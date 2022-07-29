US Futures Up on Earnings, Cooling Fed-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

US Futures Up on Earnings, Cooling Fed-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rallied Friday on positive earnings from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. and expectations of shallower Federal Reserve monetary tightening, a prospect that also supported sovereign bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nasdaq 100 contracts added more than 1% after the US stock market hit a seven-week high Thursday. Amazon jumped over 13% in extended trading, while Apple also advanced, after their revenues beat estimates.

Australia led Asia-Pacific equity gains, with Japan more mixed. Hong Kong may have a muted start as traders parse a downbeat economic growth assessment from China’s top leaders at a key meeting and a lack of new stimulus policies.

Treasuries held a rally that’s left the 10-year yield hovering at the lowest level since April. Bonds jumped in the Wall Street session on data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the US economy, which bolstered the view that high inflation will cool and that the Fed will become less aggressive.

A dollar gauge was steady, oil topped $97 a barrel and gold dipped. Bitcoin slipped back after breaching $24,000.

Global shares are on course for a second weekly advance, paring this year’s rout to about 16%. The risk is that the recent bout of optimism eventually gets a reality check if inflation stays stubbornly elevated, leaving interest rates higher than investors would like amid an economic downturn.

For now, “bad news is good news in terms of how the stock markets are reacting and how bond yields are moving,” Megan McClellan, head of private credit and private debt for JP Morgan Investment Management Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

Second-quarter US gross domestic product fell an annualized 0.9% after a 1.6% drop in the first three months of the year. Back-to-back quarters of decline define a recession in most parts of the world, but in the US it’s not official until economists at the National Bureau of Economic Research deem it so.

Swaps tied to Fed meeting dates anticipate a peak in the fed funds rate of about 3.25% around year-end, less than a percentage point above its current level, followed by reductions next year to shore up growth. Such pricing is a major bone of contention for market participants.

“We’re looking for the official rhetoric to quickly shift in favor of higher front-end yields as the Fed attempts to dissuade investors from pricing in aggressive cuts for 2023,” Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen, strategists at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, a call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping underlined bilateral tension even as the leaders told aides to plan an in-person meeting.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • Euro-area CPI, Friday

  • US PCE deflator, personal income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Musk, Tesla and Twitter are this week’s theme of the MLIV Pulse survey. Also share your views on the S&P 500’s biggest stocks. Click here to get involved anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

  • Japan’s Topix index increased 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.7%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0195

  • The Japanese yen was at 134.58 per dollar, down 0.2%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7444 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.68%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield dropped 15 basis points to 3.06%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.60 a barrel, up 1.2%

  • Gold was at $1,754.46 an ounce, down 0.1%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bears Unwinding Positions Leaves Rallying Stocks Exposed

    (Bloomberg) -- The extreme pessimism that’s gripped American stock investors for much of the year is starting to dissipate. That might be reason for caution.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Ti

  • U.S. oil prices give up early gains to finish with a loss

    U.S. oil futures gave up early gains to finish lower on Thursday. "Crude prices remained a volatile trade as energy traders digested a surprising second consecutive contraction for the U.S. economy and reports that OPEC+ will likely keep production steady or consider a small increase in output," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. September West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $96.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as

  • UOB Profit Rises With Lender Optimistic on Southeast Asia Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd. reported a rise in its second-quarter profit, with the lender optimistic that Southeast Asia’s prospects can overcome concerns of aggressive rate hikes derailing global growth. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Stu

  • Why a Top Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager Thinks the Fed May Overshoot

    Arthur Laffer Jr.’s strategy posted top returns early this year when inflation surged. Now he thinks the Fed may go too far to tame inflation.

  • U.S. teetering on brink of recession as GDP contracts in second quarter

    The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, with consumer spending growing at its slowest pace in two years and business spending declining, raising the risk that the economy was on the cusp of a recession. While the second straight quarterly decline in gross domestic product reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday largely reflected a more moderate pace of inventory accumulation by businesses due to ongoing shortages of motor vehicles, the economic profile was weak, with exports as the only bright spot. This could deter the Federal Reserve from continuing to aggressively increase interest rates as it battles high inflation.

