was little changed.

Inflation remains the most closely-watched indicator in the second half. Will it come down gradually, or will it stay elevated, forcing the Fed to keep raising rates aggressively? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • Australia unemployment, Thursday

  • U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

  • Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% of 9:44 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index slid 1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index was down 1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0191, up 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 134.81 per dollar, up 0.2%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7869 per dollar, up 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries two basis points to 2.87%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced almost seven basis points to 3.34%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $87.53 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,765.99 an ounce, up 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices ease as Russia output increases

    Oil prices eased on Thursday, reversing course from the previous session, as rising output from Russia and worries about a potential global recession weighed on futures. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $93.32 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.71 a barrel.

  • Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500

    Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly lower Wednesday as drops by big technology companies wiped out the week's gains for the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

  • Stock Market Bounces Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Small Caps Lag; Bed Bath & Beyond Pops 23%

    July Retail Sales came in unchanged versus an expected 0.1% increase. Excluding autos it showed a positive surprise of 0.4%.

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. While not explicitly hinting at a particular pace of coming rate increases, beginning with the Sept. 20-21 meeting, the minutes released on Wednesday showed U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation - even as they began to acknowledge more explicitly the risk they might go too far and curb economic activity too much. "Participants agreed that there was little evidence to date that inflation pressures were subsiding," the minutes said.

  • Dow Jones Reverses As Walmart Jumps On Earnings; Home Depot Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed higher Tuesday, as Home Depot and Walmart reported earnings beats ahead of the stock market open.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats, BBBY Stock Falls On This; Time To Bite Into Apple Stock?

    The market rally fell Wednesday despite dovish Fed minutes. Apple hit a buy area. Should you bite? BBBY stock dived late.

  • 5 NYSE Stocks To Watch And Buy: Here Are Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    There's no better time to build a strong watchlist of great companies than during a serious market correction. In 2022, the NYSE's composite index continues to outperform its Nasdaq sibling. Since the November 2021 peak in the market, the NYSE composite has fallen as much as 20% from its 17,442 peak.

  • Japan, South Korea, US perform first joint missile defense drills since 2017

    The militaries of South Korea, Japan, and the United States performed the first trilateral missile exercises since 2017 as tensions in East Asia continue to escalate.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Apple Urges Return to the Office as Tech CEOs Try to Boost Productivity

    After previous efforts were stymied by Covid-19 flare-ups, the tech giant wants corporate workers to be on site for three days a week by Labor Day.

  • Fed Officials See Need for Continued Interest-Rate Increases, but Less Certainty Over Destination

    Central bank officials at last month’s meeting acknowledged risks from both raising rates too little and too much.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down, but indexes volatile following Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks closed down on Wednesday, with indexes volatile after investors thought minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested policymakers may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September. The minutes also showed that Fed officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and that participants said it may take longer than anticipated for inflation to dissipate. The Fed has lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 points this year to try to curb high inflation.

  • Global shares fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise after dovish Fed minutes

    (Reuters) -Global equities fell and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed that officials were ready to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in tandem with signals of a slowdown in inflation. In their July meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed officials said the pace of future rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, as well as assessments of how the economy was adapting to the higher rates already approved. After the release of the minutes, traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate saw a half-percentage-point rate hike as more likely in September given recent economic data showing a moderation in inflation.

  • This Analyst Cuts I-Mab's Price Target By 43%

    I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) reported significant changes to the company's collaboration on developing CD47 targeting agents. AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is discontinuing the development of lemzoparlimab in its territories. The company noted that the discontinuation was not related to safety or efficacy concerns but rather a strategic decision based on the evolving competitive landscape. Related Content: AbbVie Calls Off Early-Stage Trial For I-Mab's CD47-Targeted Blood Cancer Candidate. I-Mab will continue

  • Clean Energy Or Fossil Fuels? Wall Street Is Betting On Both

    Energy is back on Wall Street’s radar after a couple of bad years, and big banks are investing in both clean energy and hydrocarbons, with no signs of the trend changing any time soon

  • US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 climb as upbeat results from Walmart, others boost optimism

    The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and staples sectors gave the benchmark index its biggest lift, while the S&P 500 retail index rose 1.9%.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Home Depot, United Parcel Service among nation's fastest-growing public companies

    The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) are among the fastest-growing public companies in the nation. The legacy Atlanta brands are also the largest public companies headquartered in the city, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle research.

  • Stocks fall, but indexes volatile after Fed minutes

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, but cut earlier losses after investors saw minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in July that suggested policymakers may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September. The Dow fell half a percent. The S&P 500 lost nearly three quarters of a percent, while the Nasdaq fell a percent and quarter.David Bahnsen, managing partner of The Bahnsen Group, said the Fed minutes reinforced the idea that the U.S. central bank might let up on rate hikes.“The markets believe that the Fed is going to continue tightening and talking a certain way, but that they're not going to go any worse or any further than people previously thought. And if the minutes reinforce that we're closer to the end than the beginning, then markets always price these things in ahead of time. Markets are discounting mechanisms, and so that may very well be how markets are responding to the FOMC minutes."Stocks had been down more sharply ahead of the minutes, with growth shares such as Amazon and chipmaker Nvidia coming under pressure as bond yields rose.Dismal results from Target, shares of which declined 2.72%, weighed on the retail sector.But not shares of Lowe's, which stayed in positive territory after the home improvement chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.And, finally, U.S.-listed shares of Manchester United scored a 6.96% gain after Elon Musk said he was buying the British soccer club - only to say it was all part of "a long-running joke."But later, a source told Reuters that billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he was interested in buying the franchise.

  • IBM Spinoff Kyndryl Is Betting on Amazon, Microsoft, and Google for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyndryl Holdings Inc., the information-technology services company spun off from IBM, is betting that a previously forbidden strategy will help drive growth: helping customers use products owned by Big Blue’s competitors.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester