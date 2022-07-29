US Futures Up on Earnings, Cooling Fed-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rallied Friday on positive earnings from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. and expectations of shallower Federal Reserve monetary tightening, a prospect that also supported sovereign bonds.

Nasdaq 100 contracts added more than 1% after the US stock market hit a seven-week high Thursday. Amazon jumped over 13% in extended trading, while Apple also advanced, after their revenues beat estimates.

Australia led Asia-Pacific equity gains, with Japan more mixed. Hong Kong may have a muted start as traders parse a downbeat economic growth assessment from China’s top leaders at a key meeting and a lack of new stimulus policies.

Treasuries held a rally that’s left the 10-year yield hovering at the lowest level since April. Bonds jumped in the Wall Street session on data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the US economy, which bolstered the view that high inflation will cool and that the Fed will become less aggressive.

A dollar gauge was steady, oil topped $97 a barrel and gold dipped. Bitcoin slipped back after breaching $24,000.

Global shares are on course for a second weekly advance, paring this year’s rout to about 16%. The risk is that the recent bout of optimism eventually gets a reality check if inflation stays stubbornly elevated, leaving interest rates higher than investors would like amid an economic downturn.

For now, “bad news is good news in terms of how the stock markets are reacting and how bond yields are moving,” Megan McClellan, head of private credit and private debt for JP Morgan Investment Management Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

Second-quarter US gross domestic product fell an annualized 0.9% after a 1.6% drop in the first three months of the year. Back-to-back quarters of decline define a recession in most parts of the world, but in the US it’s not official until economists at the National Bureau of Economic Research deem it so.

Swaps tied to Fed meeting dates anticipate a peak in the fed funds rate of about 3.25% around year-end, less than a percentage point above its current level, followed by reductions next year to shore up growth. Such pricing is a major bone of contention for market participants.

“We’re looking for the official rhetoric to quickly shift in favor of higher front-end yields as the Fed attempts to dissuade investors from pricing in aggressive cuts for 2023,” Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen, strategists at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, a call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping underlined bilateral tension even as the leaders told aides to plan an in-person meeting.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Euro-area CPI, Friday

US PCE deflator, personal income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix index increased 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.1%

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0195

The Japanese yen was at 134.58 per dollar, down 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7444 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.68%

Australia’s 10-year yield dropped 15 basis points to 3.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.60 a barrel, up 1.2%

Gold was at $1,754.46 an ounce, down 0.1%

