Dollar Slides, US Futures Rally as SVB Nerves Cool: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stock futures surged and the dollar retreated after US financial regulators took steps to shore up the financial sector with a new lending program in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.

Futures on the S&P 500 jumped more than 1.5% and the greenback slid versus major peers after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the her office would protect “all depositors” at the bank, whose demise Friday marked the biggest such event since 2008. The government actions will also include a program offered by the Federal Reserve with funds from the Treasury.

Government bond yields fell heavily in Australia and New Zealand, reflecting recent moves in Treasuries, and as traders globally reassess the path of interest rate hikes and the economic cost the tightening cycle has taken already. The problems at SVB Financial Group’s bank were caused in large part by the fallout from higher US interest rates.

“Tightening monetary cycles often end abruptly when ‘something breaks’ and a financial crisis is triggered,” Ed Yardeni, the founder of Yardeni Research, said in a note. “If the Silicon Valley Bank run is that something, it could mean tightening ends sooner and bond yields have peaked. We can’t say for sure that’s the case but can say the debacle should keep the tech sector mired in its rolling recession for longer.”

Monday’s moves in markets come after risk assets got pummeled last week, with the US stock benchmark suffering its worst week since September. Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge” spiked, with the Cboe Volatility Index hitting the highest this year. Treasury two-year yields plummeted 28 basis points to 4.59%.

Anxiety is also running high ahead of this week’s consumer price index report, especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently emphasized that a move to a faster pace of tightening would be based on the “totality of the data.”

Yet for now the reassurances from US regulators over SVB are having the desired impact.

“This will bring confidence back to the markets. But from the Fed’s point of view, there are additional dangers that need to be reviewed, which will take some time,” Carol Pepper of Pepper International said on Bloomberg TV. “So I’m hoping that this will help them to have a good reason to pause because frankly creating financial stability is the number one job at the Fed.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil and gold rose. Bitcoin also climbed, reflecting the relief among investors.

Also in a reassuring move, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang was kept in his post, as were the finance and commerce ministers, offering continuity to markets that have grown sensitive to policy risks from Beijing.