  • Amazon stock jumps 14% as sales beat and AWS growth overcome a second straight quarterly loss

    Amazon.com Inc. decided to cut back after years of pouring money into growth, and the result was a second consecutive quarterly loss, but a beat on sales and continued strong growth from Amazon Web Services helped push the stock higher in late trading Thursday.

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • Warren Buffett Bought More Apple Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    The disconnect between Apple's operational performance and valuation is growing wider. So, is now an optimal time to buy its stock?

  • West Virginia Penalizes Banks Including JPMorgan, Goldman for Coal ‘Boycotts’

    The state is cutting ties with four banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and asset manager BlackRock, saying their stance on coal is harming its economy.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Tight Markets Offset Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the first weekly advance in four after another period of choppy trading in which investors juggled signs of tightening markets against concerns of an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000

  • These 10 Stocks are Gaining After Announcing Share Buybacks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that are gaining after announcing share buybacks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click These 5 Stocks are Gaining After Announcing Share Buybacks. According to the Wall Street Journal, companies are intent on engaging in more repurchase activity in 2022 as compared to the […]

  • Roku’s stock plunges 26% on weak outlook, misses at top and bottom lines

    Roku Inc.'s stock was eviscerated by 26% in extended trading after it offered paper-thin guidance and reported fiscal second-quarter revenue Thursday that fell short of Wall Street analysts’ forecasts.

  • Dollar wallows near 6-week low to yen on view Fed to slow hikes

    The dollar languished near a six-week low to the yen amid a sharp retreat in Treasury yields after investors interpreted a shrinking U.S. economy as one more reason for the Federal Reserve to ease its foot off the tightening pedal. U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) contracted at a 0.9% annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department's advance estimate, released Thursday. Money markets currently give 76% odds that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes to half a point at the next meeting in September, against a 14% probability for a third consecutive 75 basis-point increase.

  • Biden visit would send a 'big signal': Zelenskiy

    STORY: Zelenskiy made the comments in a wide ranging interview with British television personality Piers Morgan released on Tuesday (July 26). Zelenskiy commented that the trip to Ukraine by First Lady Jill Biden in May was already an "important moment" in the conflict with Russia.Several European leaders have also visited Ukraine in shows of support since the conflict began. This includes outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson."I have no right to play in politics inside the UK. What I can say is he is a big friend of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said of Johnson. "I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone. I don’t want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people."

  • US Poised to Deliver Bumper Wheat Crop the World Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is poised to deliver a bumper spring wheat crop in the upcoming weeks, which if realized could help relieve global shortfalls caused by turmoil in the Black Sea.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes

  • Brazil grants permit to pave highway through heart of Amazon forest

    Brazil's environmental authority on Thursday granted an initial permit that will allow a major highway to be paved through the center of the Amazon rainforest, the minister of infrastructure said, in a move that threatens to increase deforestation. Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on the campaign trail had pledged to repave the road, called BR-319, that would connect the largest Amazon city of Manaus year-round to the rest of Brazil. The road was originally constructed by Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s but rapidly fell into disrepair in the harsh conditions of the rainforest.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Recent Gains Have Been Small. What Will Drive Its Price Higher?

    The U.S. economy seems headed for recession, if it's not already there. But it's difficult to predict how BTC and other cryptos will perform in the weeks ahead; cryptos climb higher in Thursday trading.

  • Treasury Traders Slash Fed-Hike Expectations as Economy Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied, dragging yields down sharply, as traders pared expectations for how much policy tightening the Federal Reserve will do based on a weak initial estimate of the US economy’s performance in the second quarter.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New P

  • Amazon Shows It Can Generate Sales While Slowing Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. showed its e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses can churn out revenue even as consumers worry about inflation and the company gets serious about curtailing expenses. Investors sent shares up more than 13% higher in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • JPMorgan, UBS Brokerage Units Pay SEC Fines for Anti-Identity Theft Programs

    (Bloomberg) -- US brokerage units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG agreed to pay a combined $2.1 million in penalties to settle allegations from the Securities and Exchange Commission that they didn’t have the proper policies and programs in place to prevent customer identity theft.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Studen