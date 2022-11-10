US Futures Rise as CPI Bets Keep Bonds on Edge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures rose, while Treasuries slipped, as investors remained on the edge before a report projected to show inflation in the world’s largest economy moderated for a fourth successive month.

December contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 added at least 0.3% each, a day after the underlying indexes tumbled to one-week lows amid a blurry midterms verdict and crypto-industry turmoil. Gen Digital Inc. jumped in New York premarket session as its earnings matched estimates. Treasuries fell, with yield curves bear-flattening. The dollar fluctuated between gains and losses, while oil extended its slide to a fourth day.

Investors are looking for firmer signs of a peak in US inflation that could herald a slowdown in the pace and severity of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening. While economists forecast year-on-year headline inflation fell to 7.9% for October, traders remain cautious given the reading has repeatedly overshot projections this year. According to a scenario analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co., the S&P 500 could rally more than 5% if the reading falls to 7.6% or below, but a higher-than-estimated figure would spark a 6% slump.

“The consumer price index is the center of attention,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note. “An upside surprise could be temporarily painful given the current risk-off momentum. Investors are still incredibly jittery due to the crypto train wreck, US election bets that failed to materialize, and the seemingly never-ending Covid malaise in China.”

Two-year Treasuries, the most sensitive to monetary policy, fell as the yield added 3 basis points. The 10-year rate increased 1 basis points.

In the US midterms, Republicans headed for control of the House by smaller margins than forecast while the race for Senate continued. That belied investors’ expectation of a GOP wave and a consequent Congress gridlock seen as positive for risk sentiment. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 2% on Wednesday.

The disappointment echoed in Asia and Europe Thursday. A gauge of Chinese technology stocks in Hong Kong lost more than 3%, with heavyweights Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sliding ahead of their earnings next week. Mainland Chinese stocks also declined as the nation tightened Covid restrictions on some of its biggest cities, killing of expectations for a relaxation in its pandemic policy. The Stoxx 600 index was dragged by real estate, retail and commodity sectors.

China’s Covid struggles also weighed on the demand outlook for oil, sending West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipping toward the $85-per-barrel mark.

This week’s brutal selloff in cryptocurrencies eased even though sentiment remained impaired as FTX.com stared at the possibility of a bankruptcy if a $8 billion rescue doesn’t come through. Bitcoin traded around $16,600.

In early New York trading, Gen Digital rose 4.3% after posting second-quarter earnings per share in line with expectations. Depositary shares of AstraZeneca Plc climbed 2.4% as the drugmaker raised guidance after posting better-that-forecast quarterly results.

Key events this week:

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 9:42 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.4% to $0.9975

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2575 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.1380

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 6% to $16,672.45

Ether rose 8% to $1,194.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.10%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.50%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $92.81 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Richard Henderson.

