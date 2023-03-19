US Futures Climb, Dollar Slips as Sentiment Turns: Markets Wrap

US Futures Climb, Dollar Slips as Sentiment Turns: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A frenetic weekend in finance was met with comparatively meager moves in markets, with U.S. equity futures rising and the dollar weakening slightly against major currencies after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group and central banks moved to boost dollar liquidity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Early readings on efforts to shore up the financial system were tentatively positive after two weeks featuring multiple US bank failures and rising conviction that global economies will struggle as lenders cope with stress.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose about 0.7% after the index dropped more than 1% on Friday, dragged down by the financial sector. First Republic Bank, the latest US lender to signal stress, plunged over 70% on the week despite the larger banks throwing a lifeline to the regional lender Thursday.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 gained about 0.6% after the gauge notched its best week since November with a jump of 5.8%, despite a slump Friday. Technology stocks, which often benefit from lower interest rates, have been supported by concern that the turmoil in the banking sector will tip the global economy into recession, in turn forcing central banks to reverse course on monetary tightening.

The Swiss franc inched up, the yen weakened and risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars made small gains.

Investors continue to debate whether the Federal Reserve will deliver another quarter-point hike or pause at its March 21-22 meeting. Traders no longer see much chance of a bigger half-point hike that Chair Jerome Powell had put on the table just before concerns about financial stability emerged.

“It is not at all clear that avoiding a rate hike would even help address the financial troubles in the banking system,” said Gerard MacDonell of 22V Research. “For the Fed to hold off on Wednesday might send a signal of panic. It might also lead to a further intensification of inflation pressures and more bond market volatility down the road.”

Yields on Australian and New Zealand bonds fell less than 10 points after rates dropped across the curve in the US debt market on Friday. The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield, which slumped over 30 basis points on Friday, swung more than 20 basis points for the seventh straight session as traders recalibrated rate-hike wagers. A softer-than-expected reading on inflation expectations Friday added to the downward pressure on yields.

Policymakers are rushing to shore up confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and problems at Credit Suisse added to broader concerns over financial stability.

UBS’s government-backed takeover of Credit Suisse seeks to address client outflows and a massive rout in the target’s stock and bonds.

Meanwhile, the Fed and five other central banks announced coordinated action to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements to ease strains in the global financial system.

“At first blush it seems to be a precautionary move, but it is hard to know as all the markets are not fully open yet,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale SA. “The take up in the dollar swap lines was relatively muted last week, I would assume this is in preparing of market reaction to the merger of Swiss banks. The rally in equity futures is modest, it is hard to read too much into it.”

Elsewhere in markets, Bitcoin traded near its highest level since June amid a broad rally in cryptocurrencies.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 7:37 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 1.4%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.7%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0667

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 132.20 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8819 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6711

  • The Swiss franc was little changed at 0.9270

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $28,129.93

  • Ether rose 0.4% to $1,805.66

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 15 basis points to 3.43% Friday

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.37%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $67.09 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,977.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UBS's Credit Suisse deal was the best solution says Swiss gov't

    Keller-Sutter, who said she held a Credit Suisse bank account, said the worst case had been avoided. "The bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have had a huge collateral damage - on the Swiss financial market also internationally," she said. She said she had been in contact with "colleagues from the UK and USA" who were "very grateful for this solution because they really feared that there could be a bankruptcy of Credit Suisse with all the losses."

  • World markets set for relief after UBS rescues Credit Suisse

    Financial markets are poised for relief on Monday after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a rescue orchestrated by the state and major central banks announced a co-ordinated move to shore up liquidity in the financial system. UBS will buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses as it winds down the smaller peer's investment bank after a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities. In a coordinated global response, central banks including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan said they would enhance dollar swap lines, helping calm investors rattled by turmoil in the banking sector.

  • Marketmind: UBS-Credit Suisse deal sealed. Is it enough?

    Asian markets are set for a volatile open on Monday after Swiss authorities said UBS is taking over Credit Suisse, a forced merger investors hope will ease the strain on the global banking system and avert a full-blown crisis. The $3.2 billion deal comes after a sudden burst of turmoil in the global banking sector - two U.S. bank failures then Credit Suisse's implosion - sparked unprecedented volatility in the U.S. interest rate and bond markets.

  • Stocks Poised to Rise

    Futures were rising on Sunday, pointing to a higher open in New York on Monday after UBS reached a deal to buy rival Credit Suisse.

  • Blankfein Says Fed Can Stop Rate Hikes After Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said the Federal Reserve can take a pause hiking interest rates this week as the unfolding bank crisis will effectively tighten lending standards in the economy.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzer

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losse

  • Smaller Banks’ Critical Role in Economy Means Distress Raises Recession Risks

    Main Street businesses and American families are likely to find it harder to get a loan because of turmoil in the banking industry, denting economic growth.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s crash is providing valuable lessons all over the world

    The latest being that SVB Financial filed for Chapter 11. This week, some of my colleagues took a deep dive into the effects on consumers, businesses, banks, investors, and so on — all over the world — who had made deposits with SVB. If anything, it shows just how connected the startup ecosystem really is.

  • S&P cuts First Republic deeper into junk, says $30 billion infusion may not solve problems

    (Reuters) -First Republic Bank saw its credit ratings downgraded deeper into junk status by S&P Global, which said the lender's recent $30 billion deposit infusion from 11 big banks may not solve its liquidity problems. S&P cut First Republic's credit rating three notches to "B-plus" from "BB-plus," and warned that another downgrade is possible. The agency said First Republic likely faced "high liquidity stress with substantial outflows" last week, reflecting its need for more deposits, increased borrowings from the Federal Reserve, and the suspension of its common stock dividend.

  • Fed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action on Sunday to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements, the latest effort by policymakers to ease growing strains in the global financial system.

  • Canada Falls Short on Oil Promise It Made After Russia Started War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada increased oil production in the second half of last year, but came short of its pledge to boost output by 200,000 barrels a day to help nations trying to shift away from Russian supplies after the Ukraine invasion.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

  • UBS seeks about $6 billion in government guarantees for Credit Suisse deal

    UBS Group AG is seeking government guarantees of about $6 billion for a potential takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, a person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Saturday. The guarantees would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges, the source said. Talks to resolve the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse are encountering significant obstacles, and 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks combine, the first source said.

  • Lance Reddick Calls Ian McShane’s ‘John Wick’ Character His ‘Brother’ in Final Interview

    "One of us saved each other's lives," Reddick said of his character Charon and McShane's Winston.

  • First Republic Downgraded by S&P for the Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was downgraded again Sunday by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationS&P said it lowered First Republic’s l

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) wort

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.