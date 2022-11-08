US Futures Rise on Hopes for a Post-Midterms Rally: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures rose as investors bet the outcome of midterm elections will support a nascent rally. Treasuries erased losses before Thursday’s inflation print that may offer clues on Federal Reserve policy.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rose at least 0.1% each, after US stocks posted a second-day advance on Monday. The two-year Treasury yield shed 1 basis point. The dollar steadied after a two-day slide. NVidia Corp. gained as it began producing a processor for China. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. tumbled in New York premarket trading after reducing its forecast for net bookings.
Bulls have charged back into equity markets over the past two days, taking comfort from a history of robust performance following midterm results. While polls suggest Republicans could make gains, thereby placing a check on Democratic policies, investors are busy examining multiple scenarios. The best outcome for Treasuries could be a Republican control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, while the dollar could find support should Democrats keep both chambers.
“The US debt burden could stop the Democrats from putting in place many economic reforms that they would’ve otherwise, if Republicans are sufficiently crowded to block them moving forward,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note. “Hence, slowing debt under GOP could slow growth.”
Tuesday’s two-way moves in Treasuries, however, underscored the fragile sentiment in markets where the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening remains the biggest headwind. Thursday’s consumer-price-index data may offer the next cue for traders even as money markets are raising their peak-rate wagers.
The inflation reading is coming after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.
“Inflation is going up. It may be coming down periodically. But it’s going up,” Richard Harris, chief executive of Port Shelter Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The market is kind of uncertain -- it’s hoping for the best but really should be preparing for the worst.”
Meanwhile, swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic warned of the risk to stocks from ongoing Fed hawkishness, and Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said companies will need to aggressively shrink expenses, including through layoffs, before he becomes more optimistic on US equities.
Already, signs of stress in US corporate performance are becoming visible. Of the 441 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, almost a quarter have missed profit forecasts.
Take-Two tumbled 17% in premarket trading after the company cut its forecast in the wake of an industry-wide spending slowdown. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. rose after posting strong quarterly results. NVidia Corp. gained as it began producing a processor for China.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 edged higher, after a weak open. Chinese equities halted a rally as traders considered a jump in virus infections and official comments defending Covid Zero.
China’s renewed commitment to keep strict pandemic controls sparked a decline in oil. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $91 a barrel, after easing almost 1% on Monday.
Key events this week:
Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday
US midterm elections, Tuesday
EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday
China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday
US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday
US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday
Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday
US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 10:26 a.m. London time
Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1%
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9994
The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 146.32 per dollar
The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.2617 per dollar
The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.1474
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 4.6% to $19,735.73
Ether fell 5.9% to $1,483.07
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.20%
Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.34%
Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.65%
Commodities
Brent crude fell 1% to $96.90 a barrel
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,670.14 an ounce
