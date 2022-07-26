US Futures Climb as Earnings Ease Some Stock Gloom: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rallied Wednesday after resilient earnings from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and an upbeat outlook from Microsoft Corp. helped to salve investor sentiment somewhat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added about 1%, while those for the S&P 500 were up over 0.5%. Microsoft jumped in extended trading on a strong sales forecast, while Alphabet’s revenues assuaged investors’ worst fears.

The rosier mood after the bell contrasted with the drop in the US stock market by the close Tuesday ahead of a much anticipated Federal Reserve interest-rate increase that’s feeding into concerns about a faltering global economy.

Shares in Asia look set for a choppy start as investors weigh the cross-currents. Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong pointed lower.

Treasury yields edged up in the Wall Street session ahead of the 75 basis-point Fed hike markets expect Wednesday. The dollar was firm in Asia, oil was around $96 a barrel and Bitcoin was subdued near $21,000.

The projected Fed move to tackle price pressures would cement a combined 150 basis points increase over June and July -- the steepest rise in rates since the 1980s, when then chairman Paul Volcker wrestled with sky-high inflation.

The key question is whether Chair Jerome Powell’s policy signals validate or refute scaled-back bets projecting a 3.4% peak fed funds rate around year-end and cuts in 2023 to shore up an economy at risk of recession.

“The Fed hasn’t even gotten to neutral yet,” Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said on Bloomberg Television. “For them to start easing already or for them to start seeing eases priced in is, I think, a little premature.”

Story continues

IMF Warning

Monetary tightening, Europe’s energy woes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s property sector and Covid challenges are among the risks darkening the global outlook. The International Monetary Fund warned the world economy may soon be on the cusp of an outright recession.

US company earnings are providing a sliver of hope -- more than three-quarters of firms that have reported so far either beat or met expectations. But there are doubts about how long they can weather economic challenges.

“Inflation is hurting companies and the question is whether these policy rate hikes are going to do anything to alleviate the pain,” Quadratic Capital Management founder Nancy Davis said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden will speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday amid fresh tensions over Taiwan. The White House is also considering whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese imports to stem inflation.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Apple, Amazon, Meta earnings due this week

Fed policy decision, briefing, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

US GDP, Thursday

Euro-area CPI, Friday

US PCE deflator, personal income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Musk, Tesla and Twitter are this week’s theme of the MLIV Pulse survey. Also share your views on the S&P 500’s biggest stocks. Click here to get involved anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 8:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0133, up 0.2%

The Japanese yen was at 136.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7632 per dollar, up 0.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.81%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 3.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.70 a barrel, up 0.8%

Gold was at $1,718.23 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.